NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, March 2

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Town : BURG 4 “___ funny …” (the most exciting phrase to hear in science, per Isaac Asimov) : THATS 9 “Don’t take offense,” nowadays : NOSHADE 16 N.Y.C. neighborhood where the Cronut was invented : SOHO 19 Mid-voyage : ASEA 20 Members of a tough crowd, perhaps : BOOERS 21 Some painkillers : OPIATES 22 Neighbor of Pakistan : IRAN 23 Go-ahead responses : NODS 24 The humanities, traditionally : ARTSANDLETTERS 26 Move gingerly : EASE 27 H.S. exams taken for college credit : APS 28 Hockey goal scored by deflecting an incoming puck : TIPIN 29 Follower of Robespierre, in 18th-century France : JACOBIN 30 Winged pest : GNAT 31 What a daredevil might go without : NET 32 Binary pronoun options : HEORSHE 34 Photographer Goldin : NAN 35 Expecting, informally : PREGGO 37 One of two, in this clue : ANAPEST 39 Mafiosi : MADEMEN 42 Armada vessel : GALLEON 43 Smidgen : TAD 44 One tapped by leadership? : SIR 45 Temper : MOOD 46 Bit of smack talk : DIS 47 Sacred bird of Egyptian mythology : IBIS 49 Go in circles : GYRATE 51 Taiwan-based tech giant : ASUS 52 Formicary residents : ANTS 54 Part of an underground network : ROOT 55 Maritime hazard : REEF 56 It’s simultaneously attractive and repulsive : MAGNET 58 Malty craft beer : RYEIPA 60 Personal : OWN 61 Mont Blanc, par exemple : ALPE 62 Like much limestone : GRAY 63 Gender abbr. : FEM 64 Mama’s mama : NANA 66 Warning letters before a link : NSFW 68 Narrative arc : PLOT 69 Athletic competitions : MEETS 70 Band whose name is a rhyme scheme : ABBA 71 Vaping implement : ECIG 72 Oscar-winning Michelle : YEOH 73 Modest bouquet : POSY 74 On the safe side, nautically : ALEE 75 Derby entry : COLT 76 Comedian Philips : EMO 77 Pompous “I” : ROYALWE 79 Makes mincemeat of : GRINDS 81 Verifiable : TRUE 82 Actor Sebastian ___ of the “Avengers” movies : STAN 83 Capital of East Timor : DILI 84 Hurt badly : MAIM 85 Packaging cords : TWINES 87 Slippery : EELY 88 Sloth, e.g. : SIN 89 All-encompassing prefix : OMNI 90 Goddess of the dawn : EOS 91 Site-seeing need? : URL 92 ___ Rebellion (19th-century Chinese conflict) : TAIPING 95 Something to chew on : TEETHER 97 Is too overwhelmed with emotion to speak : CANTEVEN 101 Showy : ORNATE 102 Big name in fruit juice, or the first three letters of the fruit in it : POM 103 What “E” on a gauge means : ADDFUEL 105 iPhone speaker? : SIRI 106 Spinoff of a popular lecture series : TEDX 107 Beers advertised with the slogan “La vida más fina” : CORONAS 110 Prop ___ : PLANE 111 Actress Carrie of HBO’s “The Leftovers” : COON 112 Fighting : ATIT 113 Tidy way to color … and where seven words are hiding in this puzzle? : INSIDETHELINES 115 Word on a shoppe sign : OLDE 116 Nike’s swoosh or McDonald’s golden arches : LOGO 117 Course with a name derived from the French word for “clear the table” : DESSERT 118 Filmmaker John who directed the “Thriller” music video : LANDIS 119 Equal : PEER 120 Not quite yet : SOON 121 Big name in Western wear : STETSON 122 “Good grief!” : MYGOD 123 Some flight tracker data, for short : ETDS

Down