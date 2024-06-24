 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, March 2

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Town : BURG
4 “___ funny …” (the most exciting phrase to hear in science, per Isaac Asimov) : THATS
9 “Don’t take offense,” nowadays : NOSHADE
16 N.Y.C. neighborhood where the Cronut was invented : SOHO
19 Mid-voyage : ASEA
20 Members of a tough crowd, perhaps : BOOERS
21 Some painkillers : OPIATES
22 Neighbor of Pakistan : IRAN
23 Go-ahead responses : NODS
24 The humanities, traditionally : ARTSANDLETTERS
26 Move gingerly : EASE
27 H.S. exams taken for college credit : APS
28 Hockey goal scored by deflecting an incoming puck : TIPIN
29 Follower of Robespierre, in 18th-century France : JACOBIN
30 Winged pest : GNAT
31 What a daredevil might go without : NET
32 Binary pronoun options : HEORSHE
34 Photographer Goldin : NAN
35 Expecting, informally : PREGGO
37 One of two, in this clue : ANAPEST
39 Mafiosi : MADEMEN
42 Armada vessel : GALLEON
43 Smidgen : TAD
44 One tapped by leadership? : SIR
45 Temper : MOOD
46 Bit of smack talk : DIS
47 Sacred bird of Egyptian mythology : IBIS
49 Go in circles : GYRATE
51 Taiwan-based tech giant : ASUS
52 Formicary residents : ANTS
54 Part of an underground network : ROOT
55 Maritime hazard : REEF
56 It’s simultaneously attractive and repulsive : MAGNET
58 Malty craft beer : RYEIPA
60 Personal : OWN
61 Mont Blanc, par exemple : ALPE
62 Like much limestone : GRAY
63 Gender abbr. : FEM
64 Mama’s mama : NANA
66 Warning letters before a link : NSFW
68 Narrative arc : PLOT
69 Athletic competitions : MEETS
70 Band whose name is a rhyme scheme : ABBA
71 Vaping implement : ECIG
72 Oscar-winning Michelle : YEOH
73 Modest bouquet : POSY
74 On the safe side, nautically : ALEE
75 Derby entry : COLT
76 Comedian Philips : EMO
77 Pompous “I” : ROYALWE
79 Makes mincemeat of : GRINDS
81 Verifiable : TRUE
82 Actor Sebastian ___ of the “Avengers” movies : STAN
83 Capital of East Timor : DILI
84 Hurt badly : MAIM
85 Packaging cords : TWINES
87 Slippery : EELY
88 Sloth, e.g. : SIN
89 All-encompassing prefix : OMNI
90 Goddess of the dawn : EOS
91 Site-seeing need? : URL
92 ___ Rebellion (19th-century Chinese conflict) : TAIPING
95 Something to chew on : TEETHER
97 Is too overwhelmed with emotion to speak : CANTEVEN
101 Showy : ORNATE
102 Big name in fruit juice, or the first three letters of the fruit in it : POM
103 What “E” on a gauge means : ADDFUEL
105 iPhone speaker? : SIRI
106 Spinoff of a popular lecture series : TEDX
107 Beers advertised with the slogan “La vida más fina” : CORONAS
110 Prop ___ : PLANE
111 Actress Carrie of HBO’s “The Leftovers” : COON
112 Fighting : ATIT
113 Tidy way to color … and where seven words are hiding in this puzzle? : INSIDETHELINES
115 Word on a shoppe sign : OLDE
116 Nike’s swoosh or McDonald’s golden arches : LOGO
117 Course with a name derived from the French word for “clear the table” : DESSERT
118 Filmmaker John who directed the “Thriller” music video : LANDIS
119 Equal : PEER
120 Not quite yet : SOON
121 Big name in Western wear : STETSON
122 “Good grief!” : MYGOD
123 Some flight tracker data, for short : ETDS

Down

1 Word after second or before split : BANANA
2 Hard court tournament : USOPEN
3 What might fill you up after you fill up : GASSTATIONFOOD
4 Parliamentary conservatives : TORIES
5 Cuisine style that’s kept simmering at the table : HOTPOT
6 Pantheon of Norse gods : AESIR
7 Send : TRANSMIT
8 W-9 nine: Abbr. : SSN
9 Shortened name on a Pelicans jersey : NOLA
10 Well-connected grp.? : OPEC
11 Take a breather : SITONEOUT
12 Milliners’ decorations : HATBANDS
13 Stayed home for dinner : ATEIN
14 “Nebraska” actor Bruce : DERN
15 Shape of the border between yin and yang : ESS
16 Longtime host Robert of NPR’s “All Things Considered” : SIEGEL
17 Tries : HASAGO
18 Approximate weight of a subcompact car or a medium-size giraffe : ONETON
20 Came clean? : BATHED
25 Set new records, say, informally : DJED
33 ___ pants (loose-fitting garb) : HAREM
35 American patriot Thomas : PAINE
36 Author of the “Goosebumps” series : RLSTINE
38 Gone by : PAST
40 Came (from) : EMANATED
41 Walks leisurely : MOSEYS
42 Sydneysider’s salutation : GDAYMATES
44 Two-point play in American football : SAFETY
47 “At a time like this, scorching ___, not convincing argument, is needed”: Frederick Douglass : IRONY
48 Super Mario character also known as King Koopa : BOWSER
49 ___ hook (device attached to a rope or cable) : GRAPPLING
50 Stillness : REPOSE
53 Star witness? : SPACETELESCOPE
57 16 years, for Little League Baseball : AGELIMIT
58 Risen from the ashes : REBORN
59 Sloth, e.g. : ANIMAL
63 Lead-in to a stark reality : FACTIS
65 Extreme pain : AGONY
67 Line of questioning? : WHYISIT
69 Saltwater : MARINE
78 Letter-shaped dress style : ALINE
79 Single-player and multiplayer, for two : GAMEMODES
80 Knight’s need : STEED
82 Rockefeller Plaza muralist : SERT
84 Driver : MOTORIST
86 Puns and anagrams, e.g. : WORDPLAY
91 Except if : UNLESS
92 Comes to : TOTALS
93 Retort that sounds like a “Star Wars” character : ARETOO
94 “Twister” star Bill : PAXTON
96 Encryption code, in computer science lingo : HASH
97 Spanish “when” : CUANDO
98 Virgil epic : AENEID
99 Worn down : ERODED
100 Some Bay Area athletes, familiarly : NINERS
102 Following : POSSE
104 Fun romance : FLING
107 Apt letters missing from “Te_h_ology r_view si_e” : CNET
108 Emperor with a statue outside the Colosseum : NERO
109 Memo header : ATTN
113 Points the finger at : IDS
114 Popular wood for American whiskey barrels until a 20th-century blight : ELM

