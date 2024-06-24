NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, March 2

1 Town : BURG
4 “___ funny …” (the most exciting phrase to hear in science, per Isaac Asimov) : THATS
9 “Don’t take offense,” nowadays : NOSHADE
16 N.Y.C. neighborhood where the Cronut was invented : SOHO
19 Mid-voyage : ASEA
20 Members of a tough crowd, perhaps : BOOERS
21 Some painkillers : OPIATES
22 Neighbor of Pakistan : IRAN
23 Go-ahead responses : NODS
24 The humanities, traditionally : ARTSANDLETTERS
26 Move gingerly : EASE
27 H.S. exams taken for college credit : APS
28 Hockey goal scored by deflecting an incoming puck : TIPIN
29 Follower of Robespierre, in 18th-century France : JACOBIN
30 Winged pest : GNAT
31 What a daredevil might go without : NET
32 Binary pronoun options : HEORSHE
34 Photographer Goldin : NAN
35 Expecting, informally : PREGGO
37 One of two, in this clue : ANAPEST
39 Mafiosi : MADEMEN
42 Armada vessel : GALLEON
43 Smidgen : TAD
44 One tapped by leadership? : SIR
45 Temper : MOOD
46 Bit of smack talk : DIS
47 Sacred bird of Egyptian mythology : IBIS
49 Go in circles : GYRATE
51 Taiwan-based tech giant : ASUS
52 Formicary residents : ANTS
54 Part of an underground network : ROOT
55 Maritime hazard : REEF
56 It’s simultaneously attractive and repulsive : MAGNET
58 Malty craft beer : RYEIPA
60 Personal : OWN
61 Mont Blanc, par exemple : ALPE
62 Like much limestone : GRAY
63 Gender abbr. : FEM
64 Mama’s mama : NANA
66 Warning letters before a link : NSFW
68 Narrative arc : PLOT
69 Athletic competitions : MEETS
70 Band whose name is a rhyme scheme : ABBA
71 Vaping implement : ECIG
72 Oscar-winning Michelle : YEOH
73 Modest bouquet : POSY
74 On the safe side, nautically : ALEE
75 Derby entry : COLT
76 Comedian Philips : EMO
77 Pompous “I” : ROYALWE
79 Makes mincemeat of : GRINDS
81 Verifiable : TRUE
82 Actor Sebastian ___ of the “Avengers” movies : STAN
83 Capital of East Timor : DILI
84 Hurt badly : MAIM
85 Packaging cords : TWINES
87 Slippery : EELY
88 Sloth, e.g. : SIN
89 All-encompassing prefix : OMNI
90 Goddess of the dawn : EOS
91 Site-seeing need? : URL
92 ___ Rebellion (19th-century Chinese conflict) : TAIPING
95 Something to chew on : TEETHER
97 Is too overwhelmed with emotion to speak : CANTEVEN
101 Showy : ORNATE
102 Big name in fruit juice, or the first three letters of the fruit in it : POM
103 What “E” on a gauge means : ADDFUEL
105 iPhone speaker? : SIRI
106 Spinoff of a popular lecture series : TEDX
107 Beers advertised with the slogan “La vida más fina” : CORONAS
110 Prop ___ : PLANE
111 Actress Carrie of HBO’s “The Leftovers” : COON
112 Fighting : ATIT
113 Tidy way to color … and where seven words are hiding in this puzzle? : INSIDETHELINES
115 Word on a shoppe sign : OLDE
116 Nike’s swoosh or McDonald’s golden arches : LOGO
117 Course with a name derived from the French word for “clear the table” : DESSERT
118 Filmmaker John who directed the “Thriller” music video : LANDIS
119 Equal : PEER
120 Not quite yet : SOON
121 Big name in Western wear : STETSON
122 “Good grief!” : MYGOD
123 Some flight tracker data, for short : ETDS