 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, March 20

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Puppy bites : NIPS
5 Overly trusting type : NAIF
9 Hay there! : BALE
13 Sign of warming temperatures : THAW
14 “Yeesh!” : OHNO
15 Nowhere to be found, in a way : AWOL
16 Jewish wedding staple … and a clue to the circled square in this row : HORA
17 Actor in “Say Anything …” and “High Fidelity” : JOANCUSACK
19 Deep-frying hazard, maybe : SPATTER
21 Cars whose logo represents the Pleiades star cluster : SUBARUS
22 Aspiring doc’s hurdle : MCAT
23 Monica in the International Tennis Hall of Fame : SELES
24 Green-skinned Marvel hero : THEHULK
27 Word processing function … and a clue to the circled square in this row : SORT
28 Worker in a Washington office : AIDE
29 Common antiseptic : IODINE
31 Alternative to mushrooms, maybe : LSD
34 Jewish deli order : KNISH
36 Cleared (of) : RID
37 Something that may be drawn at night : DRAPE
39 What “…” sometimes means : ETC
40 Singer Ric of the Cars : OCASEK
43 Alma mater of Ian Fleming (as well as James Bond) : ETON
44 Poetic time of day … and a clue to the circled square in this row : MORN
45 Urban area associated with gaming : SIMCITY
47 Former world capital that’s an anagram of its country’s current capital : KYOTO
49 Prom attendee, typically : TEEN
50 Tips back and forth : SEESAWS
52 Clad : ATTIRED
55 Capability of being pulled and stretched : ELASTICITY
57 Skin feature … and a clue to the circled square in this row : PORE
58 A lot of lot? : ACRE
59 County north of San Francisco : NAPA
60 Work, work, work : TOIL
61 Gmail button : SEND
62 Hard worker to a degree? : GRAD
63 [Don’t delete this] : STET

Down

1 Indefinite degrees : NTHS
2 Restaurant chain acronym : IHOP
3 First responder : PARAMEDIC
4 Upholsterers’ samples : SWATCHES
5 Onetime queen of Jordan : NOOR
6 “Yes, that’s it!” : AHA
7 Stops for the night? : INNS
8 Devote attention to : FOCUSON
9 Product of hardened lava : BASALT
10 “I’m well ___!” : AWARE
11 Defined set of points : LOCUS
12 Group that once included the members Babe Ruth and Harry Houdini : ELKS
17 Martial arts champion who co-starred in 2020’s “Mulan” : JETLI
18 Used a certain rideshare service : UBERED
20 T : TAU
24 Hot ___ : TAKE
25 When doubled, comment made with a wink : HINT
26 Source of the quote “Allah doesn’t task a soul beyond its capacity” : KORAN
27 Us and them, for two : SIDES
30 Put down : DIS
31 The word “aquarium” has one : LATINROOT
32 Word before check or on : SPOT
33 Say it ain’t so : DENY
35 Heckle loudly : HOOTAT
38 Gate : RECEIPTS
41 Boastfulness : CROWING
42 Word sometimes repeated after “Here …” : KITTY
44 Covered with a green growth : MOSSED
46 New York pro athlete : NET
47 N.F.L. star Travis : KELCE
48 Thirst (for) : YEARN
50 Sites for saltwater soaks : SPAS
51 Souvenir from a trip? : SCAR
52 Very little : ATAD
53 City on a lake of the same name : ERIE
54 Arm-raising muscle, informally : DELT
56 Porter or pilsner alternative, in brief : IPA

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Former Digital Trends Contributor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
NYT Spelling Bee: answers for Friday, May 10
NYT Spelling Bee logo.

Obsessed with New York Times' games? So are we, and Spelling Bee is one of our favorites. But just like any other NYT game — Wordle, Connections, Strands, and The Mini — we have trouble finishing it occasionally.

If you're stuck on today's Spelling Bee, we're here to help. Check out the article below for a refresher on how to play the game and a list of all the possible words you could spell today.
How to play Spelling Bee

Read more
LinkedIn adding word games so you can procrastinate at work
A LinkedIn mobile app store page displayed on a mobile device.

LinkedIn may exist to help professionals look for new job opportunities and network with others in the same field, but it could soon become the place for a bit of downtime, too.

Why? Because it's planning to introduce games to its platform.

Read more
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more