NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, March 21

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Basketball’s quadruple double, e.g : RARITY
7 Not done naturally, in a way : STAGED
13 Prosciutto, e.g. : CUREDHAM
15 Player in the A.L. East : ORIOLE
16 Image on a South African Krugerrand : ANTELOPE
17 Whip (up) : RUSTLE
18 Corsair : RAIDER
19 Loses power : DIES
21 Something typically left in the U.S., but not in Japan : TIP
22 Site with a “Craft Supplies & Tools” category : ETSY
23 It’s a short walk from home : FIRSTBASE
25 “Who ___?” (informal question) : DAT
26 Item not found much in cars nowadays : ATLAS
28 Many an M.B.A.’s undergrad major, informally : ECON
29 Bad thing to blow : BIGLEAD
31 Item that might be on a list : ERRAND
33 For a song : CHEAPASDIRT
35 “About damn time!” : ATLAST
37 Show again, as a historical event : REENACT
39 “How you ___?” (“Friends” catchphrase) : DOIN
40 “Hot-diggity” or “Cool it” : SLANG
41 Obfuscated : HID
43 Attire often used in filming C.G.I. scenes, informally : MOCAPSUIT
46 Home of the Cotahuasi Canyon, which is more than two miles deep : PERU
47 With 48-Across, cousin of sleet : ICE
48 See 47-Across : RAIN
49 Tribal spiritualist : SHAMAN
51 Begin listening to a podcast, say : TUNEIN
53 PepsiCo product : GATORADE
55 How Mario introduces himself in video games : ITSAME
56 Really stands out : SPARKLES
57 Be on the precipice : TEETER
58 Historical records : ANNALS

Down

1 Not pay as one goes : RUNATAB
2 Freedom of expression? : ARTISTICLICENSE
3 Like wetlands, typically : REEDY
4 Chilling, maybe : IDLE
5 God who wears the belt Megingjörd : THOR
6 Big fat mouth : YAP
7 Dressing targets : SORES
8 Target of the 1890 Sherman Act : TRUST
9 Some digital assistants, informally : AIS
10 Pokémon tagline : GOTTACATCHEMALL
11 Ralph who wrote the novel “Juneteenth” : ELLISON
12 Spot for cannonballs : DEEPEND
13 Minded : CARED
14 People always getting favorable news coverage : MEDIADARLINGS
20 Org. with a commissioner : IRS
23 To-do : FLAP
24 Sports great who said “If the world were perfect, it wouldn’t be” : BERRA
26 Sierra Nevadas, e.g. : ALES
27 Handful on the farm : TEAT
30 Country represented by the Black Star of Africa : GHANA
31 Heaven on earth : EDEN
32 Dial : RING
34 Rear end : SEAT
35 “Fess up!” : ADMITIT
36 “Totes adorbs!” : TOOCUTE
38 Philippics : TIRADES
40 ___ generis : SUI
42 Features of the sci-fi planet Arrakis : DUNES
44 Of the highest quality : PRIME
45 More reasonable : SANER
46 “Animal skin,” in Aleut : PARKA
49 Eminem hit whose title became a neologism for “fan” : STAN
50 Eritrea’s locale in Africa : HORN
52 Inhale, so to speak : EAT
54 Therapists’ org. : APA

