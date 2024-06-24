 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, March 22

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Style of Duchamp’s so-called “readymades” : DADA
5 Overlook? : GAWK
9 Voted for : CHOSE
14 ___ blue (original team color of the Chelsea Football Club) : ETON
15 Royal adversary : TWIN
16 Accident reminders : DENTS
17 It’s not as random as it seems : CONTROLLEDCHAOS
20 Elevated, as a ballet movement : ONTOE
21 Long-lived being in Buddhist cosmology : DEVA
22 Dish sometimes served with lomi-lomi salmon : POI
23 Telepathic connections : MINDMELDS
26 Ashanti Anderson’s “___ to Black Skin” : ODE
27 Surrealist painter Carrington : LEONORA
29 Set units : REPS
31 Modern initialism for Black dialect : AAVE
32 On the topic of : ADDRESSING
37 “Colors” rapper (1988) : ICET
38 [Here we go again] : GROAN
39 Classic Langston Hughes poem quoted on a wall of the National Museum of African American History and Culture : ITOO
40 “Enough!” : THATDOESIT
42 Like the Muddy Waters album “At Newport 1960” : LIVE
43 Excellent, average or bad, depending on the context : MEAN
44 Ornate water heater : SAMOVAR
46 The Wildcats of the Big 12 Conf. : KSU
48 Massive hockey arena in St. Petersburg, Russia : ICEPALACE
51 PC discourse? : IMS
52 Pop : SODA
53 Company that owns Words With Friends : ZYNGA
56 Plot device in some suspense thrillers : TICKINGTIMEBOMB
60 English actress Bamber : ELLIE
61 Cream alternative : ECRU
62 Angled for attention?: Abbr. : ITAL
63 Collection in an herbarium, say : SEEDS
64 This is unreal! : SHAM
65 Bird whose diet includes berries that grow on lava : NENE

Down

1 Style influenced by Cubism, informally : DECO
2 Volumes : ATON
3 “Stay still!” : DONTMOVEAMUSCLE
4 ___ of Bourbon, grandmother of Mary, Queen of Scots : ANTOINETTE
5 Car seen in the opening scene of “Dazed and Confused” : GTO
6 Shoemaker’s tool : AWL
7 “The Ballad of Reading Gaol” poet : WILDE
8 Show obeisance, in a way : KNEEL
9 They protect some software purchases : CDCASES
10 Snicker bit : HEH
11 Prelude to good news : ONAPOSITIVENOTE
12 Rose : STOOD
13 Australian actress Davis : ESSIE
18 The Aces of Triple-A baseball : RENO
19 Early Netflix offering : DVDRENTAL
24 Annual Atlanta gathering of sci-fi/gaming fans : DRAGONCON
25 One of la familia : MADRE
27 Bébé’s breakfast : LAIT
28 Per : EACH
30 The “magic” in some mushrooms : PSILOCYBIN
33 Configurations of locks : DOS
34 Wife of Mikhail Gorbachev : RAISA
35 Cosmic explosion : NOVA
36 Concert ending? : GOER
41 Links in a certain chain : DAISIES
45 Way-out fun? : MAZE
46 They come with strings attached : KITES
47 Cry before a shot : SMILE
49 Pentagon quintet : EDGES
50 Fix (up) : PATCH
54 2023 Pulitzer Prize-winning biography of J. Edgar Hoover : GMAN
55 Up to something? : ABLE
57 You might sit for one : KID
58 Certain plan for the future, in brief : IRA
59 Close-lipped : MUM

