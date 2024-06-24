 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, March 23

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Capital of Western Australia : PERTH
6 Doomed Ethiopian princess : AIDA
10 Do some basic math : ADD
13 Heats to just below a boil, as milk : SCALDS
19 Setting for 6-Across : OPERA
20 Higher in rank? : SMELLIER
22 “Here!” : TAKEIT
23 Stay in one’s lane? : RESISTTHEMERGE
25 One place to redeem tickets : ARCADE
26 One might be custom-printed : TEE
27 Target : SHOOTAT
28 Brings in : EARNS
30 Vehicle in 2020’s “Nomadland” : VAN
31 Like bread more suitable for panzanella : STALER
33 Canada’s ___ Nova National Park : TERRA
35 It follows Oktober : FEST
36 CliffsNotes version of Holmes and Watson stories? : MENSOLVEDMYSTERIES
42 Morales of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise : ESAI
45 Wedding cake features : TIERS
46 Knack : TALENT
47 “When do you need this patched up?,” “Do you have the missing button?,” etc.? : MENDERLINES
51 Hockey player who wears #1, traditionally : GOALIE
53 ___ milk : OAT
54 Slightest amount : LEAST
55 Pentagon div. : DOD
56 Figure on a Wyoming license plate : COWBOY
60 Straightens up : TIDIES
62 Neptune, e.g. : SEAGOD
65 Weapon/fashion accessory for animation’s Sailor Moon : TIARA
66 Apt name for a car salesman? : OTTO
67 Best impression of a Springfield patriarch? : FINESTHOMER
71 Start to wear : FRAY
72 Where you might walk down the aisle : PLANE
74 The “K” of 15-Down : KENNEL
75 Support on a lease : COSIGN
77 Temporarily banish, as a college roommate : SEXILE
79 Planks can build them : ABS
80 Wire holder : SPOOL
82 Get along in years : AGE
84 Vivid shade of yellow : CANARY
86 Headline about a falsely incriminated person casting a ballot? : VOTERFRAMED
89 Beautifully emotive : POETIC
91 Exudes : OOZES
92 “___ we forget …” : LEST
93 Delivered a nasty insult with perfect timing? : NAILEDTHEDISMOMENT
99 Word after cash or read : ONLY
100 Toiled on a longship, maybe : OARED
101 “Lawrence of Arabia” star : OTOOLE
104 Cut short : MOW
105 Grain used in Italian cuisine : FARRO
107 Turns inside out : INVERTS
111 Bit of concert stage equipment : AMP
113 Liqueur in a spritz : APEROL
115 Classic breakup excuse … or a phonetic hint to 23-, 36-, 47-, 67-, 86- and 93-Across : ITSNOTYOUITSME
118 Claim in a courtroom : ALLEGE
119 Dartmouth’s colorful nickname : BIGGREEN
120 2010 comedy inspired by “The Scarlet Letter” : EASYA
121 “Too bad for me!” : MYLOSS
122 Mo. known for political surprises : OCT
123 Common conjunctions : ANDS
124 Rule the ___ : ROOST

Down

