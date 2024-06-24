 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, March 24

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Messy pile : HEAP
5 Loops in on an email thread : CCS
8 Odysseus’ faithful dog : ARGOS
13 Major or Minor in astronomy? : URSA
14 ___ Gold, pretzel brand : ROLD
16 Bracelet bits : BEADS
17 Londoner or Liverpudlian, informally : BRIT
18 Buckeye’s home : OHIO
19 Japanese noodle dish : RAMEN
20 Something you might step on before or after a shower : BATHROOMSCALE
23 What backup dancers often move in : UNISON
24 Casual affirmative : YEAH
25 Sleep cycle inits. : REM
28 K-pop group with an “army” of followers : BTS
29 The Air Force’s F-16 or F-22, for example : JET
31 Tiki bar cocktail with a rhyming name : MAITAI
33 Set of ethical standards : MORALCOMPASS
36 Jones or James of jazz : ETTA
39 Zodiac sign whose symbol roars : LEO
40 Matures : AGES
41 Person who has reached near-mythical status : LIVINGLEGEND
46 Swim meet event : MEDLEY
47 ___ Lanka : SRI
48 Org. for Arnold Palmer : PGA
51 Hockey Hall-of-Famer Bobby : ORR
52 Vehicle in a light rail system : TRAM
55 Arctic abodes : IGLOOS
57 Here, there and everywhere … or where to find 20-, 33- and 41-Across’s ends? : ALLOVERTHEMAP
60 Brief walk-on movie appearance : CAMEO
62 Character in “Frankenstein” films who doesn’t appear in the Mary Shelley novel : IGOR
63 Severe wind : GALE
64 Chris of Captain America fame : EVANS
65 Fruit from a palm : DATE
66 Norse god of war : ODIN
67 Has staying power : LASTS
68 Cryptography org. : NSA
69 Views : SEES

Down

