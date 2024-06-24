 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, March 3

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Try to delay : STALL
6 Transcript figs. : GPAS
10 Nickname for Yale attendees : ELIS
14 Alphabet quintet : AEIOU
15 French or Italian bread? : EURO
16 Circus shelter : TENT
17 Authority figure in Yellowstone or Grand Teton : PARKRANGER
19 Oscar winner Malek : RAMI
20 Jigsaw puzzle element : PIECE
21 Like the ending of “Hamlet” or “King Lear” : TRAGIC
23 Hair goo : GEL
25 Iconic basketball move of Kobe Bryant : REVERSEDUNK
28 “The ___” (Tyler Perry series set in the White House) : OVAL
30 Emmy winner Edebiri of “The Bear” : AYO
31 A strawberry has about 200 of these : SEEDS
32 Actress Richards of “The World Is Not Enough” : DENISE
35 Sicilian peak that’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site : ETNA
37 Hues unlikely to cause clashes : NEUTRALCOLORS
42 Slip gently (into) : EASE
43 Gobble down : DEVOUR
45 Before’s opposite : AFTER
49 “Weekend Update” show, in brief : SNL
51 Thailand’s continent : ASIA
52 Annoy to a maddening extent : DRIVEINSANE
56 Place to get cash : ATM
57 AM/FM devices : RADIOS
58 Word following time or screen : SAVER
60 “Right away, boss!” : ONIT
61 Downer feeling : LOWSPIRITS
66 Drink with a polar bear mascot : ICEE
67 Antioxidant-rich berry : ACAI
68 Soccer shoe attachment : CLEAT
69 “___ of the D’Urbervilles” (Thomas Hardy novel) : TESS
70 Ocular woe : STYE
71 Easily annoyed : TESTY

Down

1 Sticky tree stuff : SAP
2 Long Island iced ___ : TEA
3 1980 disaster comedy film with an exclamation point in its title : AIRPLANE
4 Trickster in Norse myth : LOKI
5 Enticing one : LURER
6 Swiss city famous for hosting peace conferences : GENEVA
7 Curly-tailed dog : PUG
8 Exist : ARE
9 Categorizes, as laundry : SORTS
10 Online investment brokerage : ETRADE
11 The “L” of N.F.L. : LEAGUE
12 Thought of and considered : INMIND
13 Units of dynamite : STICKS
18 Super serve : ACE
22 Flea market deal : RESALE
23 Supreme being : GOD
24 Balanced : EVEN
26 Part of a microscope or telescope : EYELENS
27 Campus military program, for short : ROTC
29 Lucy of “Kill Bill” : LIU
33 Music player : STEREO
34 The Roaring Twenties, for one : ERA
36 Say yes without words : NOD
38 Professional org. : ASSN
39 Eggs, in ancient Rome : OVA
40 Prayer beads : ROSARIES
41 Spades or diamonds : SUIT
44 Head-butt : RAM
45 Dexterous : ADROIT
46 Land of Napoleon : FRANCE
47 Neatens up : TIDIES
48 Digital party announcements : EVITES
50 Timmy’s dog on 1950s TV : LASSIE
53 Cuba y Puerto Rico : ISLAS
54 40 winks : NAP
55 Oust, as a tenant : EVICT
59 Author and lawyer ___ Stanley Gardner : ERLE
62 10th mo. : OCT
63 Tactic : WAY
64 Bit of body art, in brief : TAT
65 Porcine habitat : STY

