NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, March 3

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Try to delay : STALL 6 Transcript figs. : GPAS 10 Nickname for Yale attendees : ELIS 14 Alphabet quintet : AEIOU 15 French or Italian bread? : EURO 16 Circus shelter : TENT 17 Authority figure in Yellowstone or Grand Teton : PARKRANGER 19 Oscar winner Malek : RAMI 20 Jigsaw puzzle element : PIECE 21 Like the ending of “Hamlet” or “King Lear” : TRAGIC 23 Hair goo : GEL 25 Iconic basketball move of Kobe Bryant : REVERSEDUNK 28 “The ___” (Tyler Perry series set in the White House) : OVAL 30 Emmy winner Edebiri of “The Bear” : AYO 31 A strawberry has about 200 of these : SEEDS 32 Actress Richards of “The World Is Not Enough” : DENISE 35 Sicilian peak that’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site : ETNA 37 Hues unlikely to cause clashes : NEUTRALCOLORS 42 Slip gently (into) : EASE 43 Gobble down : DEVOUR 45 Before’s opposite : AFTER 49 “Weekend Update” show, in brief : SNL 51 Thailand’s continent : ASIA 52 Annoy to a maddening extent : DRIVEINSANE 56 Place to get cash : ATM 57 AM/FM devices : RADIOS 58 Word following time or screen : SAVER 60 “Right away, boss!” : ONIT 61 Downer feeling : LOWSPIRITS 66 Drink with a polar bear mascot : ICEE 67 Antioxidant-rich berry : ACAI 68 Soccer shoe attachment : CLEAT 69 “___ of the D’Urbervilles” (Thomas Hardy novel) : TESS 70 Ocular woe : STYE 71 Easily annoyed : TESTY

Down