NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, March 4

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Cheerleaders’ accessories : POMPOMS
8 Fervent, and then some : RABID
13 “On my way!” : IMCOMING
15 Pong company : ATARI
16 Tenderly stroking : CARESSING
18 Clean energy option : SOLAR
19 Make a scarf, say : KNIT
20 Graffiti artist’s supply : SPRAYPAINT
22 Bro or sis : SIB
23 Times when reveille is played, for short : AMS
24 Defeat : LOSS
25 Take advantage of : USE
26 Lou Gehrig’s disease, for short : ALS
27 Toys that spin : TOPS
31 Feature of a cockatoo : CREST
34 Qatar’s capital : DOHA
36 “The Fall of the House of Usher” author : POE
37 It develops in front of your eyes : POLAROIDPICTURE
41 Feel under the weather : AIL
42 “Didn’t expect to see you here!” : OHHI
43 Takes a breather : RESTS
44 Czech, e.g. : SLAV
46 Currency in Kobe : YEN
47 Fountain ___ : PEN
48 Equestrian’s cry : WHOA
50 Syllables of hesitation : UHS
51 OB/GYNs, e.g.: Abbr. : DRS
54 Hand-held instrument that jingles : TAMBOURINE
58 Spoiled kid : BRAT
59 Do better than : ONEUP
60 Make two dos, say? : TRANSLATE
62 Simpson with a blue beehive : MARGE
63 Extreme self-obsession : EGOMANIA
64 “___ me, Father, for I have sinned” : BLESS
65 “This news has got me rattled!” … or a hint to 1-, 20-, 37- and 54-Across : IMSHOOK

Down

1 Draft selections : PICKS
2 Muscat resident : OMANI
3 Fast-food pork sandwich with its own locator website : MCRIB
4 Certain laureate : POET
5 Meditation sounds : OMS
6 “Are you sad that I’m gone?” : MISSME
7 Little cuts : SNIPS
8 Filing tools : RASPS
9 Words said with one’s glass raised : ATOAST
10 Island east of Java : BALI
11 Setting for 2012’s “Argo” : IRAN
12 “Rub some ___ on it” (probably unsound medical advice) : DIRT
14 “Welcome to the Jungle” band, in brief : GNR
17 Fastest gait of a horse : GALLOP
21 Green-and-white sidekick of video games : YOSHI
23 Houston ballplayer : ASTRO
25 Cable network that shows WWE matches : USA
26 Introduce to the mix : ADDIN
28 “Magnum” work of art : OPUS
29 Dessert wine : PORT
30 Gets it : SEES
31 Tax pros, for short : CPAS
32 Agitate : ROIL
33 She, in Seville : ELLA
35 Lot units : ACRES
38 “Such a charmer!” : OHYOU
39 Start of many souvenir slogans : IHEART
40 Perfect score in diving : TEN
45 Beetles : VWBUGS
47 Wunderkind : PHENOM
49 Crosses one’s fingers, say : HOPES
50 Eel, on a sushi menu : UNAGI
51 Clog-clearing brand : DRANO
52 Nine to five, for example : RATIO
53 A red one is rare : STEAK
54 Burial place : TOMB
55 Fussbudgety : ANAL
56 Nothing more than : MERE
57 Wrath : IRE
58 Humdrum : BLAH
61 Texting format inits. : SMS

