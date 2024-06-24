NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, March 5

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 “Adios, ___!” : AMIGO 6 Texter’s “you tell me” : IDK 9 Sweet braided bread : BABKA 14 Source of a pulse : SONAR 15 Modernizing prefix : NEO 16 Ingredient in a Whopper : ONION 17 Home of many champion marathoners : KENYA 18 “And just like THAT!” : BAM 19 Small contribution : ADDIN 20 Blowout victory, metaphorically : BLOODBATH 23 Chichén ___ (Mayan archaeological site) : ITZA 26 Latin “wolf” : LUPUS 27 Hulking brute : OGRE 31 Wild backdrop for “Wuthering Heights” : MOOR 32 Biblical patriarch who begat Methuselah : ENOCH 33 Lead-in to ever : WHOM 34 Device for taking notes? : ATM 35 Verbal facepalm : DOH 36 Message meaning “I can’t be reached right now” : OOO 37 “Welcome Back, Kotter” role of 1970s TV : GABE 39 Yusuf ___, adopted name of singer Cat Stevens : ISLAM 41 Subtle summons : PSST 42 Woman’s name that becomes another woman’s name when an “M” is added to the front : ELISSA 44 Missouri tributary : PLATTE 46 One part of a swimming pool : DEEPEND 48 Beat rapidly, as eggs : WHISKED 49 Center : CORE 50 Something of miner concern? : ORE 52 Commotion : STIR 53 A little cute? : ELFIN 54 Comedy bit : GAG 55 Broadway star LuPone : PATTI 57 Talent : GIFT 58 Big softy, perhaps : CRIER 60 Put through the self-checkout : SCAN 61 Research campus in upstate N.Y. : RPI 62 With 66-Across, spooky property that might include a 20-Across and a 7-, 25- and 28-Down : HAUNTED 64 Went underground : HID 65 Exit key : ESC 66 See 62-Across : MANSION 67 Country music’s ___ Young Band : ELI 68 Buttonless shirt : TEE 69 Carry-___ : ONS 70 Airport org. : TSA 71 Intelligence org. : NSA

Down