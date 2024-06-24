 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, March 5

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 “Adios, ___!” : AMIGO
6 Texter’s “you tell me” : IDK
9 Sweet braided bread : BABKA
14 Source of a pulse : SONAR
15 Modernizing prefix : NEO
16 Ingredient in a Whopper : ONION
17 Home of many champion marathoners : KENYA
18 “And just like THAT!” : BAM
19 Small contribution : ADDIN
20 Blowout victory, metaphorically : BLOODBATH
23 Chichén ___ (Mayan archaeological site) : ITZA
26 Latin “wolf” : LUPUS
27 Hulking brute : OGRE
31 Wild backdrop for “Wuthering Heights” : MOOR
32 Biblical patriarch who begat Methuselah : ENOCH
33 Lead-in to ever : WHOM
34 Device for taking notes? : ATM
35 Verbal facepalm : DOH
36 Message meaning “I can’t be reached right now” : OOO
37 “Welcome Back, Kotter” role of 1970s TV : GABE
39 Yusuf ___, adopted name of singer Cat Stevens : ISLAM
41 Subtle summons : PSST
42 Woman’s name that becomes another woman’s name when an “M” is added to the front : ELISSA
44 Missouri tributary : PLATTE
46 One part of a swimming pool : DEEPEND
48 Beat rapidly, as eggs : WHISKED
49 Center : CORE
50 Something of miner concern? : ORE
52 Commotion : STIR
53 A little cute? : ELFIN
54 Comedy bit : GAG
55 Broadway star LuPone : PATTI
57 Talent : GIFT
58 Big softy, perhaps : CRIER
60 Put through the self-checkout : SCAN
61 Research campus in upstate N.Y. : RPI
62 With 66-Across, spooky property that might include a 20-Across and a 7-, 25- and 28-Down : HAUNTED
64 Went underground : HID
65 Exit key : ESC
66 See 62-Across : MANSION
67 Country music’s ___ Young Band : ELI
68 Buttonless shirt : TEE
69 Carry-___ : ONS
70 Airport org. : TSA
71 Intelligence org. : NSA

Down

1 “___, and it shall be given you”: Matthew 7:7 : ASK
2 Recipient of Bart Simpson’s crank calls : MOE
3 New York’s Stonewall, e.g. : INN
4 New York’s Stonewall, e.g. : GAYBAR
5 Mouthy? : ORAL
6 Puts into play, as a basketball : INBOUNDS
7 Marvel superhero portrayed by Ryan Reynolds : DEADPOOL
8 Fermented, sweetened tea drink : KOMBUCHA
9 Dinghy or dory : BOAT
10 “You said it!” : ANDHOW
11 Two hearts, for one : BID
12 Fish in a garden pond : KOI
13 “Raggedy” doll : ANN
21 Cheer for a fútbol team : OLE
22 Fireplace residue : ASH
23 Caught on camera, say : IMAGED
24 1919 event that confirmed the general theory of relativity : TOTALECLIPSE
25 Commercial property left mostly vacant by hybrid work arrangements : ZOMBIEOFFICE
28 Restaurant offering delivery and pickup only : GHOSTKITCHEN
29 Spinning, feathered lures : ROOSTERTAILS
30 Overplayed on stage : EMOTED
38 Clever wit : ESPRIT
39 Actor McKellen : IAN
40 Speedometer fig. : MPH
41 Rotini and bucatini : PASTAS
43 Detected : SEEN
45 Speech therapist’s concern : LISP
47 Off-leash areas : DOGRUNS
48 “You don’t have to explain your joke to us” : WEGETIT
51 Cloudbursts : RAINS
53 Scary sight for a red-bellied marsh mouse : EGRET
56 World’s most populous country as of 2023 : INDIA
58 James of “The Godfather” : CAAN
59 Speed Wagon and Flying Cloud of old autodom : REOS
62 Insurance option, for short : HMO
63 Recombinant ___ : DNA

