NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, March 6

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 That’s gotta hurt : ACHE 5 Certain voice-overs : DUBS 9 Neutrogena dandruff shampoo : TGEL 13 Make less distinct : BLUR 14 “A cunning hunter, a man of the field,” in Genesis : ESAU 15 Find more value from : REUSE 16 Brought into being : BORN 17 Like one with renewed beliefs : BORNAGAIN 18 Word from on high : EDICT 19 H.S. exam for which 5 is the highest score : APTEST 21 Seller of Poäng and Ekenäset chairs : IKEA 23 School play? : TAG 24 Look to pick things up : SHOP 26 Onetime leader of the Sinaloa Cartel : ELCHAPO 28 The great outdoors : NATURE 30 Tying one’s shoes, e.g., for most people : SECONDNATURE 31 Tops at golf clubs : POLOS 32 Absorbed : RAPT 34 48 of them make a cup: Abbr. : TSPS 36 Untidy room, metaphorically : STY 37 Pains : HASSLES 40 Portuguese greeting : OLA 41 Reid of “Urban Legend” : TARA 43 Indian crepe served with chutney : DOSA 44 Meat designation on a food cart : HALAL 46 Graphite, essentially : CARBON 48 Exact replica : CARBONCOPY 50 Fire breather of myth : CHIMERA 51 At all : EVER 52 Dorm enforcers, for short : RAS 53 Betray, with “out” : SELL 55 Discarded tech devices : EWASTE 59 Not satisfied : UNMET 61 Swallow : DOWN 63 Strengthen one’s commitment : DOUBLEDOWN 64 Scrutinizes : SCANS 65 Eager : AGOG 66 Send out : EMIT 67 Have an inclination : TEND 68 Hitch together : YOKE 69 Digs for bears : DENS

Down