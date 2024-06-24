 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, March 6

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 That’s gotta hurt : ACHE
5 Certain voice-overs : DUBS
9 Neutrogena dandruff shampoo : TGEL
13 Make less distinct : BLUR
14 “A cunning hunter, a man of the field,” in Genesis : ESAU
15 Find more value from : REUSE
16 Brought into being : BORN
17 Like one with renewed beliefs : BORNAGAIN
18 Word from on high : EDICT
19 H.S. exam for which 5 is the highest score : APTEST
21 Seller of Poäng and Ekenäset chairs : IKEA
23 School play? : TAG
24 Look to pick things up : SHOP
26 Onetime leader of the Sinaloa Cartel : ELCHAPO
28 The great outdoors : NATURE
30 Tying one’s shoes, e.g., for most people : SECONDNATURE
31 Tops at golf clubs : POLOS
32 Absorbed : RAPT
34 48 of them make a cup: Abbr. : TSPS
36 Untidy room, metaphorically : STY
37 Pains : HASSLES
40 Portuguese greeting : OLA
41 Reid of “Urban Legend” : TARA
43 Indian crepe served with chutney : DOSA
44 Meat designation on a food cart : HALAL
46 Graphite, essentially : CARBON
48 Exact replica : CARBONCOPY
50 Fire breather of myth : CHIMERA
51 At all : EVER
52 Dorm enforcers, for short : RAS
53 Betray, with “out” : SELL
55 Discarded tech devices : EWASTE
59 Not satisfied : UNMET
61 Swallow : DOWN
63 Strengthen one’s commitment : DOUBLEDOWN
64 Scrutinizes : SCANS
65 Eager : AGOG
66 Send out : EMIT
67 Have an inclination : TEND
68 Hitch together : YOKE
69 Digs for bears : DENS

Down

1 “Waterloo” band : ABBA
2 Sound on a bridle path : CLOP
3 Offended : HURT
4 Given name of Che Guevara : ERNESTO
5 One with obligations : DEBTOR
6 Troupe for troops, in brief : USO
7 Adriatic port city : BARI
8 Dissociative void, as in the film “Get Out” : SUNKENPLACE
9 ___ Talks : TED
10 Highlight of many a Jimi Hendrix concert : GUITARSOLO
11 What might lead to a breakout success? : ESCAPEPLAN
12 “Unhand me!” : LETGO
15 Gape or gasp, say : REACT
20 I : SHUSH
22 Send : ELATE
25 Little time off : PERSONALDAY
27 QB’s call : HUT
28 “No way, nohow!” : NOTACHANCE
29 Gymnastics star of the 2012 and 2016 Olympics : ALYRAISMAN
31 Winter hours in L.A. : PST
33 Intensifying suffix, in modern slang : ASS
35 Comedian ___ Vulcano : SAL
38 Really dig : ADORE
39 Mouselike mammal : SHREW
42 One of eight on a cuttlefish : ARM
45 Worn away : ABRADED
47 Top scores, e.g. : BESTS
49 Settle a score for : AVENGE
50 Part of a pizza : CRUST
54 Snapchat’s ghost, e.g. : LOGO
56 Indeterminate amount : SOME
57 Look-alike : TWIN
58 Specialty M.D.s : ENTS
60 Extremity : END
62 Vessel with a round bottom : WOK

