NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, March 7

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Big clashes : SHOWDOWNS 10 Alliance : BLOC 14 Razzle-dazzle of the film industry, so to speak : MOVIEMAGIC 16 Chicago politician Emanuel : RAHM 17 Crush, e.g. : ORANGESODA 18 Tag at a vintage store : ASIS 19 Leaves for dinner? : KALE 20 Certain records, for short : LPS 21 Some swimming pool inflatables : RAFTS 23 What might be confused with “5” on a digital display : ESS 24 Item accompanying a diary, perhaps : KEY 25 Still confused : NOWISER 27 One-eighth of a byte : BIT 28 Eye shadow purchases : PALETTES 29 Stretch of land between two hills : DALE 31 Wax off? : WANE 32 Darkens in the light, say : TANS 33 Pop star with the #1 albums “Sour” and “Guts” : OLIVIARODRIGO 36 A real no-name, for short? : ANON 37 Lice-to-be : NITS 38 From the beginning : ANEW 39 Sleeveless summer attire : SUNDRESS 41 Provide with equipment, with “out” : RIG 42 Took a tumble : ATEDIRT 43 Admin for an online forum : MOD 44 Cheap beer brand, for short : PBR 47 German city : STADT 48 Stroke : PET 49 Buttery topping for paratha : GHEE 50 Notice of money owed : CHIT 51 Seat of power in Westeros : IRONTHRONE 54 “The nicest word there is,” per TV’s Laura Ingalls : HOME 55 Fruity green cocktails : APPLETINIS 56 Creatures that take over Earth in a 1968 film : APES 57 Glam rock? : MOONSTONE

Down