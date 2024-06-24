 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, March 7

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Big clashes : SHOWDOWNS
10 Alliance : BLOC
14 Razzle-dazzle of the film industry, so to speak : MOVIEMAGIC
16 Chicago politician Emanuel : RAHM
17 Crush, e.g. : ORANGESODA
18 Tag at a vintage store : ASIS
19 Leaves for dinner? : KALE
20 Certain records, for short : LPS
21 Some swimming pool inflatables : RAFTS
23 What might be confused with “5” on a digital display : ESS
24 Item accompanying a diary, perhaps : KEY
25 Still confused : NOWISER
27 One-eighth of a byte : BIT
28 Eye shadow purchases : PALETTES
29 Stretch of land between two hills : DALE
31 Wax off? : WANE
32 Darkens in the light, say : TANS
33 Pop star with the #1 albums “Sour” and “Guts” : OLIVIARODRIGO
36 A real no-name, for short? : ANON
37 Lice-to-be : NITS
38 From the beginning : ANEW
39 Sleeveless summer attire : SUNDRESS
41 Provide with equipment, with “out” : RIG
42 Took a tumble : ATEDIRT
43 Admin for an online forum : MOD
44 Cheap beer brand, for short : PBR
47 German city : STADT
48 Stroke : PET
49 Buttery topping for paratha : GHEE
50 Notice of money owed : CHIT
51 Seat of power in Westeros : IRONTHRONE
54 “The nicest word there is,” per TV’s Laura Ingalls : HOME
55 Fruity green cocktails : APPLETINIS
56 Creatures that take over Earth in a 1968 film : APES
57 Glam rock? : MOONSTONE

Down

1 Fire sign? : SMOKE
2 Dances in which chairs are hoisted : HORAS
3 Slices of hard-boiled eggs, for instance : OVALS
4 Red or white, but not blue : WINE
5 Listing next to one’s name, at times: Abbr. : DEG
6 Folded fare : OMELET
7 Stereotypically upper-class : WASPY
8 World Central Kitchen and CARE, in brief : NGOS
9 “Ice Age” sloth voiced by John Leguizamo : SID
10 Service for someone who needs support? : BRAFITTING
11 Final phase : LASTSTAGE
12 “Got it, finally!” : OHISEENOW
13 Ruler divs. : CMS
15 Went door to door, in a way : CAROLED
22 Amazement : AWE
24 Chicken ___ : KIEV
25 Discontinued music players that weigh just over one ounce : NANOS
26 Blog feed letters : RSS
27 Some romantic setups : BLINDDATES
28 Roles : PARTS
29 Enterprise with many holes in its business plan? : DONUTSHOP
30 Introvert’s need : ALONETIME
31 Underwear size measurement : WAIST
34 Property of matter : INERTIA
35 Certain World of Warcraft mission : RAID
36 ___ rule : ASA
40 “Get ___ of it!” : RID
41 Rancid : ROTTEN
43 ___ Park, California city where Google was founded : MENLO
44 Player of 20-Across : PHONO
45 Country with a 75-mile coast along the Gulf of Guinea : BENIN
46 The W.N.B.A.’s Angel ___ : REESE
48 Mother’s mother, in Cantonese : POPO
49 Sandpaper feature : GRIT
50 Cupful from China : CHA
52 Stat for a D.J. : RPM
53 Elevations: Abbr. : HTS

