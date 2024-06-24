 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, March 8

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Something extra, redundantly : ADDEDBONUS
11 “M*A*S*H” actress Loretta : SWIT
15 Entry form? : TRAVELVISA
16 Bird whose name may be written with two diacritics called kahakos : NENE
17 Watches, say : TIMEPIECES
18 So-called “wolf of the sea” : ORCA
19 Cider mill fixture : APPLEPRESS
20 Join, in a way : WELD
21 Org. symbolized by an eagle holding a key : NSA
22 Private agreement? : YESSIR
24 Taking a hint? : CLUED
28 “Harrumph!” : BAH
31 Pit : STONE
32 Singer Dua ___ : LIPA
33 Visual classification systems : COLORCODES
35 Menaces in some adventure films : ASPS
36 “___ Control” (50 Cent hit) : OUTTA
37 Ports, typically : REDS
38 Common component of ranch dressing? : STETSONHAT
40 This might come after the check : MATE
41 Company founded as Sleeper, Inc. : SERTA
42 “Por qué no los ___?” : DOS
43 1980s PC standard : MSDOS
44 Sheltered, in a way : INDOOR
46 Antonym of “iie” in Japanese : HAI
48 Ream (out) : CHEW
49 Not looking so good : INBADSHAPE
56 L.G.B.T.Q. activist McDonald : CECE
57 Certain Southerner, colloquially : GOODOLEBOY
58 Scrolls’ homes : ARKS
59 Publication that once branded itself as “the best of the alternative press” : UTNEREADER
60 Unwind, so to speak : REST
61 Did a whole lot of nothing : PASSEDTIME

Down

1 Flour used to make a chapati : ATTA
2 Cause of insomnia, maybe : DRIP
3 Newly hung out to dry, say : DAMP
4 First name in thrill shows : EVEL
5 Hang (on) : DEPEND
6 Insignificant interruptions : BLIPS
7 More than teem : OVERABOUND
8 “Way to go!” : NICE
9 Listing on many a medication bottle : USES
10 Smart : SASSY
11 Big blanket makers : SNOWSTORMS
12 “Mom is gonna FLIP!” : WERESODEAD
13 Thinking that one might : INCLINEDTO
14 Garden party outfits often with floral patterns : TEADRESSES
23 Key to get out? : ESC
24 Thunderbird, e.g. : CLASSICCAR
25 “Oyez!” : LISTENHERE
26 Areas with nosebleed seats : UPPERDECKS
27 How the trade winds blow : EASTTOWEST
29 Howe’er : ALTHO
30 Scorching : HOTASHADES
33 “Who’s the cutest li’l baby?,” e.g. : COO
34 Animal fittingly used as a motif in “The Departed” : RAT
39 Title with a tilde : SAO
43 Took for a ride : MISLED
45 Put together haphazardly : RIGUP
47 Treasure : ADORE
50 What’s added to one to make zero? : NOTA
51 ___ vivants (sociable sorts) : BONS
52 Flak : HEAT
53 Arabic man’s name meaning “servant of God” : ABDI
54 Sweet inclusion in a greeting card, maybe : POEM
55 Orphan of Brit lit : EYRE

