NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, March 8

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Something extra, redundantly : ADDEDBONUS 11 “M*A*S*H” actress Loretta : SWIT 15 Entry form? : TRAVELVISA 16 Bird whose name may be written with two diacritics called kahakos : NENE 17 Watches, say : TIMEPIECES 18 So-called “wolf of the sea” : ORCA 19 Cider mill fixture : APPLEPRESS 20 Join, in a way : WELD 21 Org. symbolized by an eagle holding a key : NSA 22 Private agreement? : YESSIR 24 Taking a hint? : CLUED 28 “Harrumph!” : BAH 31 Pit : STONE 32 Singer Dua ___ : LIPA 33 Visual classification systems : COLORCODES 35 Menaces in some adventure films : ASPS 36 “___ Control” (50 Cent hit) : OUTTA 37 Ports, typically : REDS 38 Common component of ranch dressing? : STETSONHAT 40 This might come after the check : MATE 41 Company founded as Sleeper, Inc. : SERTA 42 “Por qué no los ___?” : DOS 43 1980s PC standard : MSDOS 44 Sheltered, in a way : INDOOR 46 Antonym of “iie” in Japanese : HAI 48 Ream (out) : CHEW 49 Not looking so good : INBADSHAPE 56 L.G.B.T.Q. activist McDonald : CECE 57 Certain Southerner, colloquially : GOODOLEBOY 58 Scrolls’ homes : ARKS 59 Publication that once branded itself as “the best of the alternative press” : UTNEREADER 60 Unwind, so to speak : REST 61 Did a whole lot of nothing : PASSEDTIME

Down