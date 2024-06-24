 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, March 9

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 First lady McKinley : IDA
4 Common saltwater baitfish : SHAD
8 Letters before Q : LGBT
12 Become crunchy in the oven : CRISPUP
19 Image of Mickey, maybe : CEL
20 ___ Nostra : COSA
21 Lake that’s largely fed by the Detroit River : ERIE
22 “Red telephone,” historically : HOTLINE
23 Breakfast order request : OVEREASY
25 London Herald, 4/16/1912 : TITANICSINKS
27 The New York Times, 8/9/1974 : NIXONRESIGNS
29 “Scarface” : ALCAPONE
30 Schedule : SLATE
31 Drives off : SHOOS
32 “Catch ya later!” : ADIOS
33 Wee one : TOT
34 Frankincense or myrrh : RESIN
36 T-E-A-M doesn’t have one, so they say : ANI
37 Plantain lily, by another name : HOSTA
39 Chicago Daily Tribune, 11/3/1948 : DEWEYDEFEATSTRUMAN
47 Company once called the California Perfume Company : AVON
48 Wrap one’s head around : GET
49 Popular Hawaiian dish : POKE
50 Driest country in sub-Saharan Africa : NAMIBIA
54 They’re below par : BIRDIES
56 Choice words : ORS
57 Footwear for a sharp dresser? : STILETTOS
59 “___ Mouse,” Chick Corea jazz standard of 1972 : SENOR
60 Toward the opposing goal, in hockey : UPICE
62 Geometry calculation: Abbr. : VOL
63 “How ya doin’?” : SUP
64 Variety, 10/30/1929 : WALLSTLAYSANEGG
70 ___ Dhabi : ABU
73 Alliance since 1948, in brief : OAS
74 Golf’s Slammin’ Sammy : SNEAD
75 Bouquet : AROMA
79 Seer cursed by Apollo so that her prophecies would not be believed : CASSANDRA
83 Poorly : ILL
84 Headwear that’s stereotypically red : FIREHAT
86 Breakout performer? : ESCAPEE
87 It’s blowin’ in the wind : VANE
89 ___ thruster (physics lab device) : ION
90 Corrin of “Nosferatu” : EMMA
91 New York Daily News, 10/30/1975 : FORDTOCITYDROPDEAD
95 “The rubber people,” in Nahuatl : OLMEC
98 “Biting” characteristic : WIT
99 Big name in health care : AETNA
100 Trouble : WOE
101 Fleet : RAPID
104 Where people typically go to the mat? : PORCH
106 Attempt to tear : RIPAT
111 Fool around : LOLLYGAG
113 With 115-Across, New York Post, 4/15/1983 : HEADLESSBODY
115 See 113-Across : INTOPLESSBAR
117 “Jeez Louise!” : AWCOMEON
118 Boils : SEETHES
119 Latin “Look” : ECCE
120 Filmmaker Johnson : RIAN
121 Degree held by only one U.S. president (George W. Bush) : MBA
122 Drink after a race, say : HYDRATE
123 Signaled : CUED
124 Wraps up : ENDS
125 The Second vis-à-vis the First, say : SON

Down

1 Cher and Madonna, e.g. : ICONS
2 Old Scratch, with “the” : DEVIL
3 Baby name whose popularity plummeted after 2015 : ALEXA
4 It might be chewed in a theater : SCENERY
5 Frost : HOAR
6 Taxpayers : ASSESSEES
7 9 to 5, e.g. : DAYSHIFT
8 Release : LETGO
9 Beams : GRINS
10 Parts of comedy routines : BITS
11 Serving at a Chinese restaurant : TEA
12 Carolina Reaper, for one : CHILI
13 Good name for a geologist? : ROCCO
14 “How sad” : ITSASHAME
15 Lapse : SLIP
16 Some red or white wines : PINOTS
17 Pull some strings? : UNKNOT
18 Old Spanish coin : PESETA
24 Waste away : ROT
26 Bottom : NADIR
28 Actress Skye : IONE
32 Payments made at a table : ANTES
35 Leg up : EDGE
36 Query : ASK
38 “I’ll get to work right now” : ONIT
39 Dollops : DABS
40 ___ Woods, best-selling author of 2023’s “The Lost Bookshop” : EVIE
41 Threadbare : WORN
42 Fund, as a college : ENDOW
43 They’re known to open with some jokes : APRILS
44 Longtime music director of the NBC Symphony Orchestra : TOSCANINI
45 The “U” of 60-Down : UNION
46 “Damage” director Louis : MALLE
51 K-pop septet : BTS
52 Short note? : IOU
53 Creature in the final scene of “Cleopatra” : ASP
55 Long-term deposit, in brief : IRA
56 Go (for) : OPT
58 Certain spot : TVAD
60 It once shared a land border with 16 countries : USSR
61 Drawstring place : EYELET
65 Hardly the social butterfly : LONER
66 Stowed : LADED
67 ___ soda : SAL
68 Needlefish : GAR
69 Monopolist’s trait : GREED
70 One-pointer in cribbage : ACE
71 Some undergrad degs. : BAS
72 Trojans’ sch. : USC
76 “Jeez, I can’t catch a break” : OHME
77 Call from a crib : MAMA
78 Slightly : ATAD
80 Umpire’s ruling : SAFE
81 Writings of dubious authenticity : APOCRYPHA
82 Eschew : AVOID
84 “Victory is mine!,” in modern lingo : FORTHEWIN
85 Privy to : INON
88 Make a scene : ACT
89 “My heavens!” : IDECLARE
92 They can support a nest egg : TWIGS
93 48-oz. beer glass : YARD
94 Service providers? : PARSONS
95 Wise-appearing : OWLISH
96 ___ Tunes : LOONEY
97 Like the cheese in a grilled cheese : MELTED
102 Protective tip on a lace : AGLET
103 Bel ___ cheese : PAESE
104 Informal goodbye : PEACE
105 Made some waves? : OARED
107 Tech giant whose initials are its N.Y.S.E. symbol : IBM
108 Some have meters : POEMS
109 Mexican marinade : ADOBO
110 “The Seduction of Joe ___” (1979 Alan Alda film) : TYNAN
112 Tolkien trilogy, for short : LOTR
113 Morehouse or Howard, in brief : HBCU
114 Whole bunch : SCAD
116 Instant : SEC

