NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, March 9

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 First lady McKinley : IDA 4 Common saltwater baitfish : SHAD 8 Letters before Q : LGBT 12 Become crunchy in the oven : CRISPUP 19 Image of Mickey, maybe : CEL 20 ___ Nostra : COSA 21 Lake that’s largely fed by the Detroit River : ERIE 22 “Red telephone,” historically : HOTLINE 23 Breakfast order request : OVEREASY 25 London Herald, 4/16/1912 : TITANICSINKS 27 The New York Times, 8/9/1974 : NIXONRESIGNS 29 “Scarface” : ALCAPONE 30 Schedule : SLATE 31 Drives off : SHOOS 32 “Catch ya later!” : ADIOS 33 Wee one : TOT 34 Frankincense or myrrh : RESIN 36 T-E-A-M doesn’t have one, so they say : ANI 37 Plantain lily, by another name : HOSTA 39 Chicago Daily Tribune, 11/3/1948 : DEWEYDEFEATSTRUMAN 47 Company once called the California Perfume Company : AVON 48 Wrap one’s head around : GET 49 Popular Hawaiian dish : POKE 50 Driest country in sub-Saharan Africa : NAMIBIA 54 They’re below par : BIRDIES 56 Choice words : ORS 57 Footwear for a sharp dresser? : STILETTOS 59 “___ Mouse,” Chick Corea jazz standard of 1972 : SENOR 60 Toward the opposing goal, in hockey : UPICE 62 Geometry calculation: Abbr. : VOL 63 “How ya doin’?” : SUP 64 Variety, 10/30/1929 : WALLSTLAYSANEGG 70 ___ Dhabi : ABU 73 Alliance since 1948, in brief : OAS 74 Golf’s Slammin’ Sammy : SNEAD 75 Bouquet : AROMA 79 Seer cursed by Apollo so that her prophecies would not be believed : CASSANDRA 83 Poorly : ILL 84 Headwear that’s stereotypically red : FIREHAT 86 Breakout performer? : ESCAPEE 87 It’s blowin’ in the wind : VANE 89 ___ thruster (physics lab device) : ION 90 Corrin of “Nosferatu” : EMMA 91 New York Daily News, 10/30/1975 : FORDTOCITYDROPDEAD 95 “The rubber people,” in Nahuatl : OLMEC 98 “Biting” characteristic : WIT 99 Big name in health care : AETNA 100 Trouble : WOE 101 Fleet : RAPID 104 Where people typically go to the mat? : PORCH 106 Attempt to tear : RIPAT 111 Fool around : LOLLYGAG 113 With 115-Across, New York Post, 4/15/1983 : HEADLESSBODY 115 See 113-Across : INTOPLESSBAR 117 “Jeez Louise!” : AWCOMEON 118 Boils : SEETHES 119 Latin “Look” : ECCE 120 Filmmaker Johnson : RIAN 121 Degree held by only one U.S. president (George W. Bush) : MBA 122 Drink after a race, say : HYDRATE 123 Signaled : CUED 124 Wraps up : ENDS 125 The Second vis-à-vis the First, say : SON

Down