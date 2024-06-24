NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, March 9

1 First lady McKinley : IDA
4 Common saltwater baitfish : SHAD
8 Letters before Q : LGBT
12 Become crunchy in the oven : CRISPUP
19 Image of Mickey, maybe : CEL
20 ___ Nostra : COSA
21 Lake that’s largely fed by the Detroit River : ERIE
22 “Red telephone,” historically : HOTLINE
23 Breakfast order request : OVEREASY
25 London Herald, 4/16/1912 : TITANICSINKS
27 The New York Times, 8/9/1974 : NIXONRESIGNS
29 “Scarface” : ALCAPONE
30 Schedule : SLATE
31 Drives off : SHOOS
32 “Catch ya later!” : ADIOS
33 Wee one : TOT
34 Frankincense or myrrh : RESIN
36 T-E-A-M doesn’t have one, so they say : ANI
37 Plantain lily, by another name : HOSTA
39 Chicago Daily Tribune, 11/3/1948 : DEWEYDEFEATSTRUMAN
47 Company once called the California Perfume Company : AVON
48 Wrap one’s head around : GET
49 Popular Hawaiian dish : POKE
50 Driest country in sub-Saharan Africa : NAMIBIA
54 They’re below par : BIRDIES
56 Choice words : ORS
57 Footwear for a sharp dresser? : STILETTOS
59 “___ Mouse,” Chick Corea jazz standard of 1972 : SENOR
60 Toward the opposing goal, in hockey : UPICE
62 Geometry calculation: Abbr. : VOL
63 “How ya doin’?” : SUP
64 Variety, 10/30/1929 : WALLSTLAYSANEGG
70 ___ Dhabi : ABU
73 Alliance since 1948, in brief : OAS
74 Golf’s Slammin’ Sammy : SNEAD
75 Bouquet : AROMA
79 Seer cursed by Apollo so that her prophecies would not be believed : CASSANDRA
83 Poorly : ILL
84 Headwear that’s stereotypically red : FIREHAT
86 Breakout performer? : ESCAPEE
87 It’s blowin’ in the wind : VANE
89 ___ thruster (physics lab device) : ION
90 Corrin of “Nosferatu” : EMMA
91 New York Daily News, 10/30/1975 : FORDTOCITYDROPDEAD
95 “The rubber people,” in Nahuatl : OLMEC
98 “Biting” characteristic : WIT
99 Big name in health care : AETNA
100 Trouble : WOE
101 Fleet : RAPID
104 Where people typically go to the mat? : PORCH
106 Attempt to tear : RIPAT
111 Fool around : LOLLYGAG
113 With 115-Across, New York Post, 4/15/1983 : HEADLESSBODY
115 See 113-Across : INTOPLESSBAR
117 “Jeez Louise!” : AWCOMEON
118 Boils : SEETHES
119 Latin “Look” : ECCE
120 Filmmaker Johnson : RIAN
121 Degree held by only one U.S. president (George W. Bush) : MBA
122 Drink after a race, say : HYDRATE
123 Signaled : CUED
124 Wraps up : ENDS
125 The Second vis-à-vis the First, say : SON