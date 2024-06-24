 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, November 1

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Like some tracks : OVAL
5 ___ Demand Action (gun control advocacy group) : MOMS
9 Deadly biters : ASPS
13 Where opposites don’t attract? : LESBIANBAR
16 Small scale business? : DELI
17 Help resolve, as a conflict : DEESCALATE
18 Answer irritably : SNAP
19 Nixon established it in 1970, for short : EPA
20 Words on a red tag, maybe : ASIS
21 Cause : LEADTO
23 Family group : CLAN
24 Large amount, facetiously : JILLION
25 Golden retriever who ends up with a chocolate lab? : CHARLIEBUCKET
29 Bit of Muslim attire : HIJAB
30 Accumulating bowlful while eating edamame : PODS
31 Measure of heat, for short : BTU
34 Swears : AVOWS
35 Net alternative : ORG
36 Eggs-terminates? : SPAYS
38 Nebraska senator Fischer : DEB
39 ___-Ball : SKEE
40 Shoes, casually : KICKS
41 November handout : IVOTEDSTICKER
45 Assent to un hombre : SISENOR
47 Wine list heading : REDS
48 Lined up : INAROW
49 Pro ___ : BONO
50 “___ Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!” (long-running British reality show) : IMA
53 Sensei’s domain : DOJO
54 “I” lift? : EGOBOOSTER
57 Animal on the flags of Spain, Montenegro and Sri Lanka : LION
58 Product that reduces static cling : DRYERSHEET
59 London-born actor who was People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018 : ELBA
60 “Dress for Less” sloganeer : ROSS
61 Wearers of the Star of Life, for short : EMTS

Down

1 Dated a while back? : OLDE
2 #2 : VEEP
3 Like Pi for much of “Life of Pi” : ASEA
4 Barbell abbr. : LBS
5 Native East African people : MAASAI
6 In which computer chips are used? : ONLINEPOKER
7 Degs. for aspiring entrepreneurs : MBAS
8 Parked it : SAT
9 Marketing department success : ADSALE
10 Line from an unhappy diner : SENDITBACK
11 Writer of the “Phaedrus” circa 370 B.C. : PLATO
12 Nurse : SIPON
14  “Yeah, you’re lying” : ICALLBS
15 Archaeologist’s finds : RELICS
22 Sighting at Yellowstone : ELK
23 Where something rankling might stick : CRAW
24 Bench coverings : JUDGESROBES
25 Home to N’Djamena : CHAD
26 Queen’s residence : HIVE
27 “Hey, whatever pays the bills” : AJOBISAJOB
28 Drumming one’s fingers, perhaps : BORED
32 Little one : TYKE
33 Locale of a 1991 coup attempt by the Gang of Eight, in brief : USSR
36 Some snowmobiles : SKIDOOS
37 Shots : PICS
39 Put away : STOWED
42 “Romeo and Juliet” setting : VERONA
43 Noted surname in avant-garde art : ONO
44 Certain saxophones : TENORS
45 Move crabwise : SIDLE
46 Packed like sardines, often : INOIL
49 Australian lad : BOYO
50 Couple : ITEM
51 What all straight lines on the surface of a sphere do : MEET
52 Dark ___ : ARTS
55 Watchdog’s warning : GRR
56 Part of a pronoun pair : SHE

