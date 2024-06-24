NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, November 1

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Like some tracks : OVAL 5 ___ Demand Action (gun control advocacy group) : MOMS 9 Deadly biters : ASPS 13 Where opposites don’t attract? : LESBIANBAR 16 Small scale business? : DELI 17 Help resolve, as a conflict : DEESCALATE 18 Answer irritably : SNAP 19 Nixon established it in 1970, for short : EPA 20 Words on a red tag, maybe : ASIS 21 Cause : LEADTO 23 Family group : CLAN 24 Large amount, facetiously : JILLION 25 Golden retriever who ends up with a chocolate lab? : CHARLIEBUCKET 29 Bit of Muslim attire : HIJAB 30 Accumulating bowlful while eating edamame : PODS 31 Measure of heat, for short : BTU 34 Swears : AVOWS 35 Net alternative : ORG 36 Eggs-terminates? : SPAYS 38 Nebraska senator Fischer : DEB 39 ___-Ball : SKEE 40 Shoes, casually : KICKS 41 November handout : IVOTEDSTICKER 45 Assent to un hombre : SISENOR 47 Wine list heading : REDS 48 Lined up : INAROW 49 Pro ___ : BONO 50 “___ Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!” (long-running British reality show) : IMA 53 Sensei’s domain : DOJO 54 “I” lift? : EGOBOOSTER 57 Animal on the flags of Spain, Montenegro and Sri Lanka : LION 58 Product that reduces static cling : DRYERSHEET 59 London-born actor who was People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018 : ELBA 60 “Dress for Less” sloganeer : ROSS 61 Wearers of the Star of Life, for short : EMTS

Down