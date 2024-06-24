NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, November 10

1 Musical nickname since the 1980s : LESMIZ
2 What servers and sleuths each hope to do : GETATIP
3 Kenneth of “Oppenheimer” : BRANAGH
4 Turner backed by the Ikettes : TINA
5 Car roof option : HARDTOP
6 Person I used to be : OLDME
7 Response to “You were snoring all night again” : WASI
8 Moving day need : TRUCK
9 Blended hair coloring effect : OMBRE
10 Soak (up) : SOP
11 Dance move requiring upper body and core strength : THEWORM
12 Dog park figure : OWNER
13 Clique : POSSE
14 Loretta who played “Hot Lips” Houlihan : SWIT
15 Connection to a carburetor : FUELLINE
16 Length of William Henry Harrison’s presidency : ONEMONTH
17 Diner’s request at the end of a meal : BOX
19 Masters of the written word? : EDGARLEE
24 Engineering discipline, casually : AERO
26 Italian scooter brand : VESPA
28 Elevator load limit, often : ONETON
33 Not supporting, perhaps : MAIN
35 “Save the ___” (modern conservation slogan) : BEES
39 Submitted : SENTIN
41 “OMG … that’s hysterical!” : IMDYING
43 Each planet’s orbit is one : ELLIPSE
44 Milky Way component : NOUGAT
45 Park City resident : UTAHN
46 Pocket detritus : LINT
47 Get there : ARRIVE
48 Word with true or soon : TOO
50 East Coast convenience store chain : WAWA
54 Opposite of maigre : GRAS
55 Flat floater : RAFT
56 Unit once defined as the area a team of oxen could plow in one day : ACRE
58 Equus africanus, for one : WILDASS
59 Young disciple of an old Titian : ELGRECO
62 Pep : ENERGY
63 Is inadequate : WONTDO
65 Target of a certain “Eater” : ODOR
66 Liu of “Barbie” : SIMU
67 Thunder shower? : ESPN
69 ___ Domingo, Best Actor nominee for 2023’s “Rustin” : COLMAN
70 Throat malady : STREP
71 Gloat opposite 64-Across : IWIN
74 Artist Chagall : MARC
77 In which letters are spelled with digits, for short : ASL
78 Former French president Jacques : CHIRAC
80 Mad to the max : CROSSEST
81 Four for a TI-84, for short : AAAS
82 Above the strike zone, to a baseball announcer : UPSTAIRS
83 Brando’s role in “A Streetcar Named Desire” : KOWALSKI
85 Sharp pain : STAB
88 “Pretty please?” : CANTI
89 Alternative to litmus paper : PHSTRIP
90 When many school days end : THREEPM
92 One might jump out of a window : POPUPAD
93 Driver’s license, e.g. : STATEID
97 No longer on duty: Abbr. : RETD
99 Like convertibles : SPORTY
101 Broadway gossip : YENTE
102 Force out : EXPEL
103 Famous family in atomic theory : BOHRS
104 “Nice to ___ you!” (online salutation) : EMEET
105 Backdrop for a memorable kiss : ALTAR
108 Nonsense, to Brits : TOSH
110 Nickname for Francisco : PACO
111 Mystique : AURA
112 One getting a pass, for short : VIP
113 Carry-___ (some luggage) : ONS