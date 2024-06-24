NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, November 10

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Like issues covered by The Advocate magazine : LGBT 5 Guide : HOWTO 10 Display along the inside of a subway car : STOPS 15 Building access device : FOB 18 Poe-esque : EERIE 20 Aid for an early-morning flight, maybe : ALARM 21 Response to stunning news : OHWOW 22 Wild card game : UNO 23 Six-inch or footlong? : STANDARDSUB 25 Who might tearfully wonder “Were we just not meant to be …”? : PENSIVEEX 27 Made it through Econ 101? : MANAGEDMICRO 29 Crate & Barrel competitor : WESTELM 30 “Give ___ try!” : ITA 31 Museo display : ARTE 32 Big name in big home appliances : KENMORE 34 Bad sort of roommate : SLOB 36 Sharp turn : ZIG 37 One who’s always springing for things, for short? : ROO 38 Stirrup’s place : EAR 39 It’s attached to covers and sheets : SPINE 40 Groundhog of renown : PHIL 42 Buy-in the round before going all in? : PENULTIMATEANTE 49 Kitten’s cry : MEW 51 Skin care product : LOTION 52 Rum, in Spanish : RON 53 Ho-hum reactions : EHS 54 Top-notch : GRADEA 57 ___ de Lesseps of the “Real Housewives” franchise : LUANN 58 Took (down) : WROTE 60 Meriting an R rating, maybe : RACY 61 Figure that’s roughly six times less on the moon : WEIGHT 63 ___ Play (hit video game) : WII 64 Concession opposite 71-Down : ILOSE 68 Vessel for cooking jollof rice or injera bread? : AFRICANPAN 70 “Next time, try reading the clue!” or “Stick to sudoku!”? : SOLVINGDIS 72 Transcript creator : STENO 73 French direction : EST 74 Yellow-green soft drink, per the stylization on its packaging : MTNDEW 75 Frolic : ROMP 76 Daytime annoyance while watching TV : GLARE 78 Jay-Z’s “Magna ___ Holy Grail” : CARTA 79 Annual river thawing : ICERUN 81 Avian rhyme of “hawk” : AUK 84 N.Y.C.-based sports channel : MSG 85 Tiny pieces : SHREDS 86 Agcy. overseeing reactors : NRC 87 Something in a doomscroller’s feed? : APOCALYPTICPOST 91 “Didn’t mean to do that!” : OOPS 94 City on the Nile : ASWAN 95 Hardy follower : HAR 96 Shift units: Abbr. : HRS 98 Features of two Super Bowls, for short : OTS 100 Asia’s so-called “___ countries” : STAN 101 “Sure thing, dear” : YESBABE 105 God who fathered a queen of the Amazons : ARES 106 ___ smear : PAP 107 Caption describing an online photo that can’t be seen : ALTTEXT 109 The engine, the steering wheel, the catalytic converter, all of it? : COMPLETEAUTO 112 Eye doctor? : VISIONPRO 114 Someone shouting that maybe YOU try fixing your apartment? : HEATEDSUPER 115 Peeve : IRK 116 Oktoberfest glass : STEIN 117 Sports page offering : RECAP 118 Dimples or freckles, e.g. : TRAIT 119 Last of five rhyming Greek letters : PSI 120 Benefits : HELPS 121 Angrily leave, with “out” : STORM 122 Mailing info, informally : ADDY

Down