 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, November 10

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Related

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Like issues covered by The Advocate magazine : LGBT
5 Guide : HOWTO
10 Display along the inside of a subway car : STOPS
15 Building access device : FOB
18 Poe-esque : EERIE
20 Aid for an early-morning flight, maybe : ALARM
21 Response to stunning news : OHWOW
22 Wild card game : UNO
23 Six-inch or footlong? : STANDARDSUB
25 Who might tearfully wonder “Were we just not meant to be …”? : PENSIVEEX
27 Made it through Econ 101? : MANAGEDMICRO
29 Crate & Barrel competitor : WESTELM
30 “Give ___ try!” : ITA
31 Museo display : ARTE
32 Big name in big home appliances : KENMORE
34 Bad sort of roommate : SLOB
36 Sharp turn : ZIG
37 One who’s always springing for things, for short? : ROO
38 Stirrup’s place : EAR
39 It’s attached to covers and sheets : SPINE
40 Groundhog of renown : PHIL
42 Buy-in the round before going all in? : PENULTIMATEANTE
49 Kitten’s cry : MEW
51 Skin care product : LOTION
52 Rum, in Spanish : RON
53 Ho-hum reactions : EHS
54 Top-notch : GRADEA
57 ___ de Lesseps of the “Real Housewives” franchise : LUANN
58 Took (down) : WROTE
60 Meriting an R rating, maybe : RACY
61 Figure that’s roughly six times less on the moon : WEIGHT
63 ___ Play (hit video game) : WII
64 Concession opposite 71-Down : ILOSE
68 Vessel for cooking jollof rice or injera bread? : AFRICANPAN
70 “Next time, try reading the clue!” or “Stick to sudoku!”? : SOLVINGDIS
72 Transcript creator : STENO
73 French direction : EST
74 Yellow-green soft drink, per the stylization on its packaging : MTNDEW
75 Frolic : ROMP
76 Daytime annoyance while watching TV : GLARE
78 Jay-Z’s “Magna ___ Holy Grail” : CARTA
79 Annual river thawing : ICERUN
81 Avian rhyme of “hawk” : AUK
84 N.Y.C.-based sports channel : MSG
85 Tiny pieces : SHREDS
86 Agcy. overseeing reactors : NRC
87 Something in a doomscroller’s feed? : APOCALYPTICPOST
91 “Didn’t mean to do that!” : OOPS
94 City on the Nile : ASWAN
95 Hardy follower : HAR
96 Shift units: Abbr. : HRS
98 Features of two Super Bowls, for short : OTS
100 Asia’s so-called “___ countries” : STAN
101 “Sure thing, dear” : YESBABE
105 God who fathered a queen of the Amazons : ARES
106 ___ smear : PAP
107 Caption describing an online photo that can’t be seen : ALTTEXT
109 The engine, the steering wheel, the catalytic converter, all of it? : COMPLETEAUTO
112 Eye doctor? : VISIONPRO
114 Someone shouting that maybe YOU try fixing your apartment? : HEATEDSUPER
115 Peeve : IRK
116 Oktoberfest glass : STEIN
117 Sports page offering : RECAP
118 Dimples or freckles, e.g. : TRAIT
119 Last of five rhyming Greek letters : PSI
120 Benefits : HELPS
121 Angrily leave, with “out” : STORM
122 Mailing info, informally : ADDY

Down

1 Musical nickname since the 1980s : LESMIZ
2 What servers and sleuths each hope to do : GETATIP
3 Kenneth of “Oppenheimer” : BRANAGH
4 Turner backed by the Ikettes : TINA
5 Car roof option : HARDTOP
6 Person I used to be : OLDME
7 Response to “You were snoring all night again” : WASI
8 Moving day need : TRUCK
9 Blended hair coloring effect : OMBRE
10 Soak (up) : SOP
11 Dance move requiring upper body and core strength : THEWORM
12 Dog park figure : OWNER
13 Clique : POSSE
14 Loretta who played “Hot Lips” Houlihan : SWIT
15 Connection to a carburetor : FUELLINE
16 Length of William Henry Harrison’s presidency : ONEMONTH
17 Diner’s request at the end of a meal : BOX
19 Masters of the written word? : EDGARLEE
24 Engineering discipline, casually : AERO
26 Italian scooter brand : VESPA
28 Elevator load limit, often : ONETON
33 Not supporting, perhaps : MAIN
35 “Save the ___” (modern conservation slogan) : BEES
39 Submitted : SENTIN
41 “OMG … that’s hysterical!” : IMDYING
43 Each planet’s orbit is one : ELLIPSE
44 Milky Way component : NOUGAT
45 Park City resident : UTAHN
46 Pocket detritus : LINT
47 Get there : ARRIVE
48 Word with true or soon : TOO
50 East Coast convenience store chain : WAWA
54 Opposite of maigre : GRAS
55 Flat floater : RAFT
56 Unit once defined as the area a team of oxen could plow in one day : ACRE
58 Equus africanus, for one : WILDASS
59 Young disciple of an old Titian : ELGRECO
62 Pep : ENERGY
63 Is inadequate : WONTDO
65 Target of a certain “Eater” : ODOR
66 Liu of “Barbie” : SIMU
67 Thunder shower? : ESPN
69 ___ Domingo, Best Actor nominee for 2023’s “Rustin” : COLMAN
70 Throat malady : STREP
71 Gloat opposite 64-Across : IWIN
74 Artist Chagall : MARC
77 In which letters are spelled with digits, for short : ASL
78 Former French president Jacques : CHIRAC
80 Mad to the max : CROSSEST
81 Four for a TI-84, for short : AAAS
82 Above the strike zone, to a baseball announcer : UPSTAIRS
83 Brando’s role in “A Streetcar Named Desire” : KOWALSKI
85 Sharp pain : STAB
88 “Pretty please?” : CANTI
89 Alternative to litmus paper : PHSTRIP
90 When many school days end : THREEPM
92 One might jump out of a window : POPUPAD
93 Driver’s license, e.g. : STATEID
97 No longer on duty: Abbr. : RETD
99 Like convertibles : SPORTY
101 Broadway gossip : YENTE
102 Force out : EXPEL
103 Famous family in atomic theory : BOHRS
104 “Nice to ___ you!” (online salutation) : EMEET
105 Backdrop for a memorable kiss : ALTAR
108 Nonsense, to Brits : TOSH
110 Nickname for Francisco : PACO
111 Mystique : AURA
112 One getting a pass, for short : VIP
113 Carry-___ (some luggage) : ONS

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
LinkedIn adding word games so you can procrastinate at work
A LinkedIn mobile app store page displayed on a mobile device.

LinkedIn may exist to help professionals look for new job opportunities and network with others in the same field, but it could soon become the place for a bit of downtime, too.

Why? Because it's planning to introduce games to its platform.

Read more
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more
Yes, the Nintendo lawsuit against Palworld devs is about throwing Poke Balls
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet protagonist holding glowing Poke Ball

We finally know the patents at the center of a massive Nintendo lawsuit against Palworld maker Pocketpair, and they refer to patents specific to the Pokémon games.

When Nintendo announced that it had filed a lawsuit against Pocketpair over Palworld -- aka "Pokémon with guns" -- it did not reveal which patents were allegedly being infringed upon, and Pocketpair said it didn't know either. However, there were some good educated guesses, like one that pertained to throwing a Poké Ball at a creature in a virtual world.

Read more