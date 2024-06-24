The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 App also called “the Gram,” informally : INSTA 6 Put money (on) : BET 9 Store with a mazelike layout : IKEA 13 Its capital is Kathmandu : NEPAL 14 Insect flitting around a flame : MOTH 15 Seize : GRAB 16 Island-hopping vacation that might start and end in Miami : CARIBBEANCRUISE 19 MSNBC host Melber : ARI 20 Michelob ___ (light beer) : ULTRA 21 Painter’s propper-upper : EASEL 22 Dub : NAME 24 “Raggedy” doll : ANN 25 Huffer and puffer in a classic fairy tale : BIGBADWOLF 30 Aardvark’s fare : ANTS 34 Fall flower : ASTER 35 Letter-shaped girder : IBAR 36 Confident : SURE 37 With 4-Down, island-themed cocktail : MAI 38 Laundry product that was once the subject of a viral internet challenge : TIDEPOD 41 The second O of O-O-O : TAC 42 Ole Miss rival : BAMA 44 Own (up) : FESS 45 Put into law : ENACT 47 Cake decorator : ICER 48 Raps off the cuff : FREESTYLES 50 Islet : CAY 52 Burglar’s booty : HAUL 53 Popular sans-serif font : ARIAL 56 Ancient Mexican : AZTEC 59 ___ McMuffin (fast-food sandwich) : EGG 62 Trio of average guys, as seen at the ends of 16-, 25- and 48-Across : TOMDICKANDHARRY 65 Early Ron Howard role : OPIE 66 Pub purchase : PINT 67 Writer ___ Allan Poe : EDGAR 68 The “M” in Y.M.C.A. : MENS 69 “Pick a card, ___ card!” : ANY 70 Final authority : SAYSO

Down