NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, November 11

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 App also called “the Gram,” informally : INSTA
6 Put money (on) : BET
9 Store with a mazelike layout : IKEA
13 Its capital is Kathmandu : NEPAL
14 Insect flitting around a flame : MOTH
15 Seize : GRAB
16 Island-hopping vacation that might start and end in Miami : CARIBBEANCRUISE
19 MSNBC host Melber : ARI
20 Michelob ___ (light beer) : ULTRA
21 Painter’s propper-upper : EASEL
22 Dub : NAME
24 “Raggedy” doll : ANN
25 Huffer and puffer in a classic fairy tale : BIGBADWOLF
30 Aardvark’s fare : ANTS
34 Fall flower : ASTER
35 Letter-shaped girder : IBAR
36 Confident : SURE
37 With 4-Down, island-themed cocktail : MAI
38 Laundry product that was once the subject of a viral internet challenge : TIDEPOD
41 The second O of O-O-O : TAC
42 Ole Miss rival : BAMA
44 Own (up) : FESS
45 Put into law : ENACT
47 Cake decorator : ICER
48 Raps off the cuff : FREESTYLES
50 Islet : CAY
52 Burglar’s booty : HAUL
53 Popular sans-serif font : ARIAL
56 Ancient Mexican : AZTEC
59 ___ McMuffin (fast-food sandwich) : EGG
62 Trio of average guys, as seen at the ends of 16-, 25- and 48-Across : TOMDICKANDHARRY
65 Early Ron Howard role : OPIE
66 Pub purchase : PINT
67 Writer ___ Allan Poe : EDGAR
68 The “M” in Y.M.C.A. : MENS
69 “Pick a card, ___ card!” : ANY
70 Final authority : SAYSO

Down

1 Ancient Peruvian : INCA
2 Within earshot : NEAR
3 When cherry blossoms bloom : SPRINGTIME
4 See 37-Across : TAI
5 Visual accompaniment to a musical release : ALBUMART
6 Wild pig : BOAR
7 Europe’s highest active volcano : ETNA
8 Active ingredient in marijuana, for short : THC
9 Tropical lizards : IGUANAS
10 “Momager” of the Kardashians : KRIS
11 Simplicity : EASE
12 Brother of Cain : ABEL
14 Ran into : MET
17 Ran, as colors : BLED
18 Kylo ___ of “Star Wars” films : REN
23 Rightmost president on Mount Rushmore, familiarly : ABE
24 Hairdo that might be combed with a pick : AFRO
25 Disney’s follow-up to “Dumbo” : BAMBI
26 Physicist Newton : ISAAC
27 Dentist’s “Just a little more” : WIDER
28 Very overweight : OBESE
29 Expire, as a subscription : LAPSE
31 Reason to use sunflower butter in a PB&J : NUTALLERGY
32 Tiny amount : TRACE
33 Religious offshoots : SECTS
39 Kinda borderline : IFFY
40 Breaks off : DETACHES
43 Places to play Pac-Man and Skee-Ball : ARCADES
46 Sch. whose campus includes Washington Square and Union Square : NYU
49 Remove, as a layer : SHED
51 ___ Baba : ALI
53 Chemistry building block : ATOM
54 Tug-of-war equipment : ROPE
55 “Let’s do this!” : IMIN
56 Related (to) : AKIN
57 Kooky : ZANY
58 Explosive stuff : TNT
60 Mardi ___ : GRAS
61 Pita sandwich : GYRO
63 Busy bee in Apr. : CPA
64 Nabokov novel : ADA

