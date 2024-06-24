 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, November 12

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Iridescent gem : OPAL
5 Li’l fella : KIDDO
10 ___ hands (razzle-dazzle display) : JAZZ
14 Annoy : RILE
15 Rack up, as expenses : INCUR
16 “Superfood” berry : ACAI
17 Make out, in Manchester : SNOG
18 Chowder morsels : CLAMS
19 Word with chocolate or tortilla : CHIP
20 Father ___, personification of New York City in old cartoons : KNICKERBOCKER
23 Oscar winner Michelle : YEOH
24 Abbr. on a business card : TEL
25 Smooth sailing, so to speak : EASE
26 Vocal skeptics : NAYSAYERS
29 Online investment platform : ETRADE
32 Part of an email address : ATSIGN
36 “___ she blows!” : THAR
37 “RuPaul’s Drag Race” walk : STRUT
41 Italian smoker : ETNA
42 Fast-food chain that has a long-running feud with Jon Stewart : ARBYS
44 Grain that may be steel-cut : OAT
45 Assignment outsourced to ChatGPT, perhaps : ESSAY
46 First half of an alley-oop : LOB
47 Certain lacrosse gear : ARMPADS
50 Intelligence org. : NSA
51 Bear who sings “I’m so rumbly in my tumbly” : WINNIETHEPOOH
54 Overflow (with) : TEEM
55 Threaded fastener : TNUT
56 From which to hear the real story, as suggested by the starts of 20-, 26- and 51-Across : HORSESMOUTH
60 Restaurant chain with an acronymic name : IHOP
62 Slinky shape : HELIX
63 Feels off : AILS
66 Burrowing rodent : VOLE
67 Blockers for the QB, familiarly : OLINE
68 Pesky insect : GNAT
69 Blue parts of boobies : FEET
70 Went clickety-clack : TYPED
71 Like French toast or frittatas : EGGY

Down

1 Surgery sites, for short : ORS
2 Finger used to swear? : PINKY
3 Like Tom Hanks for the majority of “Cast Away” : ALONE
4 Roman soldier : LEGIONARY
5 Early sign of life, perhaps : KICK
6 Fjords and bays : INLETS
7 Region in which many fed. workers live : DCAREA
8 One way to stare : DUMBLY
9 Approximately : ORSO
10 Bozos : JACKASSES
11 Hurts, like a tooth : ACHES
12 Former name of the Democratic Republic of the Congo : ZAIRE
13 44444, for Newton Falls, OH : ZIP
21 Actor ___ Michael Murray of “One Tree Hill” : CHAD
22 Completion document: Abbr. : CERT
27 Cry accompanying a fist pump : YES
28 “You can’t have your cake and ___ it too” : EAT
29 List-ending abbr. : ETAL
30 Put on, as a party : THROW
31 Internet deep dive, metaphorically : RABBITHOLE
33 “Not a big deal” : ITSNOTHING
34 Grind, as one’s teeth : GNASH
35 “Glee” actress Rivera : NAYA
38 Heavy book : TOME
39 Enthralled : RAPT
40 Home of the Salt Lake Temple : UTAH
43 More rational : SANER
45 Channel on which to watch N.C.A.A. games : ESPNU
48 Punch line punctuator : RIMSHOT
49 Got clean : DETOXED
52 Virtual animal companion : NEOPET
53 Power problem : OUTAGE
57 Snakelike : EELY
58 Pass covertly : SLIP
59 “Be ___” (candy heart words) : MINE
60 Assisted pregnancy procedure, for short : IVF
61 Farmer’s tool : HOE
64 Twitch glitch : LAG
65 Muddy quarters : STY

