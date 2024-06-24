NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, November 12

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Iridescent gem : OPAL 5 Li’l fella : KIDDO 10 ___ hands (razzle-dazzle display) : JAZZ 14 Annoy : RILE 15 Rack up, as expenses : INCUR 16 “Superfood” berry : ACAI 17 Make out, in Manchester : SNOG 18 Chowder morsels : CLAMS 19 Word with chocolate or tortilla : CHIP 20 Father ___, personification of New York City in old cartoons : KNICKERBOCKER 23 Oscar winner Michelle : YEOH 24 Abbr. on a business card : TEL 25 Smooth sailing, so to speak : EASE 26 Vocal skeptics : NAYSAYERS 29 Online investment platform : ETRADE 32 Part of an email address : ATSIGN 36 “___ she blows!” : THAR 37 “RuPaul’s Drag Race” walk : STRUT 41 Italian smoker : ETNA 42 Fast-food chain that has a long-running feud with Jon Stewart : ARBYS 44 Grain that may be steel-cut : OAT 45 Assignment outsourced to ChatGPT, perhaps : ESSAY 46 First half of an alley-oop : LOB 47 Certain lacrosse gear : ARMPADS 50 Intelligence org. : NSA 51 Bear who sings “I’m so rumbly in my tumbly” : WINNIETHEPOOH 54 Overflow (with) : TEEM 55 Threaded fastener : TNUT 56 From which to hear the real story, as suggested by the starts of 20-, 26- and 51-Across : HORSESMOUTH 60 Restaurant chain with an acronymic name : IHOP 62 Slinky shape : HELIX 63 Feels off : AILS 66 Burrowing rodent : VOLE 67 Blockers for the QB, familiarly : OLINE 68 Pesky insect : GNAT 69 Blue parts of boobies : FEET 70 Went clickety-clack : TYPED 71 Like French toast or frittatas : EGGY

Down