NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, November 13

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 RATING: ★ A big ditch in a big desert. Big deal. : ARIZONA
8 See 66-Across : FLAGS
13 Word with practice or professional : MEDICAL
14 Disney villain with black-and-white hair : CRUELLA
16 Divine messenger : PROPHET
17 Old T-shirt, maybe : DUSTRAG
18 Mishmash : OLIO
19 “___ well!” : ALLIS
21 Part of a U.C.L.A. URL : EDU
22 When to see la lune in Lyon : NUIT
23 Genoese god : DIO
24 RATING: ★ Sin, sun and sand … so? Not worth the gamble. : NEVADA
26 Pennsylvania-based snack company : UTZ
27 Skin flick : PORNO
29 Suffix with Sydney : SIDER
30 Liam of “Schindler’s List” : NEESON
32 School stat : GPA
34 Laura in the Songwriters Hall of Fame : NYRO
35 RATING: ★★★ Graceland and the Great Smoky Mountains. I volunteer to visit again! : TENNESSEE
38 “The Thin Man” terrier : ASTA
41 Succor : AID
42 Low points : NADIRS
46 Cloud name prefix : CIRRO
48 Following : AFTER
50 Bowl call : RAH
51 RATING: ★★★★★★★★ Fresh salmon and spectacular scenery. Go north, young man! : ALASKA
53 Crew need : OAR
54 Pear or quince : POME
55 Frame of a film : CEL
56 Fine dining no-no : SLURP
58 Actors McKellen and McShane : IANS
59 How many TV hosts are dressed : INASUIT
61 Intimates : IMPLIES
64 On the lam : ATLARGE
65 What strings of random letters make : NOSENSE
66 With 8-Across, the sources of the 31-Down in this puzzle’s reviews : STATE
67 RATING: ★★★★★★★★★★★★★ Peaches, peanuts and pecan pie. You’ll always be on my mind! : GEORGIA

Down

1 Speaker on a stage, maybe : AMP
2 Change one’s ways? : REROUTE
3 More than just respect : IDOLIZE
4 “Shut your mouth!” : ZIPIT
5 Cuatro y cuatro : OCHO
6 Dundee denial : NAE
7 Member of the constellation Aquila : ALTAIR
8 Makes a big deal (over) : FUSSES
9 ___ alone : LET
10 “You’re finished that quickly?!” : ALREADY
11 In a better frame of mind : GLADDER
12 Sight in the Sonoran Desert : SAGUARO
14 450, in ancient Rome : CDL
15 Utter destruction : RUIN
20 Strongly desired : LONGEDFOR
22 Many a role in “Sister Act” : NUN
23 Part of DKNY : DONNA
25 Like the outfield walls of Wrigley Field : VINED
27 Creator of the sleuth C. Auguste Dupin : POE
28 Photo ___ : OPS
31 Rating symbols, as seen in this puzzle : STARS
33 Ed of “Up” : ASNER
36 Actress Vardalos : NIA
37 Where to catch some waves? : EAR
38 Common trees in Australia : ACACIAS
39 Ballet ending? : SILENTT
40 Catchphrase for Captain Underpants : TRALALA
43 Working on a board, perhaps : IRONING
44 Pharaoh named for the sun god : RAMSESI
45 Her partner : SHE
47 “Fine with me” : OKSURE
49 Studio activity : TAPING
52 Sacha Baron Cohen character who was featured in a Madonna music video : ALIG
54 Less bright : PALER
57 People of the Great Basin : UTE
58 ___ facto : IPSO
60 Went to the bench : SAT
62 Rapper Kool ___ Dee : MOE
63 Windswept expanse : SEA

