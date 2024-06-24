NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, November 13

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 RATING: ★ A big ditch in a big desert. Big deal. : ARIZONA 8 See 66-Across : FLAGS 13 Word with practice or professional : MEDICAL 14 Disney villain with black-and-white hair : CRUELLA 16 Divine messenger : PROPHET 17 Old T-shirt, maybe : DUSTRAG 18 Mishmash : OLIO 19 “___ well!” : ALLIS 21 Part of a U.C.L.A. URL : EDU 22 When to see la lune in Lyon : NUIT 23 Genoese god : DIO 24 RATING: ★ Sin, sun and sand … so? Not worth the gamble. : NEVADA 26 Pennsylvania-based snack company : UTZ 27 Skin flick : PORNO 29 Suffix with Sydney : SIDER 30 Liam of “Schindler’s List” : NEESON 32 School stat : GPA 34 Laura in the Songwriters Hall of Fame : NYRO 35 RATING: ★★★ Graceland and the Great Smoky Mountains. I volunteer to visit again! : TENNESSEE 38 “The Thin Man” terrier : ASTA 41 Succor : AID 42 Low points : NADIRS 46 Cloud name prefix : CIRRO 48 Following : AFTER 50 Bowl call : RAH 51 RATING: ★★★★★★★★ Fresh salmon and spectacular scenery. Go north, young man! : ALASKA 53 Crew need : OAR 54 Pear or quince : POME 55 Frame of a film : CEL 56 Fine dining no-no : SLURP 58 Actors McKellen and McShane : IANS 59 How many TV hosts are dressed : INASUIT 61 Intimates : IMPLIES 64 On the lam : ATLARGE 65 What strings of random letters make : NOSENSE 66 With 8-Across, the sources of the 31-Down in this puzzle’s reviews : STATE 67 RATING: ★★★★★★★★★★★★★ Peaches, peanuts and pecan pie. You’ll always be on my mind! : GEORGIA

Down