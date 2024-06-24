 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, November 14

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Related

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 ___ Posadas (annual Latin American celebration) : LAS
4 Care : WARD
8 Quickly throw (together) : SLAP
12 Iron-rich molecule in blood : HEME
13 “That makes sense” : ISEE
14 Literally, “bean curd” : TOFU
15 Fail to mention : OMIT
16 Car freshener scent : PINE
17 Doner ___ (meat dish) : KEBAB
18 Uninhabited wilderness : OUTBACK
19 Motor coaches? : BACKSEATDRIVERS
21 Element between bromine and rubidium : KRYPTON
23 Blocks in a bar : ICE
24 Blanquette de ___ (French stew) : VEAU
25 Drop precipitously, as a stock price : TANK
27 Bird with a harsh cry : JAY
30 Went all out : DIDNTHOLDBACK
32 Trait of a courageous person : BACKBONE
33 Soup go-with : SALAD
34 Before, in classic poetry : ERE
35 Former N.F.L. quarterback Tim : TEBOW
36 Position in soccer and football : FULLBACK
37 Red carpet attire : BACKLESSDRESS
39 Award first given by King George V, in brief : OBE
40 Classic dog name : FIDO
41 Election campaign : RACE
42 ___-mo : SLO
43 Blade seen on the Angolan flag : MACHETE
46 Hit rock album of 1980 depicted three times by this puzzle : BACKINBLACK
51 Levels in a ring, for short : KOS
52 Consumed gladly : ATEUP
53 Nowadays it’s often accessed via QR code : MENU
54 Call at a bakery : NEXT
55 Big Ben, e.g. : BELL
56 Sob : WAIL
57 Member of a “Great” quintet : ERIE
58 Make some noise : YELL
59 Pet welfare org. : SPCA
60 Key above ∼ : ESC

Down

1 King Julien of “Madagascar,” for one : LEMUR
2 Titular horror movie town : AMITYVILLE
3 Temporary defeat : SETBACK
4 Game show billed as the “world’s largest obstacle course” : WIPEOUT
5 Like the majority of products sold at H Mart : ASIAN
6 Check for a flat? : RENT
7 Feat : DEED
8 ___ Rogers, a.k.a. Captain America : STEVE
9 Region of the brain : LOBE
10 A ways away : AFAR
11 Brits may refer to them as “boozers” : PUBS
12 Captivate : HOOK
17 Certain bribe : KICKBACK
19 “Out of my way!” : STANDBACK
20 Feature of many an aged cheese : RIND
22 Recant an opinion : BACKPEDAL
25 “___ of Adele” (Rodin sculpture) : TORSO
26 Offerings from 11-Down : ALES
27 Those who apply themselves? : JOBSEEKERS
28 Years, in Uruguay : ANOS
29 Tree mentioned in the witches’ brew rhyme in “Macbeth” : YEW
30 Blot : DAUB
31 Pay attention to : HEED
32 Smooth-barked shade tree : BEECH
33 W. Coast hub for United Airlines : SFO
35 Retrace one’s steps : BACKTRACK
37 Heraldic animal : LION
38 Whom Count von Count is a parody of : DRACULA
40 Move famously performed by figure skater Surya Bonaly at the 1998 Winter Olympics : BACKFLIP
42 Bit of Halloween decor : SKULL
43 Hyperactive : MANIC
44 2004 Britney Spears hit : TOXIC
45 Dirección from Cancún to Cuba : ESTE
46 What to expect when you’re expecting : BABY
47 Exactly, after “to” : ATEE
48 Word with division or number : CELL
49 X1, X3, X5 and X7 : BMWS
50 Increase dramatically : LEAP
54 Name tag? : NEE

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more
Monster Hunter Outlanders is the most ambitious Monster Hunter mobile game yet
Key art for Monster Hunter Outlanders.

Capcom and TiMi Studio Group announced Monster Hunter Outlanders for iOS and Android today. Unlike previous Monster Hunter games for mobile, Outlanders will more closely emulate console games with a large 3D open world to explore, real-time gameplay and combat, and cooperative hunting.

Previous Monster Hunter mobile games include Monster Hunter Now, which applied the Pokémon Go formula to Capcom's long-running series, and the matching game Monster Hunter Puzzle: Felyne Isles. In 2022, the Tencent-owned TiMi Studio Group announced its partnership with Capcom and intention to create a new mobile game that would "reproduce the hunting actions that define the Monster Hunter series." TiMi developers have created mobile adaptations of franchises like Age of Empires and Call of Duty.

Read more
Concord returns from the dead in Amazon’s Secret Level trailer
Concord's Secret Level episode.

A new trailer for Prime Video's Secret Level anthology series gives us a deeper look at its interpretations of different video games. We also learned more about the star-studded cast that will appear across these episodes. It also reaffirms that an episode based on Concord will still air even though that game is now permanently delisted and its developer is shut down.

Secret Level, which was first revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live, is an anthology animated series where each episode is based around a different gaming franchise. Armored Core, Concord (yes, really), Crossfire, Dungeons & Dragons, Exodus, Honor of Kings, Mega Man, New World: Aeternum, Pac-Man, Sifu, Spelunky, The Outer Worlds, Unreal Tournament, and Warhammer 40,000 are all getting dedicated episodes, while another is a crossover of various "PlayStation Studios games."

Read more