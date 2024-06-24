NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, November 14

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 ___ Posadas (annual Latin American celebration) : LAS 4 Care : WARD 8 Quickly throw (together) : SLAP 12 Iron-rich molecule in blood : HEME 13 “That makes sense” : ISEE 14 Literally, “bean curd” : TOFU 15 Fail to mention : OMIT 16 Car freshener scent : PINE 17 Doner ___ (meat dish) : KEBAB 18 Uninhabited wilderness : OUTBACK 19 Motor coaches? : BACKSEATDRIVERS 21 Element between bromine and rubidium : KRYPTON 23 Blocks in a bar : ICE 24 Blanquette de ___ (French stew) : VEAU 25 Drop precipitously, as a stock price : TANK 27 Bird with a harsh cry : JAY 30 Went all out : DIDNTHOLDBACK 32 Trait of a courageous person : BACKBONE 33 Soup go-with : SALAD 34 Before, in classic poetry : ERE 35 Former N.F.L. quarterback Tim : TEBOW 36 Position in soccer and football : FULLBACK 37 Red carpet attire : BACKLESSDRESS 39 Award first given by King George V, in brief : OBE 40 Classic dog name : FIDO 41 Election campaign : RACE 42 ___-mo : SLO 43 Blade seen on the Angolan flag : MACHETE 46 Hit rock album of 1980 depicted three times by this puzzle : BACKINBLACK 51 Levels in a ring, for short : KOS 52 Consumed gladly : ATEUP 53 Nowadays it’s often accessed via QR code : MENU 54 Call at a bakery : NEXT 55 Big Ben, e.g. : BELL 56 Sob : WAIL 57 Member of a “Great” quintet : ERIE 58 Make some noise : YELL 59 Pet welfare org. : SPCA 60 Key above ∼ : ESC

Down