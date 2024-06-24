NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, November 18

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Take a chill pill : RELAX 6 Welsh dog breed : CORGI 11 “Yuck!” : EWW 14 Self-evident truth : AXIOM 15 Spheres of study : AREAS 16 July-August zodiac sign : LEO 17 Personal bidding, in an idiom : BECKANDCALL 19 Part of a train … or an alternative to one : CAR 20 ___ Scurry, first Black woman in the National Soccer Hall of Fame : BRIANA 21 Museum info displayer : PLACARD 23 Wee, informally : ITTY 24 ___ Moines, Iowa : DES 27 Take ___ (catch some Z’s) : ANAP 28 Who went “up the hill” in a nursery rhyme : JACKANDJILL 32 Glass fragment : SHARD 36 Suspend : HALT 37 Great Plains tribe : OTOE 38 Speaking and pointing at objects, in a game of charades : NONOS 39 Mel in the Baseball Hall of Fame : OTT 40 High-fives, basically : SLAPS 41 Actor Guinness : ALEC 42 Ooze : SEEP 43 Spanish babies : NENES 44 Two-player offensive sequence in basketball : PICKANDROLL 47 Instructional talk at an expo, informally : DEMO 48 Facility at many a luxury resort : SPA 49 Doughnut shapes, mathematically speaking : TORI 53 Steamy literary genre : EROTICA 56 Maneuvered (through), as traffic : WEAVED 58 Bit of cricket gear : BAT 59 Like a hard-to-believe story : COCKANDBULL 62 Broadway, for one: Abbr : AVE 63 Corrected with Ctrl+Z : UNDID 64 “Kate & ___” (1980s sitcom) : ALLIE 65 “Certainly!” : YES 66 Religious factions : SECTS 67 Adheres to, as a deadline : MEETS

Down