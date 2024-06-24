 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, November 18

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Take a chill pill : RELAX
6 Welsh dog breed : CORGI
11 “Yuck!” : EWW
14 Self-evident truth : AXIOM
15 Spheres of study : AREAS
16 July-August zodiac sign : LEO
17 Personal bidding, in an idiom : BECKANDCALL
19 Part of a train … or an alternative to one : CAR
20 ___ Scurry, first Black woman in the National Soccer Hall of Fame : BRIANA
21 Museum info displayer : PLACARD
23 Wee, informally : ITTY
24 ___ Moines, Iowa : DES
27 Take ___ (catch some Z’s) : ANAP
28 Who went “up the hill” in a nursery rhyme : JACKANDJILL
32 Glass fragment : SHARD
36 Suspend : HALT
37 Great Plains tribe : OTOE
38 Speaking and pointing at objects, in a game of charades : NONOS
39 Mel in the Baseball Hall of Fame : OTT
40 High-fives, basically : SLAPS
41 Actor Guinness : ALEC
42 Ooze : SEEP
43 Spanish babies : NENES
44 Two-player offensive sequence in basketball : PICKANDROLL
47 Instructional talk at an expo, informally : DEMO
48 Facility at many a luxury resort : SPA
49 Doughnut shapes, mathematically speaking : TORI
53 Steamy literary genre : EROTICA
56 Maneuvered (through), as traffic : WEAVED
58 Bit of cricket gear : BAT
59 Like a hard-to-believe story : COCKANDBULL
62 Broadway, for one: Abbr : AVE
63 Corrected with Ctrl+Z : UNDID
64 “Kate & ___” (1980s sitcom) : ALLIE
65 “Certainly!” : YES
66 Religious factions : SECTS
67 Adheres to, as a deadline : MEETS

Down

1 Synagogue leader : RABBI
2 Put forth, as effort : EXERT
3 Permitted by law : LICIT
4 Perfectly fine : AOKAY
5 Marvel Comics mutant : XMAN
6 Real scoundrel : CAD
7 Soldier of Sauron in “The Lord of the Rings” : ORC
8 “You ___ what you sow” : REAP
9 Like a brave knight : GALLANT
10 One of more than 14,000 that make up Japan : ISLAND
11 Iconic landmark in Yosemite Valley : ELCAPITAN
12 Partner of tear : WEAR
13 Boggle find : WORD
18 Zippo : NADA
22 Persuade with flattery : CAJOLE
25 Was bouncing off the walls? : ECHOED
26 Performers of kickflips and boardslides : SKATERS
28 Law school grads, in brief : JDS
29 Subgenre for Lorde and Lana Del Rey : ALTPOP
30 Leisurely run : LOPE
31 “Sometimes ___ is more” : LESS
32 Finger-clicking sound : SNAP
33 Hindu festival of colors : HOLI
34 Amusing stories from a public speaker : ANECDOTES
35 What goes up after a countdown? : ROCKET
40 Weekend comedy show, for short : SNL
42 Flavored ice treat : SNOCONE
45 ___ curiae (friend of the court) : AMICUS
46 On which croquet and cornhole are played : LAWN
49 On which Ping-Pong and air hockey are played : TABLE
50 Tiny egg : OVULE
51 Like the Olympic cauldron every four years : RELIT
52 Keeps the engine running, say : IDLES
53 Site where NWT = “New With Tags” and GU = “Gently Used” : EBAY
54 Five-star review : RAVE
55 Rock band with an electric name : ACDC
57 Wax-coated cheese : EDAM
60 D.I.Y. purchase : KIT
61 Distractions on many free apps : ADS

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
