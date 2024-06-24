NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, November 19

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Auctioneer’s mallet : GAVEL 6 Faucet fault : DRIP 10 Something dipped in a party dip : CHIP 14 Keep hope ___ : ALIVE 15 Saga sage since 1980 : YODA 16 Head over heels : GAGA 17 Find a way to avert disaster : SAVETHEDAY 19 “Who ___?” : ISNT 20 Like content that causes secondhand embarrassment : CRINGE 21 Thin wedge : SHIM 23 Sweltering : HOT 24 “The Walking Dead” channel : AMC 25 Out of the ordinary : ODD 27 Because someone challenged you to : ONADARE 29 Helpful ads, in brief : PSAS 31 Cry of frustration : GAH 33 W.N.B.A. star Brittney : GRINER 34 Having multiple levels : TIERED 37 Get ready to compete : TRAIN 38 Have a sleepover : SPENDTHENIGHT 41 “___ we?” : SHALL 42 Gymnast Biles : SIMONE 43 Guitarist Santana : CARLOS 45 Thing to wring : MOP 46 Common surname in Pakistan : SHAH 50 Sci-fi author Butler : OCTAVIA 52 Grads-to-be: Abbr. : SRS 54 Soccer cheer : OLE 55 Admirer : FAN 56 C.F.O. or C.T.O. : EXEC 58 Low tie score : ONEALL 60 Gratis : FREE 62 What 17- and 38-Across combine to form? : TIMEBUDGET 64 Gets it wrong : ERRS 65 Type of earring : HOOP 66 Neutral color : BEIGE 67 ___ golf : DISC 68 Phoenix franchise : SUNS 69 Express contempt : SNEER

Down