NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, November 19

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Auctioneer’s mallet : GAVEL
6 Faucet fault : DRIP
10 Something dipped in a party dip : CHIP
14 Keep hope ___ : ALIVE
15 Saga sage since 1980 : YODA
16 Head over heels : GAGA
17 Find a way to avert disaster : SAVETHEDAY
19 “Who ___?” : ISNT
20 Like content that causes secondhand embarrassment : CRINGE
21 Thin wedge : SHIM
23 Sweltering : HOT
24 “The Walking Dead” channel : AMC
25 Out of the ordinary : ODD
27 Because someone challenged you to : ONADARE
29 Helpful ads, in brief : PSAS
31 Cry of frustration : GAH
33 W.N.B.A. star Brittney : GRINER
34 Having multiple levels : TIERED
37 Get ready to compete : TRAIN
38 Have a sleepover : SPENDTHENIGHT
41 “___ we?” : SHALL
42 Gymnast Biles : SIMONE
43 Guitarist Santana : CARLOS
45 Thing to wring : MOP
46 Common surname in Pakistan : SHAH
50 Sci-fi author Butler : OCTAVIA
52 Grads-to-be: Abbr. : SRS
54 Soccer cheer : OLE
55 Admirer : FAN
56 C.F.O. or C.T.O. : EXEC
58 Low tie score : ONEALL
60 Gratis : FREE
62 What 17- and 38-Across combine to form? : TIMEBUDGET
64 Gets it wrong : ERRS
65 Type of earring : HOOP
66 Neutral color : BEIGE
67 ___ golf : DISC
68 Phoenix franchise : SUNS
69 Express contempt : SNEER

Down

1 Piece of equipment that might read “Tighten until click” : GASCAP
2 They’re set to go off : ALARMS
3 Actress ___ A. Fox of “Set It Off” : VIVICA
4 Steady : EVEN
5 Stop holding on : LETGO
6 Hue granter? : DYE
7 Counterparts of cones : RODS
8 ID is required when sending a letter there : IDAHO
9 Shelling out : PAYING
10 Moviemaking tech : CGI
11 Rosh ___ : HASHANAH
12 “Don’t bother with that” : IGNOREIT
13 Houndstooth or herringbone : PATTERN
18 Made a safe bet : HEDGED
22 First name in civil rights history : MARTIN
26 Game of throws : DARTS
28 Mournful songs : DIRGES
30 “How ___ Got Her Groove Back” : STELLA
32 Common pronoun pair : HEHIM
35 Head over heels : INLOVE
36 Some band recordings : DEMOS
38 Track-and-field star Richardson : SHACARRI
39 Law firm leaders : PARTNERS
40 “You got it!” : NOPROB
41 Expressed contempt : SCOFFED
44 Portions equal to roughly 17% : SIXTHS
47 Long sandwich : HOAGIE
48 Claim : ALLEGE
49 Half of a rhyming synonym of “haphazard” : HELTER
51 Quintet found in a supervocalic word : AEIOU
53 Overlooks disrespectfully : SNUBS
57 “Stop being ridiculous!” : CMON
59 Biblical garden : EDEN
61 Key that’s missing an “ape” : ESC
63 Some band recordings, informally : EPS

