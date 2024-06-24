NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, November 20

1 Dapper sartorial choices : ASCOTS
2 Reef predator with extendable pharyngeal jaws : MORAYEEL
3 Self-pitying lament : POORME
4 Show on which Julia Louis-Dreyfus got her big break, in brief : SNL
5 Hammerstein of Rodgers and Hammerstein : OSCAR
6 Artificial bronze : SPRAYTAN
7 Fiery sorts, it’s said : LEOS
8 B.Y.O.B. part : OWN
9 Say hello to : GREET
10 Makeshift shield during a food fight : LUNCHTRAY
11 What a rear exit may lead to : ALLEYWAY
12 Pore over : READ
13 Pennsylvania home of minor-league baseball’s SeaWolves : ERIE
18 ___ Dhabi : ABU
22 Got steamed : SAWRED
24 A.S.A.P. : PDQ
25 Corporate $$$ overseers : CFOS
28 Abuses the listserv, say : SPAMS
30 “For a quart of ___ is a dish for a king”: Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale” : ALE
31 W-9 info : SSN
33 Land on the Gulf of Oman, for short : UAE
34 Bank withdrawal charge : ATMFEE
36 Air marshal’s org. : TSA
37 Sch. that’s home to the Warner Bros. Archives : USC
38 Potential rescue pet : STRAY
39 Culture group : BACTERIA
41 Like a lime green suit : LOUD
44 They’re open to interpretation : GRAYAREAS
46 Hee-haws : BRAYS
49 Athens’s rival in the Peloponnesian War : SPARTA
51 Spanish Harlem, e.g. : BARRIO
52 Wedding reception cry : ATOAST
53 Goal of self-improvement, perhaps : NEWYOU
55 In our ___ (among us) : MIDST
57 The “U” of 71-Across : UNION
58 ___ Deighton, British spy novelist : LEN
59 Declining industry of Appalachia : COAL
60 Strong and healthy : HALE
61 Shark bait : CHUM
64 Jazz instrument : SAX
65 Berlin Marathon units: Abbr. : KMS