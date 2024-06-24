 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, November 20

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Related

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Sources of unwanted feedback, perhaps : AMPS
5 Capital city with the Holmenkollen Ski Museum, home to the world’s largest collection of skis : OSLO
9 Cause of lens flare : GLARE
14 In a moment : SOON
15 Shoot forth : SPEW
16 School tool : RULER
17 Coloring implement since 1903 : CRAYOLACRAYON
19 China’s Zhou ___ : ENLAI
20 Atop, poetically : OER
21 Flying mammals : BATS
22 Make like South Sudan in 2011 : SECEDE
23 Deep-fried Japanese fare : TEMPURA
25 Comic strip with a collection titled “Shoes: Chocolate for the Feet” : CATHY
26 Blade runner? : SLED
27 “You should open this on a personal device” heads-up : NSFW
29 Quaint contraction : TWAS
32 Sine ___ non : QUA
35 Film representations : PORTRAYALS
37 Kind of computer port : USB
40 Books with legends : ATLASES
42 Jones (for) : YEN
43 Parent working behind the scenes? : STAGEMOM
45 Bit of cream : DAB
47 Totally bonkers : CRAYCRAY
48 Make a big to-do (over) : FUSS
50 Big name in sunglasses : RAYBAN
54 Domesticated : TAMED
56 Move to the beat? : PULSATE
59 Montmartre sweetheart : CHERIE
61 Christmas tree decoration : CANE
62 What a coxswain notably doesn’t do : ROW
63 Worked on a trireme, e.g. : OARED
64 Downsizer? … or a hint to six squares in this puzzle : SHRINKRAY
66 Lewis Carroll, for Charles Dodgson : ALIAS
67 Bentley or Benz, e.g. : AUTO
68 Asian soup : MISO
69 “… he that is unjust in the ___ is unjust also in much”: Luke 16:10 : LEAST
70 Cyclops, for one : XMAN
71 Annual presidential speech, in brief : SOTU

Down

1 Dapper sartorial choices : ASCOTS
2 Reef predator with extendable pharyngeal jaws : MORAYEEL
3 Self-pitying lament : POORME
4 Show on which Julia Louis-Dreyfus got her big break, in brief : SNL
5 Hammerstein of Rodgers and Hammerstein : OSCAR
6 Artificial bronze : SPRAYTAN
7 Fiery sorts, it’s said : LEOS
8 B.Y.O.B. part : OWN
9 Say hello to : GREET
10 Makeshift shield during a food fight : LUNCHTRAY
11 What a rear exit may lead to : ALLEYWAY
12 Pore over : READ
13 Pennsylvania home of minor-league baseball’s SeaWolves : ERIE
18 ___ Dhabi : ABU
22 Got steamed : SAWRED
24 A.S.A.P. : PDQ
25 Corporate $$$ overseers : CFOS
28 Abuses the listserv, say : SPAMS
30 “For a quart of ___ is a dish for a king”: Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale” : ALE
31 W-9 info : SSN
33 Land on the Gulf of Oman, for short : UAE
34 Bank withdrawal charge : ATMFEE
36 Air marshal’s org. : TSA
37 Sch. that’s home to the Warner Bros. Archives : USC
38 Potential rescue pet : STRAY
39 Culture group : BACTERIA
41 Like a lime green suit : LOUD
44 They’re open to interpretation : GRAYAREAS
46 Hee-haws : BRAYS
49 Athens’s rival in the Peloponnesian War : SPARTA
51 Spanish Harlem, e.g. : BARRIO
52 Wedding reception cry : ATOAST
53 Goal of self-improvement, perhaps : NEWYOU
55 In our ___ (among us) : MIDST
57 The “U” of 71-Across : UNION
58 ___ Deighton, British spy novelist : LEN
59 Declining industry of Appalachia : COAL
60 Strong and healthy : HALE
61 Shark bait : CHUM
64 Jazz instrument : SAX
65 Berlin Marathon units: Abbr. : KMS

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
LinkedIn adding word games so you can procrastinate at work
A LinkedIn mobile app store page displayed on a mobile device.

LinkedIn may exist to help professionals look for new job opportunities and network with others in the same field, but it could soon become the place for a bit of downtime, too.

Why? Because it's planning to introduce games to its platform.

Read more
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more
How to get Juice WRLD skin in Fortnite
Fortnite Juice WRLD teaser

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix is entering its final two weeks as three hip-hop artists have taken over the island as bosses and dropped mythic loot for players to claim. They are Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Ice Spice, all three of which have their own Icon skin in the Item Shop right now.

Apart from the already existing lineup of hip-hop icons, one more is coming soon to the island: the late iconic apper Juice WRLD, who Fortnite players have been waiting for a long time. Now that the time has finally arrived, Epic has released information on how players can get their hands on the Juice WRLD skin in the game.

Read more