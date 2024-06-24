NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, November 20

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Sources of unwanted feedback, perhaps : AMPS 5 Capital city with the Holmenkollen Ski Museum, home to the world’s largest collection of skis : OSLO 9 Cause of lens flare : GLARE 14 In a moment : SOON 15 Shoot forth : SPEW 16 School tool : RULER 17 Coloring implement since 1903 : CRAYOLACRAYON 19 China’s Zhou ___ : ENLAI 20 Atop, poetically : OER 21 Flying mammals : BATS 22 Make like South Sudan in 2011 : SECEDE 23 Deep-fried Japanese fare : TEMPURA 25 Comic strip with a collection titled “Shoes: Chocolate for the Feet” : CATHY 26 Blade runner? : SLED 27 “You should open this on a personal device” heads-up : NSFW 29 Quaint contraction : TWAS 32 Sine ___ non : QUA 35 Film representations : PORTRAYALS 37 Kind of computer port : USB 40 Books with legends : ATLASES 42 Jones (for) : YEN 43 Parent working behind the scenes? : STAGEMOM 45 Bit of cream : DAB 47 Totally bonkers : CRAYCRAY 48 Make a big to-do (over) : FUSS 50 Big name in sunglasses : RAYBAN 54 Domesticated : TAMED 56 Move to the beat? : PULSATE 59 Montmartre sweetheart : CHERIE 61 Christmas tree decoration : CANE 62 What a coxswain notably doesn’t do : ROW 63 Worked on a trireme, e.g. : OARED 64 Downsizer? … or a hint to six squares in this puzzle : SHRINKRAY 66 Lewis Carroll, for Charles Dodgson : ALIAS 67 Bentley or Benz, e.g. : AUTO 68 Asian soup : MISO 69 “… he that is unjust in the ___ is unjust also in much”: Luke 16:10 : LEAST 70 Cyclops, for one : XMAN 71 Annual presidential speech, in brief : SOTU

Down