NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, November 21

1 Performer with a concert tour titled “Straight Up Paula!” : ABDUL
2 Stop with that! : BRAKE
3 No. 1’s : FAVES
4 Bird-related prefix : AVI
5 Cry over spilled milk, perhaps? : BADKITTY
6 “Pass the ball to me!” : IMOPEN
7 Abnormally deep sleep : SOPOR
8 Eponymous youth sports organization, the largest of its kind in the U.S. : POPWARNER
9 Location within an office building: Abbr. : STE
10 Some eBay revenue : ADFEES
11 “Why don’t you take a picture — it’ll last longer!” : QUITSTARING
12 Help with wrongdoing : ABET
13 ___ grazing (winter farm feeding strategy) : BALE
14 Bolsters : AIDS
19 Court matters : CASES
20 Place to park a camper : RVLOT
25 Character in a classic whodunit : MISSSCARLET
26 Contemptuous chorus : BOOS
29 Prince saved from drowning by 39-Across : ERIC
30 Piece of old movie equipment : REEL
31 Word with bake or fire : SALE
32 Image file format : JPEG
33 Like some barrel-aged spirits : OAKY
34 Invoice unit : ITEM
35 “That’s on me” : IMESSEDUP
38 U.S. city named for a geological formation : MESA
39 Not wired, say : ACOUSTIC
41 N.B.A. player-turned-sports analyst Rose : JALEN
42 ___ Khan, former Pakistani prime minister : IMRAN
44 Battalion commanders in the U.S.M.C. : LTCOLS
45 Dresses down : CHIDES
47 Not a straight shot : SLICE
48 Davis with the memoir “Dying of Politeness” : GEENA
49 .com commerce : ETAIL
50 Tots’ pops : DADAS
51 Theater throwaway : STUB
52 Gala throwaway : CORE
53 Informal green lights : AOKS
57 School record, for short : GPA
58 Joey of children’s lit : ROO