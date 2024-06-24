NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, November 21

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Classic sitcom streaming on BritBox, familiarly : ABFAB 6 Cos. offering connections : ISPS 10 Jordan’s only coastal city : AQABA 15 San Francisco organization supporting women in the arts : BRAVA 16 No longer relevant : MOOT 17 Burj Khalifa’s home : DUBAI 18 1850: 350,000+ words : DAVIDCOPPERFIELD 21 Instrument that gave rise to the guitalele, in brief : UKE 22 “Bam!” : KAPOW 23 Chevy coupes : VETTES 24 1862: 530,000+ words : LESMISERABLES 27 Major highway through the southern U.S. : ITEN 28 Early birds? : ROOSTERS 32 Structural supports : JOISTS 35 On ice longer than normal, say? : INOT 36 Volume divided by height : AREA 37 Tool : PATSY 38 Thénardier and Bovary: Abbr. : MMES 39 Princess played by Halle Bailey in a 2023 film : ARIEL 40 Just pulls off, with “out” : EKES 41 Taunt : JEER 42 One hanging out in the cold : ICICLE 43 Students run for it : GYMCLASS 45 “Stop with that!” : CMON 46 1957: 550,000+ words : ATLASSHRUGGED 51 Not easy to find : SCARCE 54 Sewing machine inventor Howe : ELIAS 55 Third letter of Athens, in ancient Athens : ETA 56 Cheeky review of 18-, 24- and 46-Across : TOOLONGDIDNTREAD 59 1990s sitcom nerd : URKEL 60 Dark purple shade : PUCE 61 Ancient region considered a birthplace of Western philosophy : IONIA 62 Records : BESTS 63 Acts like : APES 64 Some gag Christmas gifts : COALS

Down