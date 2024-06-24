 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, November 21

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Classic sitcom streaming on BritBox, familiarly : ABFAB
6 Cos. offering connections : ISPS
10 Jordan’s only coastal city : AQABA
15 San Francisco organization supporting women in the arts : BRAVA
16 No longer relevant : MOOT
17 Burj Khalifa’s home : DUBAI
18 1850: 350,000+ words : DAVIDCOPPERFIELD
21 Instrument that gave rise to the guitalele, in brief : UKE
22 “Bam!” : KAPOW
23 Chevy coupes : VETTES
24 1862: 530,000+ words : LESMISERABLES
27 Major highway through the southern U.S. : ITEN
28 Early birds? : ROOSTERS
32 Structural supports : JOISTS
35 On ice longer than normal, say? : INOT
36 Volume divided by height : AREA
37 Tool : PATSY
38 Thénardier and Bovary: Abbr. : MMES
39 Princess played by Halle Bailey in a 2023 film : ARIEL
40 Just pulls off, with “out” : EKES
41 Taunt : JEER
42 One hanging out in the cold : ICICLE
43 Students run for it : GYMCLASS
45 “Stop with that!” : CMON
46 1957: 550,000+ words : ATLASSHRUGGED
51 Not easy to find : SCARCE
54 Sewing machine inventor Howe : ELIAS
55 Third letter of Athens, in ancient Athens : ETA
56 Cheeky review of 18-, 24- and 46-Across : TOOLONGDIDNTREAD
59 1990s sitcom nerd : URKEL
60 Dark purple shade : PUCE
61 Ancient region considered a birthplace of Western philosophy : IONIA
62 Records : BESTS
63 Acts like : APES
64 Some gag Christmas gifts : COALS

Down

1 Performer with a concert tour titled “Straight Up Paula!” : ABDUL
2 Stop with that! : BRAKE
3 No. 1’s : FAVES
4 Bird-related prefix : AVI
5 Cry over spilled milk, perhaps? : BADKITTY
6 “Pass the ball to me!” : IMOPEN
7 Abnormally deep sleep : SOPOR
8 Eponymous youth sports organization, the largest of its kind in the U.S. : POPWARNER
9 Location within an office building: Abbr. : STE
10 Some eBay revenue : ADFEES
11 “Why don’t you take a picture — it’ll last longer!” : QUITSTARING
12 Help with wrongdoing : ABET
13 ___ grazing (winter farm feeding strategy) : BALE
14 Bolsters : AIDS
19 Court matters : CASES
20 Place to park a camper : RVLOT
25 Character in a classic whodunit : MISSSCARLET
26 Contemptuous chorus : BOOS
29 Prince saved from drowning by 39-Across : ERIC
30 Piece of old movie equipment : REEL
31 Word with bake or fire : SALE
32 Image file format : JPEG
33 Like some barrel-aged spirits : OAKY
34 Invoice unit : ITEM
35 “That’s on me” : IMESSEDUP
38 U.S. city named for a geological formation : MESA
39 Not wired, say : ACOUSTIC
41 N.B.A. player-turned-sports analyst Rose : JALEN
42 ___ Khan, former Pakistani prime minister : IMRAN
44 Battalion commanders in the U.S.M.C. : LTCOLS
45 Dresses down : CHIDES
47 Not a straight shot : SLICE
48 Davis with the memoir “Dying of Politeness” : GEENA
49 .com commerce : ETAIL
50 Tots’ pops : DADAS
51 Theater throwaway : STUB
52 Gala throwaway : CORE
53 Informal green lights : AOKS
57 School record, for short : GPA
58 Joey of children’s lit : ROO

