NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, November 22

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 One with an “accept all cookies” policy? : SANTA 6 Ladies’ night attendee : GALPAL 12 Bunch of Daisies : TROOP 13 Language written with runes : OLDNORSE 15 Macronutrient grouping? : AEIOU 16 Took advantage of a Saturday, say : SLEPTLATE 17 “You sure about that?” : ISIT 18 Dentist’s directive : SPIT 19 Allied (with) : SIDED 20 Google’s former motto : DONTBEEVIL 23 Makeup brand known for its risqué product names : NARS 24 “Wow, what a thrill!” : SOEXCITING 26 Bêtise : IDIOCY 28 Adroit : ABLE 29 Name that sounds like its first letter : KAY 32 Sauce for a caprese sandwich : PESTO 33 Lead-in to ✔ on a boarding pass : PRE 34 Tolerate : ABIDE 36 Be in the picture? : ACT 37 Home to Cuyahoga Valley National Park : OHIO 39 Beliefs : CREDOS 40 Awkward setups, perhaps : BLINDDATES 42 Irritation treated with a warm compress : STYE 45 Ordinary person, idiomatically : MEREMORTAL 48 Puts on the back burner, say : HEATS 50 ___ lesson : LIFE 51 One is seen above the pretzel in the Auntie Anne’s logo : HALO 52 Field of stars? : ASTROLOGY 54 Like the subject of politics in a job interview, often : TABOO 55 “You should leave” : PLEASEGO 56 Divvy up : ALLOT 57 Understudy opportunities? : EASYAS 58 Staff figures : CLEFS

Down