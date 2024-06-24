 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, November 22

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 One with an “accept all cookies” policy? : SANTA
6 Ladies’ night attendee : GALPAL
12 Bunch of Daisies : TROOP
13 Language written with runes : OLDNORSE
15 Macronutrient grouping? : AEIOU
16 Took advantage of a Saturday, say : SLEPTLATE
17 “You sure about that?” : ISIT
18 Dentist’s directive : SPIT
19 Allied (with) : SIDED
20 Google’s former motto : DONTBEEVIL
23 Makeup brand known for its risqué product names : NARS
24 “Wow, what a thrill!” : SOEXCITING
26 Bêtise : IDIOCY
28 Adroit : ABLE
29 Name that sounds like its first letter : KAY
32 Sauce for a caprese sandwich : PESTO
33 Lead-in to ✔ on a boarding pass : PRE
34 Tolerate : ABIDE
36 Be in the picture? : ACT
37 Home to Cuyahoga Valley National Park : OHIO
39 Beliefs : CREDOS
40 Awkward setups, perhaps : BLINDDATES
42 Irritation treated with a warm compress : STYE
45 Ordinary person, idiomatically : MEREMORTAL
48 Puts on the back burner, say : HEATS
50 ___ lesson : LIFE
51 One is seen above the pretzel in the Auntie Anne’s logo : HALO
52 Field of stars? : ASTROLOGY
54 Like the subject of politics in a job interview, often : TABOO
55 “You should leave” : PLEASEGO
56 Divvy up : ALLOT
57 Understudy opportunities? : EASYAS
58 Staff figures : CLEFS

Down

1 Humorless : STAID
2 Playground comeback : ARESO
3 “Really, allow me!” : NOIINSIST
4 [Hey! The light turned green!] : TOOTTOOT
5 Toon whose last name is Nahasapeemapetilon : APU
6 The U.S. has the world’s largest : GDP
7 Creatures that sleep by taking hundreds of minute-long naps throughout the day : ANTS
8 Reacting to a meme, maybe : LOLING
9 Hermès competitor : PRADA
10 Daisylike bloom : ASTER
11 City between York and Manchester : LEEDS
13 Youngest artist to debut at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 : OLIVIARODRIGO
14 Album whose creation is profiled in 2021’s “The Beatles: Get Back” : LETITBE
16 ___ script (screenwriter’s pitch) : SPEC
18 Like many Halloween costumes : SEXY
21 “Don’t embarrass me!” : BECOOL
22 Small small? : LIL
25 Close by : NEARTO
26 “Hazy” beverage : IPA
27 Cal. ender : DEC
29 Where small plates are served? : KIDSTABLE
30 ___ Annie, role for which Ali Stroker was the first wheelchair user to win a Tony : ADO
31 “May I help you?” : YES
33 Fragrant fire fodder : PINELOG
35 Oktoberfest establishment : BEERHALL
38 “I Don’t Know How to Love ___” (“Jesus Christ Superstar” song) : HIM
39 Made it : CAME
40 Reveal unintentionally : BETRAY
41 Go up against : DEFY
42 Fashion : SHAPE
43 His birthday is celebrated as National Science Day in Serbia : TESLA
44 English filmmaker David or Peter : YATES
46 Cool : ALOOF
47 Takes badly? : LOOTS
49 Slugger with 609 career home runs : SOSA
53 “___ Fleurs du Mal” (Charles Baudelaire poetry collection) : LES
54 Part of OOO : TAC

Topics
