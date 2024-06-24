 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, November 23

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 In need of a trim, say : SCRUFFY
8 Superficially attractive : GLOSSY
14 Romance language? : ILOVEYOU
16 Something that may be passed down in a family : RECIPE
17 Reclusive emperor who succeeded his stepfather Augustus : TIBERIUS
18 Restaurateur and humanitarian José : ANDRES
19 Immature pigeon : SQUAB
20 Bonkers : NUTSO
22 “Tropic Thunder” setting, for short : NAM
23 Hearty kiss : BUSS
24 Substances in culture dishes : AGARS
25 Alert to prejudice : WOKE
26 Notwithstanding : YET
27 Like many a dad joke : STALE
28 One of football’s Kelce brothers : JASON
29 “I wouldn’t count on it” : THATSABIGIF
31 Bad person to take a cue from? : POOLHUSTLER
32 Full-body armor in science fiction stories : BATTLESUITS
33 Stories that can be read both forward and backward? : SAGAS
34 Opposite of avant : APRES
35 Make some calls : REF
38 North ___ Sea, body of water since the late 1980s : ARAL
39 Actress Garson with seven Oscar nominations : GREER
40 Seat filler : REAR
41 Stop for the night : INN
42 Double ___ : DUTCH
43 Excel shortcut : MACRO
44 Spot-checked? : DOGSAT
46 Easily stacked pet food : TUNACANS
48 Reacts like a superfan : SWOONS
49 Dangerous place for Indiana Jones : SNAKEPIT
50 Common crab covering : OLDBAY
51 Desperate for affection, in modern slang : THIRSTY

Down

1 Remains unmoved : SITSBY
2 Theater kids, e.g. : CLIQUE
3 Full-bodied, as a wine : ROBUST
4 Places for irises : UVEAS
5 Disney Channel pal of Phineas : FERB
6 “Just a heads-up …” : FYI
7 Not acting one’s age, in a way : YOUNGATHEART
8 Ganja : GRASS
9 Winner of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2014 : LENO
10 Condition that may be treated with cognitive behavioral therapy, for short : OCD
11 Private rejection? : SIRNOSIR
12 Talk about : SPEAKOF
13 Bootlicking sorts : YESMEN
15 1995 crime thriller named for a line in “Casablanca,” with “The” : USUALSUSPECTS
21 Activity requiring a map : TREASUREHUNT
24 One bit : ATALL
25 Subject of union negotiations : WAGES
27 Round that’s finished quickly? : SHOTS
28 Leaves in the lurch : JILTS
29 Utter : TOTAL
30 Middling in rank, informally : BTIER
31 Zeus, Odin or the Dagda : PAGANGOD
32 Nocturnal flier with a distinctive screech : BARNOWL
33 Affirmed as much : SAIDSO
35 Gives the quick and dirty : RECAPS
36 Get something through hard work : EARNIT
37 Holiday character with a “button nose” : FROSTY
39 Full of pluck : GUTSY
40 Anchor, e.g. : RACER
42 CNN anchor Bash : DANA
43 Sushi roll wrapped in seaweed : MAKI
45 More than tear up : SOB
47 “I’m good, thanks” : NAH

