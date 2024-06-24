NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, November 23

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 In need of a trim, say : SCRUFFY 8 Superficially attractive : GLOSSY 14 Romance language? : ILOVEYOU 16 Something that may be passed down in a family : RECIPE 17 Reclusive emperor who succeeded his stepfather Augustus : TIBERIUS 18 Restaurateur and humanitarian José : ANDRES 19 Immature pigeon : SQUAB 20 Bonkers : NUTSO 22 “Tropic Thunder” setting, for short : NAM 23 Hearty kiss : BUSS 24 Substances in culture dishes : AGARS 25 Alert to prejudice : WOKE 26 Notwithstanding : YET 27 Like many a dad joke : STALE 28 One of football’s Kelce brothers : JASON 29 “I wouldn’t count on it” : THATSABIGIF 31 Bad person to take a cue from? : POOLHUSTLER 32 Full-body armor in science fiction stories : BATTLESUITS 33 Stories that can be read both forward and backward? : SAGAS 34 Opposite of avant : APRES 35 Make some calls : REF 38 North ___ Sea, body of water since the late 1980s : ARAL 39 Actress Garson with seven Oscar nominations : GREER 40 Seat filler : REAR 41 Stop for the night : INN 42 Double ___ : DUTCH 43 Excel shortcut : MACRO 44 Spot-checked? : DOGSAT 46 Easily stacked pet food : TUNACANS 48 Reacts like a superfan : SWOONS 49 Dangerous place for Indiana Jones : SNAKEPIT 50 Common crab covering : OLDBAY 51 Desperate for affection, in modern slang : THIRSTY

Down