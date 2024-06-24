NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, November 24

1 Penalty assessors : REFS
5 “Be that way!” : FINE
9 Black Friday destination : MALL
13 Touch-tone phone abbr. : OPER
17 Anatomical part from the Latin for “grape” : UVEA
18 Mashhad’s country : IRAN
19 Portrayer of Mrs. Smith in 2005’s “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” : JOLIE
20 Cheer for a diva : BRAVA
21 Filipino meat dish : BEEFADOBO
23 Sumatran swinger : ORANG
24 Shoelace protector : AGLET
25 Citrusy breakfast treat : LEMONSCONE
26 Sue Bird or Larry Bird : BASKETBALLSTAR
28 Part of a certain chain : DAISY
30 Sound from a cappuccino maker : HISS
32 Tikka masala go-with : NAAN
33 The Tabard, in “The Canterbury Tales” : INN
34 Echelon : TIER
38 Former roles for Kamala Harris and Arlen Specter, for short : DAS
39 Component of an old PC tower : CDDRIVE
42 Avocado toast topper, perhaps : EGG
43 Like the main character in “Memento” : AMNESIC
45 Pension alternative, in brief : IRA
46 ___ Dingbats (icon-filled font) : ZAPF
48 Layer of a 42-Across : HEN
49 Hardly any : NOTALOT
50 Paging device : BEEPER
53 One may be called on to give, informally : ALUM
55 Queequeg’s figurine in “Moby-Dick,” e.g. : IDOL
56 Texter’s vociferous agreement : OMGYES
57 Fair-hiring inits. : EEO
58 Like Hadrian’s Wall in northern England : ROMAN
60 Creates a new account? : RETELLS
62 Divest : RID
64 Nickname : DUB
66 El ___ (Castilian hero) : CID
67 Sloth, for one : SIN
72 Greek H : ETA
73 Was of service to : STEADED
75 Classic candy company : NECCO
76 Like : ALA
79 Follows : ENSUES
82 Figure (out) : SUSS
83 Japan’s legislature : DIET
84 Swaths of land : TRACTS
86 N.S.A.’s home : FTMEADE
89 J. Cole’s “___ Knows” : SHE
90 Guitar’s resting place, often : KNEE
91 Snickering sound : HEH
92 One writing wrongs? : LIBELER
93 Fifth note : SOL
94 Thinks highly of : ADMIRES
97 Get stuck : JAM
98 Ja’s opposite : NEIN
99 Estadio Azteca cheer : OLE
100 Carriage, in Cambridge : PRAM
10 Of all time : EVER
103 Symbol of the National Audubon Society : EGRET
105 Imprimatur : SEALOFAPPROVAL
110 Finds : COMESACROSS
114 One of 30+ million Americans : TEXAN
115 Elizabeth’s house : TUDOR
116 Midair collision of sorts : CHESTBUMP
119 What Kwanzaa’s first principle, Umoja, means : UNITY
120 Mosque officials : IMAMS
121 Clicking sounds? : AHAS
122 Mathematician/historian Neugebauer : OTTO
123 Where Molson Coors is TAP : NYSE
124 Beer buy : CASE
125 Epithet for a G.O.P. moderate, maybe : RINO
126 Invite letters : RSVP