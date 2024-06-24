NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, November 24

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Penalty assessors : REFS 5 “Be that way!” : FINE 9 Black Friday destination : MALL 13 Touch-tone phone abbr. : OPER 17 Anatomical part from the Latin for “grape” : UVEA 18 Mashhad’s country : IRAN 19 Portrayer of Mrs. Smith in 2005’s “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” : JOLIE 20 Cheer for a diva : BRAVA 21 Filipino meat dish : BEEFADOBO 23 Sumatran swinger : ORANG 24 Shoelace protector : AGLET 25 Citrusy breakfast treat : LEMONSCONE 26 Sue Bird or Larry Bird : BASKETBALLSTAR 28 Part of a certain chain : DAISY 30 Sound from a cappuccino maker : HISS 32 Tikka masala go-with : NAAN 33 The Tabard, in “The Canterbury Tales” : INN 34 Echelon : TIER 38 Former roles for Kamala Harris and Arlen Specter, for short : DAS 39 Component of an old PC tower : CDDRIVE 42 Avocado toast topper, perhaps : EGG 43 Like the main character in “Memento” : AMNESIC 45 Pension alternative, in brief : IRA 46 ___ Dingbats (icon-filled font) : ZAPF 48 Layer of a 42-Across : HEN 49 Hardly any : NOTALOT 50 Paging device : BEEPER 53 One may be called on to give, informally : ALUM 55 Queequeg’s figurine in “Moby-Dick,” e.g. : IDOL 56 Texter’s vociferous agreement : OMGYES 57 Fair-hiring inits. : EEO 58 Like Hadrian’s Wall in northern England : ROMAN 60 Creates a new account? : RETELLS 62 Divest : RID 64 Nickname : DUB 66 El ___ (Castilian hero) : CID 67 Sloth, for one : SIN 72 Greek H : ETA 73 Was of service to : STEADED 75 Classic candy company : NECCO 76 Like : ALA 79 Follows : ENSUES 82 Figure (out) : SUSS 83 Japan’s legislature : DIET 84 Swaths of land : TRACTS 86 N.S.A.’s home : FTMEADE 89 J. Cole’s “___ Knows” : SHE 90 Guitar’s resting place, often : KNEE 91 Snickering sound : HEH 92 One writing wrongs? : LIBELER 93 Fifth note : SOL 94 Thinks highly of : ADMIRES 97 Get stuck : JAM 98 Ja’s opposite : NEIN 99 Estadio Azteca cheer : OLE 100 Carriage, in Cambridge : PRAM 10 Of all time : EVER 103 Symbol of the National Audubon Society : EGRET 105 Imprimatur : SEALOFAPPROVAL 110 Finds : COMESACROSS 114 One of 30+ million Americans : TEXAN 115 Elizabeth’s house : TUDOR 116 Midair collision of sorts : CHESTBUMP 119 What Kwanzaa’s first principle, Umoja, means : UNITY 120 Mosque officials : IMAMS 121 Clicking sounds? : AHAS 122 Mathematician/historian Neugebauer : OTTO 123 Where Molson Coors is TAP : NYSE 124 Beer buy : CASE 125 Epithet for a G.O.P. moderate, maybe : RINO 126 Invite letters : RSVP

Down