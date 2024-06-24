 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, November 24

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Penalty assessors : REFS
5 “Be that way!” : FINE
9 Black Friday destination : MALL
13 Touch-tone phone abbr. : OPER
17 Anatomical part from the Latin for “grape” : UVEA
18 Mashhad’s country : IRAN
19 Portrayer of Mrs. Smith in 2005’s “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” : JOLIE
20 Cheer for a diva : BRAVA
21 Filipino meat dish : BEEFADOBO
23 Sumatran swinger : ORANG
24 Shoelace protector : AGLET
25 Citrusy breakfast treat : LEMONSCONE
26 Sue Bird or Larry Bird : BASKETBALLSTAR
28 Part of a certain chain : DAISY
30 Sound from a cappuccino maker : HISS
32 Tikka masala go-with : NAAN
33 The Tabard, in “The Canterbury Tales” : INN
34 Echelon : TIER
38 Former roles for Kamala Harris and Arlen Specter, for short : DAS
39 Component of an old PC tower : CDDRIVE
42 Avocado toast topper, perhaps : EGG
43 Like the main character in “Memento” : AMNESIC
45 Pension alternative, in brief : IRA
46 ___ Dingbats (icon-filled font) : ZAPF
48 Layer of a 42-Across : HEN
49 Hardly any : NOTALOT
50 Paging device : BEEPER
53 One may be called on to give, informally : ALUM
55 Queequeg’s figurine in “Moby-Dick,” e.g. : IDOL
56 Texter’s vociferous agreement : OMGYES
57 Fair-hiring inits. : EEO
58 Like Hadrian’s Wall in northern England : ROMAN
60 Creates a new account? : RETELLS
62 Divest : RID
64 Nickname : DUB
66 El ___ (Castilian hero) : CID
67 Sloth, for one : SIN
72 Greek H : ETA
73 Was of service to : STEADED
75 Classic candy company : NECCO
76 Like : ALA
79 Follows : ENSUES
82 Figure (out) : SUSS
83 Japan’s legislature : DIET
84 Swaths of land : TRACTS
86 N.S.A.’s home : FTMEADE
89 J. Cole’s “___ Knows” : SHE
90 Guitar’s resting place, often : KNEE
91 Snickering sound : HEH
92 One writing wrongs? : LIBELER
93 Fifth note : SOL
94 Thinks highly of : ADMIRES
97 Get stuck : JAM
98 Ja’s opposite : NEIN
99 Estadio Azteca cheer : OLE
100 Carriage, in Cambridge : PRAM
10 Of all time : EVER
103 Symbol of the National Audubon Society : EGRET
105 Imprimatur : SEALOFAPPROVAL
110 Finds : COMESACROSS
114 One of 30+ million Americans : TEXAN
115 Elizabeth’s house : TUDOR
116 Midair collision of sorts : CHESTBUMP
119 What Kwanzaa’s first principle, Umoja, means : UNITY
120 Mosque officials : IMAMS
121 Clicking sounds? : AHAS
122 Mathematician/historian Neugebauer : OTTO
123 Where Molson Coors is TAP : NYSE
124 Beer buy : CASE
125 Epithet for a G.O.P. moderate, maybe : RINO
126 Invite letters : RSVP

Down

1 Spice blend : RUB
2 One raising Cain : EVE
3 In a state of shock, say : FEELINGNUMB
4 Containers that can be cracked : SAFES
5 Pet name derived from the Latin for “faithful” : FIDO
6 Element #26 : IRON
7 Scores unexpectedly, as tickets : NABS
8 Cain raised him : ENOCH
9 Messy situation : MORASS
10 “Woe is me!” : ALAS
11 Protagonist of the Zelda games : LINK
12 Absolutely epic : LEGENDARY
13 Put together : ORGANIZE
14 Gloomy mood : PALL
15 First name in daredevilry : EVEL
16 “Phooey!” : RATS
19 Bipartisan 2012 stimulus bill : JOBSACT
20 Pachyderm of kid-lit : BABAR
22 “The Joy Luck Club” author : AMYTAN
27 Tiny bit : TAD
28 Never-give-up sort : DIEHARD
29 “Just Give Me a Cool Drink of Water ‘fore I Diiie” poet : ANGELOU
31 Individual speech patterns : IDIOLECTS
35 Online commenter’s qualification : IMO
36 Unabridged : ENTIRE
37 Newspaper subscriber : READER
39 Mountain goat’s perch : CRAG
40 Use an e-cig : VAPE
41 Fencing option : EPEE
44 Book return spot : SLOT
45 Some classic PCs : IBMS
47 To’s counterpart : FRO
51 N.B.A. coach Steve : KERR
52 Digitally endorse : ESIGN
54 Bull or buck : MALE
56 Ancient : OLDASTIME
59 Fireworks ingredient : NITER
61 What crossed fingers behind one’s back might indicate : LIE
63 Monopoly holding : DEED
65 “Peter Pan” pooch : NANA
67 Make an appearance : BESEEN
68 Win for a marketing team : ADSALE
69 Barbershop offerings : SCISSORCUTS
70 Winter fishing spot : ICEHOLE
71 Small card for a short message : NOTELET
73 Meeting, informally : SESH
74 Boneheaded : DUMB
76 Try to find out : ASK
77 Moon over Miami, to many a Miamian : LUNA
78 Undercover? : ABED
80 Circuit diagram : SCHEMATIC
81 Four Corners tribe : UTES
85 PowerPoint starting point : TEMPLATE
86 Listing at an ice cream shop : FLAVORS
87 “Ad majorem ___ gloriam” (Jesuit motto) : DEI
88 Chemistry Nobelist Rutherford : ERNEST
95 Twisted humor? : IRONY
96 Battle of Britain grp. : RAF
97 Powell of the Federal Reserve : JEROME
102 Wirelessly driven toy, for short : RCCAR
104 Eva of “Green Acres” : GABOR
105 Floor : STUN
106 Itsy : EENY
107 Alliance of powers : AXIS
108 Patagonia prowler : PUMA
109 Smartphone predecessors, for short : PDAS
111 “Didn’t see ya there!” : OHHI
112 Uncharitable : MEAN
113 Fuel brand with a blue oval in its logo : ESSO
117 “Jersey Shore” airer : MTV
118 Corny sound effect? : POP

