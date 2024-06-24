 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, November 25

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Related

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Spongy scrubber : LOOFA
6 He-Man’s twin sister : SHERA
11 72, on many golf courses : PAR
14 Harsh on the nose : ACRID
15 Capital of Vietnam : HANOI
16 “I’ll take that as ___” : ANO
17 *Corporate investor : SHAREHOLDER
19 Boxer’s stat, for short : TKO
20 Problem with an old sock : HOLE
21 Wows : AWES
22 Cancels plans at the last minute : BAILS
24 Corn ___ (fall festival attraction) : MAZE
26 Birthstone for a January baby : GARNET
27 *Difficult to wrangle, per an idiom : LIKEHERDINGCATS
32 Delta Center in Salt Lake City or United Center in Chicago : ARENA
33 Sch. with campuses in Boston and Worcester : UMASS
34 Implore : BEG
35 Cleaned up after a haircut : SWEPT
37 Pie ___ mode : ALA
40 Really bothered : ATEAT
42 Prepared to throw a dart : AIMED
44 *Advice to someone seeking happiness : FOLLOWYOURBLISS
49 Crater Lake’s state : OREGON
50 100 centavos : PESO
51 Harvard, to Yale : RIVAL
52 Alan of “Marriage Story” : ALDA
54 Dog docs : VETS
58 Miss Piggy’s pronoun : MOI
59 Modern networking aid, as suggested by the starts of the answers to the starred clues : SOCIALMEDIA
62 Ginger ___ : ALE
63 One of 10 in a decathlon : EVENT
64 Roller coasters and log flumes : RIDES
65 Went first : LED
66 “Tell me if this needs salt” : TASTE
67 Tuck away for safekeeping : STASH

Down

1 Mascara target : LASH
2 Seis + dos : OCHO
3 ___ arguments, section of a Supreme Court case : ORAL
4 Members of New York’s Bravest, e.g. : FIREMEN
5 Suffix with Gator or hater : ADE
6 Brief rainstorm : SHOWER
7 Fit as a fiddle : HALE
8 Bread loaf butts : ENDS
9 ___ v. Wade : ROE
10 Inflatable auto safety devices : AIRBAGS
11 Green coating on a statue : PATINA
12 Piece of jewelry that might complement a toe ring : ANKLET
13 Perches in a coop : ROOSTS
18 Foggy mental state : HAZE
23 Rainbows and parentheses, shapewise : ARCS
25 “It all makes sense now!” : AHA
26 Pesky insect : GNAT
27 Hands-on science class : LAB
28 Fury : IRE
29 Brewery barrel : KEG
30 As a result of : DUETO
31 Pesky kid : IMP
35 Stitched up : SEWN
36 “Get out of my ___!” : WAY
37 Friend, en français : AMI
38 Paul for whom a guitar is named : LES
39 Content between songs on Spotify : ADS
40 Bit of pond scum : ALGA
41 One might include a hammer, wrench and screwdriver : TOOLSET
42 Components of a six-pack : ABS
43 “Big fan!” : ILOVEIT
44 Like a black-tie wedding : FORMAL
45 State bird of Maryland : ORIOLE
46 Imposed, as a tax : LEVIED
47 Make more modern : UPDATE
48 Unlike a figment of the imagination : REAL
52 Las Vegas A’s : ACES
53 Jacket fuzz : LINT
55 Icelandic literary saga : EDDA
56 No-win/no-lose situations : TIES
57 Girl Scout’s accessory : SASH
60 Eggs at an I.V.F. clinic : OVA
61 “The Marvelous ___ Maisel” : MRS

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
LinkedIn adding word games so you can procrastinate at work
A LinkedIn mobile app store page displayed on a mobile device.

LinkedIn may exist to help professionals look for new job opportunities and network with others in the same field, but it could soon become the place for a bit of downtime, too.

Why? Because it's planning to introduce games to its platform.

Read more
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more
How to stealth kill in Stalker 2
Key art for Stalker 2. A character in a lit-up gas mask and a gun on their back.

It won't take long before The Zone teaches you one very important tip for surviving in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which is to avoid fighting whenever possible. You can only carry so many resources, and prolonged fights can leave you with almost nothing left. And that's if you even manage to survive. There are some fights you just can't get around, though, but going in guns blazing isn't the best strategy. There's a handy stealth kill mechanic in Stalker 2, but you won't find it in any of the tutorials.
How to stealth kill in Stalker 2

You have the ability to stealth kill right off the bat, though it is not something the game will ever explain or tell you. It works how you would think, but is tricky enough to pull off that you might not think it's possible even if you try the right thing.

Read more