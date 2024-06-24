NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, November 25

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Spongy scrubber : LOOFA 6 He-Man’s twin sister : SHERA 11 72, on many golf courses : PAR 14 Harsh on the nose : ACRID 15 Capital of Vietnam : HANOI 16 “I’ll take that as ___” : ANO 17 *Corporate investor : SHAREHOLDER 19 Boxer’s stat, for short : TKO 20 Problem with an old sock : HOLE 21 Wows : AWES 22 Cancels plans at the last minute : BAILS 24 Corn ___ (fall festival attraction) : MAZE 26 Birthstone for a January baby : GARNET 27 *Difficult to wrangle, per an idiom : LIKEHERDINGCATS 32 Delta Center in Salt Lake City or United Center in Chicago : ARENA 33 Sch. with campuses in Boston and Worcester : UMASS 34 Implore : BEG 35 Cleaned up after a haircut : SWEPT 37 Pie ___ mode : ALA 40 Really bothered : ATEAT 42 Prepared to throw a dart : AIMED 44 *Advice to someone seeking happiness : FOLLOWYOURBLISS 49 Crater Lake’s state : OREGON 50 100 centavos : PESO 51 Harvard, to Yale : RIVAL 52 Alan of “Marriage Story” : ALDA 54 Dog docs : VETS 58 Miss Piggy’s pronoun : MOI 59 Modern networking aid, as suggested by the starts of the answers to the starred clues : SOCIALMEDIA 62 Ginger ___ : ALE 63 One of 10 in a decathlon : EVENT 64 Roller coasters and log flumes : RIDES 65 Went first : LED 66 “Tell me if this needs salt” : TASTE 67 Tuck away for safekeeping : STASH

Down