NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, November 26

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 They’re artificial at half of all N.F.L. stadiums : TURFS 6 Dev’s development : APP 9 Feature of a movie, or a movie review : STAR 13 Loud cry of joy : WHOOP 14 What’s taken by a quarterback during “victory formation” : KNEE 15 Roman moon goddess : LUNA 16 Not currently functioning : OUTOFORDER 18 “Sounds like a plan!” : IMIN 19 Require one’s owner to vacuum, perhaps : SHED 20 Yarn material : WOOL 21 Site with a Symptom Checker feature : WEBMD 22 Section of a sidewalk : CONCRETESLAB 25 High school events with elaborate proposals : PROMS 2 Ending with towel or toil : ETTE 28 “Me too!,” more formally : ASAMI 2 Wild swine : BOAR 32 Tiny : WEE 35 Participants in an endurance competition set to music : MARATHONDANCERS 39 Trident-shaped Greek letter : PSI 40 It might be awkward for friends to date yours : EXES 41 Loads and loads : AHEAP 42 Get exactly : NAIL 45 Midnight kitchen excursions : RAIDS 46 Sandwiches that kick-started the fast-food breakfast industry : EGGMCMUFFINS 51 Afraid not? : GUTSY 52 ___-referential (like the clue for 52-Across) : SELF 53 Lighten (up) : EASE 57 Absolute hoot : RIOT 58 Completed without manual input, as an online form … or a description of this puzzle’s shaded squares : AUTOFILLED 60 Part of a ski that cuts into the snow : EDGE 61 Got taller : GREW 62 Occasion for alone time : MEDAY 63 Awl or ax : TOOL 64 Mini-albums, for short : EPS 65 Things hidden by potpourri : ODORS

Down