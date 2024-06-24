NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, November 26

1 “Terrible” stage of toddlerhood : TWOS
2 “Not a chance!” : UHUH
3 Repetitive learning method : ROTE
4 After-meal drowsiness known scientifically as postprandial somnolence : FOODCOMA
5 Letters on a beach bottle : SPF
6 Disney+ series that’s a prequel to “Rogue One” : ANDOR
7 Key’s partner in sketch comedy : PEELE
8 In accordance with : PER
9 Most cunning : SLIEST
10 Western roller : TUMBLEWEED
11 Feminine side, in Jungian psychology : ANIMA
12 Genre for D’Angelo or Daniel Caesar : RANDB
14 Ray with the autobiography “Grinding It Out: The Making of McDonald’s” : KROC
17 Doesn’t rent, say : OWNS
21 Like a dog’s nose, typically : WET
23 Replace with an ellipsis, maybe : OMIT
24 Giga- : billion :: ___ : trillion : TERA
25 Informative TV spots : PSAS
26 Bursting with anticipation : RARINGTOGO
28 Hype (up) : AMP
29 Mover’s tote : BOX
30 Formula ___ : ONE
31 Moneymakers for many content creators : ADS
33 Significant stretches : ERAS
34 Telepath’s claim : ESP
36 Captain’s position : HELM
37 Bread served with butter chicken : NAAN
38 Like a bodybuilder’s physique : CHISELED
43 Beer brand named for a Dutch river : AMSTEL
44 Good for skating, but bad for driving : ICY
45 Jazz improvisation : RIFF
46 White-plumed heron : EGRET
47 “Cars” character with an Italian accent : GUIDO
48 Forcefully supplant : USURP
49 Lavish celebrations : FETES
50 Rapper’s rhythm : FLOW
54 Gucci of fashion : ALDO
55 Prepare, as ahi tuna : SEAR
56 Brand whose logo has an apostrophe shaped like an ice cream cone : EDYS
58 Yearly increase? : AGE
59 “What I think is …,” online : IMO