NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, November 26

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 They’re artificial at half of all N.F.L. stadiums : TURFS
6 Dev’s development : APP
9 Feature of a movie, or a movie review : STAR
13 Loud cry of joy : WHOOP
14 What’s taken by a quarterback during “victory formation” : KNEE
15 Roman moon goddess : LUNA
16 Not currently functioning : OUTOFORDER
18 “Sounds like a plan!” : IMIN
19 Require one’s owner to vacuum, perhaps : SHED
20 Yarn material : WOOL
21 Site with a Symptom Checker feature : WEBMD
22 Section of a sidewalk : CONCRETESLAB
25 High school events with elaborate proposals : PROMS
2 Ending with towel or toil : ETTE
28 “Me too!,” more formally : ASAMI
2 Wild swine : BOAR
32 Tiny : WEE
35 Participants in an endurance competition set to music : MARATHONDANCERS
39 Trident-shaped Greek letter : PSI
40 It might be awkward for friends to date yours : EXES
41 Loads and loads : AHEAP
42 Get exactly : NAIL
45 Midnight kitchen excursions : RAIDS
46 Sandwiches that kick-started the fast-food breakfast industry : EGGMCMUFFINS
51 Afraid not? : GUTSY
52 ___-referential (like the clue for 52-Across) : SELF
53 Lighten (up) : EASE
57 Absolute hoot : RIOT
58 Completed without manual input, as an online form … or a description of this puzzle’s shaded squares : AUTOFILLED
60 Part of a ski that cuts into the snow : EDGE
61 Got taller : GREW
62 Occasion for alone time : MEDAY
63 Awl or ax : TOOL
64 Mini-albums, for short : EPS
65 Things hidden by potpourri : ODORS

Down

1 “Terrible” stage of toddlerhood : TWOS
2 “Not a chance!” : UHUH
3 Repetitive learning method : ROTE
4 After-meal drowsiness known scientifically as postprandial somnolence : FOODCOMA
5 Letters on a beach bottle : SPF
6 Disney+ series that’s a prequel to “Rogue One” : ANDOR
7 Key’s partner in sketch comedy : PEELE
8 In accordance with : PER
9 Most cunning : SLIEST
10 Western roller : TUMBLEWEED
11 Feminine side, in Jungian psychology : ANIMA
12 Genre for D’Angelo or Daniel Caesar : RANDB
14 Ray with the autobiography “Grinding It Out: The Making of McDonald’s” : KROC
17 Doesn’t rent, say : OWNS
21 Like a dog’s nose, typically : WET
23 Replace with an ellipsis, maybe : OMIT
24 Giga- : billion :: ___ : trillion : TERA
25 Informative TV spots : PSAS
26 Bursting with anticipation : RARINGTOGO
28 Hype (up) : AMP
29 Mover’s tote : BOX
30 Formula ___ : ONE
31 Moneymakers for many content creators : ADS
33 Significant stretches : ERAS
34 Telepath’s claim : ESP
36 Captain’s position : HELM
37 Bread served with butter chicken : NAAN
38 Like a bodybuilder’s physique : CHISELED
43 Beer brand named for a Dutch river : AMSTEL
44 Good for skating, but bad for driving : ICY
45 Jazz improvisation : RIFF
46 White-plumed heron : EGRET
47 “Cars” character with an Italian accent : GUIDO
48 Forcefully supplant : USURP
49 Lavish celebrations : FETES
50 Rapper’s rhythm : FLOW
54 Gucci of fashion : ALDO
55 Prepare, as ahi tuna : SEAR
56 Brand whose logo has an apostrophe shaped like an ice cream cone : EDYS
58 Yearly increase? : AGE
59 “What I think is …,” online : IMO

