NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, November 27

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Long : ACHE 5 Member of an 1800s literary family : ANNE 9 Handy expressions? : CLAPS 14 “Justice League of America,” e.g. : COMICBOOK 16 Possesses a certain je ne sais quoi : HASIT 17 Member of an 1800s literary family : CHARLOTTE 18 Member of an 1800s literary family : EMILY 19 Check for errors, perhaps : REREAD 20 Key to close a window : ESC 22 Part of I.P.A. : PALE 23 A little buggy? : ANT 24 Pump selection: Abbr. : REG 26 @@@ : ATS 28 Rose Bowl city : PASADENA 31 Hospital dept. that sounds like a sentence : ICU 34 Light at the end of the tunnel, so to speak : HOPE 37 Symbols of longevity in Chinese iconography : TORTOISES 39 Corn, beans and squash, in Mesoamerican tradition … or a hint to six answers in this puzzle : THETHREESISTERS 42 Home to horned vipers and deathstalker scorpions : THESAHARA 43 Scorch : SEAR 44 Hold (down) : PIN 45 Member of a 2000s showbiz family : KOURTNEY 48 ___ Quentin, Calif. : SAN 49 Meditative discipline : ZEN 50 Member of a 2000s showbiz family : KIM 53 Too easy (on) : SOFT 56 Long time : EON 59 Singer known as the “Queen of Tejano Music” : SELENA 61 Member of a 2000s showbiz family : KHLOE 63 Linguistic “stems” : ROOTWORDS 65 In an online convo, perhaps : IMING 66 Clever person : BELESPRIT 67 Universal donor’s classification : TYPEO 68 Flexible Flyer, for one : SLED 69 Good-looking couple? : EYES

Down