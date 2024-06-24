 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, November 27

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Long : ACHE
5 Member of an 1800s literary family : ANNE
9 Handy expressions? : CLAPS
14 “Justice League of America,” e.g. : COMICBOOK
16 Possesses a certain je ne sais quoi : HASIT
17 Member of an 1800s literary family : CHARLOTTE
18 Member of an 1800s literary family : EMILY
19 Check for errors, perhaps : REREAD
20 Key to close a window : ESC
22 Part of I.P.A. : PALE
23 A little buggy? : ANT
24 Pump selection: Abbr. : REG
26 @@@ : ATS
28 Rose Bowl city : PASADENA
31 Hospital dept. that sounds like a sentence : ICU
34 Light at the end of the tunnel, so to speak : HOPE
37 Symbols of longevity in Chinese iconography : TORTOISES
39 Corn, beans and squash, in Mesoamerican tradition … or a hint to six answers in this puzzle : THETHREESISTERS
42 Home to horned vipers and deathstalker scorpions : THESAHARA
43 Scorch : SEAR
44 Hold (down) : PIN
45 Member of a 2000s showbiz family : KOURTNEY
48 ___ Quentin, Calif. : SAN
49 Meditative discipline : ZEN
50 Member of a 2000s showbiz family : KIM
53 Too easy (on) : SOFT
56 Long time : EON
59 Singer known as the “Queen of Tejano Music” : SELENA
61 Member of a 2000s showbiz family : KHLOE
63 Linguistic “stems” : ROOTWORDS
65 In an online convo, perhaps : IMING
66 Clever person : BELESPRIT
67 Universal donor’s classification : TYPEO
68 Flexible Flyer, for one : SLED
69 Good-looking couple? : EYES

Down

1 African city that’s home to the W.E.B. Du Bois Centre : ACCRA
2 Poet Leonard : COHEN
3 “Crying in ___,” best-selling memoir of 2021 : HMART
4 Gaelic homeland : EIRE
5 Dwellings : ABODES
6 “___ on your life!” : NOT
7 Pay attention to : NOTE
8 Barely gets (by) : EKES
9 Fidel’s longtime lieutenant : CHE
10 Things found by reading chairs : LAMPS
11 Home of the highest and lowest points on the earth’s surface : ASIA
12 Party pooper : PILL
13 Eye malady : STYE
15 Composer Schumann : CLARA
21 Final two words of “Over the Rainbow” : CANTI
25 Patisserie purchase : GATEAU
27 Southwest ski resort with lifts up to 12,450 feet : TAOS
28 Ball pythons, at times : PETS
29 Pulitzer-winning novelist Anthony : DOERR
30 Fake : ERSATZ
31 “Understood” : ISEE
32 Michael who played Allan in “Barbie” : CERA
33 Home to Leningrad, for short : USSR
34 Link prefix : HTTP
35 “Fancy meeting you here!” : OHHI
36 Hammer’s end : PEEN
38 First word in a rhyming pair meaning “small” : ITSY
40 Maori ceremonial dance : HAKA
41 River that provides the largest inflow into the Mediterranean : RHONE
46 Fit together : NESTED
47 Celebrity gossip show : ENEWS
48 14-pound unit : STONE
50 Former presidential candidate who served as Biden’s climate envoy : KERRY
51 Not mainstream : INDIE
52 Ship poles : MASTS
53 Short routine : SKIT
54 “Goodness gracious!” : OHMY
55 Do a grillmaster’s job : FLIP
57 69-Across, poetically : ORBS
58 Père ___ (Santa’s French counterpart) : NOEL
60 Effortless stride : LOPE
62 One’s self : EGO
64 Flamenco cry : OLE

