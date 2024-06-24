NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, November 28

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Run down : CHASE 6 “Then again,” in texts : OTOH 10 “Abbott Elementary” principal : AVA 13 Nutrient-rich soil component : HUMUS 14 Negative : SUBZERO 15 Editorial notation for an error : SIC 16 Opt : ELECT 17 Considerable : SUBSTANTIVE 19 Common order at a hoagie shop : TURKEYSUB 21 Beyond the pale : TOOFAR 22 British designer Crawford awarded a C.B.E. in 2021 : ILSE 23 Embellish : ADORN 25 Clip : PACE 27 It might be mashed (in more ways than one!) : TATER 29 Grandiose : EPIC 33 Legal org. : ABA 34 8 or 9, in a golf bag : SHORTIRON 35 Haunted ___ (Halloween activity) : HAYRIDE 36 Doesn’t have enough : RUNSSHORT 38 Grammy, in Germany : OMA 39 Bumpkin : HAYSEED 40 Slam on the brakes : STOPSHORT 41 Capitalized on an opportunity : MADEHAY 43 Actor Daniel ___ Kim : DAE 44 Canadian fuel brand : ESSO 45 Hackneyed : BANAL 46 Figs. counted in some diets : CALS 47 Praiseful poet : ODIST 49 Supermarket section : MEAT 51 Old Glory : USFLAG 54 Ruse designed to disguise : SMOKESCREEN 57 Amounts to nothing, as a plan : GOESUPINSMOKE 60 “Key ___ ” (Bogart movie) : LARGO 61 R&B icon Rawls : LOU 62 Ask for someone else’s cig : BUMASMOKE 63 Natural dos : AFROS 64 Since January 1: Abbr. : YTD 65 French, in England : SNOG 66 Saw points : TEETH

Down