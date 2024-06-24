 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, November 28

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Run down : CHASE
6 “Then again,” in texts : OTOH
10 “Abbott Elementary” principal : AVA
13 Nutrient-rich soil component : HUMUS
14 Negative : SUBZERO
15 Editorial notation for an error : SIC
16 Opt : ELECT
17 Considerable : SUBSTANTIVE
19 Common order at a hoagie shop : TURKEYSUB
21 Beyond the pale : TOOFAR
22 British designer Crawford awarded a C.B.E. in 2021 : ILSE
23 Embellish : ADORN
25 Clip : PACE
27 It might be mashed (in more ways than one!) : TATER
29 Grandiose : EPIC
33 Legal org. : ABA
34 8 or 9, in a golf bag : SHORTIRON
35 Haunted ___ (Halloween activity) : HAYRIDE
36 Doesn’t have enough : RUNSSHORT
38 Grammy, in Germany : OMA
39 Bumpkin : HAYSEED
40 Slam on the brakes : STOPSHORT
41 Capitalized on an opportunity : MADEHAY
43 Actor Daniel ___ Kim : DAE
44 Canadian fuel brand : ESSO
45 Hackneyed : BANAL
46 Figs. counted in some diets : CALS
47 Praiseful poet : ODIST
49 Supermarket section : MEAT
51 Old Glory : USFLAG
54 Ruse designed to disguise : SMOKESCREEN
57 Amounts to nothing, as a plan : GOESUPINSMOKE
60 “Key ___ ” (Bogart movie) : LARGO
61 R&B icon Rawls : LOU
62 Ask for someone else’s cig : BUMASMOKE
63 Natural dos : AFROS
64 Since January 1: Abbr. : YTD
65 French, in England : SNOG
66 Saw points : TEETH

Down

1 Jazz great Baker : CHET
2 Streaming giant : HULU
3 Some coffee orders : AMERICANOS
4 Feed like a baby : SUCKLE
5 ___ Park, Colo. : ESTES
6 Abbr. in a birth announcement : OZS
7 Vietnamese New Year : TET
8 Delivery person? : ORATOR
9 Uprightness : HONOR
10 “You wish!” : ASIF
11 “___ Las Vegas” : VIVA
12 Big name in laptops : ACER
14 Digital newsletter platform : SUBSTACK
18 Color printer supplies : TONERS
20 Mythological creature with origins in Sherpa folklore : YETI
23 Hanna-Barbera character who co-starred with Secret Squirrel : ATOMANT
24 Response to “Gracias” : DENADA
25 Examine in great detail, as a text : PARSE
26 Is adjacent to : ABUTS
28 Bakery byproducts : AROMAS
30 Home away from home : PIEDATERRE
31 Best possible : IDEAL
32 Yields : CEDES
34 Pancake order : SHORTSTACK
35 Place to find a needle, maybe : HAYSTACK
37 Winds : SPOOLS
42 Trees along the National Mall : ELMS
45 ’90s rapper with the hit “Still Not a Player” : BIGPUN
46 Pitcher for the reds? : CARAFE
48 Applies carelessly, as paint : DAUBS
50 Flamboyant display : ECLAT
51 Like many Christmas sweaters : UGLY
52 Flue residue : SOOT
53 Longstanding rivalry : FEUD
54 Factory chimney : SMOKESTACK
55 Showbiz awards acronym : EGOT
56 Nibble : NOSH
58 Qualifying abbreviation : IMO
59 Bug : NAG

