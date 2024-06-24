 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, November 29

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 “Never mind” : SCRATCHTHAT
12 Hosp. care providers : RNS
15 Question that can’t possibly be answered “No” : AREYOUAWAKE
16 Solid :: glace : liquid :: ___ : EAU
17 Bond theme song that won an Academy Award in 2022 : NOTIMETODIE
18 Fender product : AMP
19 Water bottle confiscator, for short : TSA
20 Merely : BUT
21 Chemistry research centers? : NUCLEI
23 Unchanged : ASIS
25 Light lager variety, casually : PILS
28 Anti-apartheid activist Alan : PATON
29 Makes into a soft fabric, as wool : FELTS
31 Mohawk culture : PUNK
33 Number of U.S. states starting with “B” : NONE
34 Mystic associated with the Dead Sea Scrolls : ESSENE
36 Ghastly : MACABRE
38 Certain lifelike sculpture … or what you might call 26-Down? : WAXFIGURE
40 Gather together : COMPILE
42 They might be down for a ski trip : PARKAS
46 Fill up : SATE
47 Sullies : TARS
49 Big name in water filters : BRITA
50 Where burnt offerings are placed : ALTAR
52 ___ review : PEER
54 War head? : ANTI
55 Ransacked : LOOTED
57 Ones receiving free room and board, for short : RAS
59 Bit of wit : PUN
60 “The ___ of the Starfish” (1965 sequel to “A Wrinkle in Time”) : ARM
61 Illustrative example : CASEINPOINT
65 Coastal waterway : RIA
66 Facing big trouble : OVERABARREL
67 Coin with cherry blossoms on its front : YEN
68 Juuuuuuust about done : NEARLYREADY

Down

1 U.S. state capital with the highest altitude (7,200 feet) : SANTAFE
2 XXX, in a way : CROSSES
3 Goes (for) : RETAILS
4 Ghanaian author ___ Kwei Armah : AYI
5 Napoleon’s is found at Paris’s Hôtel des Invalides : TOMB
6 Put on deck : CUEUP
7 Polite gesture of acknowledgment : HATTIP
8 Something indicated with the index and middle fingers : TWO
9 Bore : HAD
10 Analogous : AKIN
11 Begin a hole : TEEUP
12 One whose hard work is showing? : REALTOR
13 Skeptic’s retort : NAMEONE
14 Lying face up : SUPINE
22 World capital at roughly the same latitude as Montevideo : CANBERRA
24 Protein source in a hearty meal : STEWMEAT
26 Cogsworth’s compatriot in “Beauty and the Beast” : LUMIERE
27 Bump in the road : SNAG
30 Clothing fastener : SNAP
32 Branded coffee pod : KCUP
35 Script directive : EXIT
37 Like most practitioners of Druzism : ARAB
39 Piece of a children’s book, perhaps : FLAP
40 Burn unit? : CALORIE
41 Hassock, by another name : OTTOMAN
43 Sautéed-and-simmered Japanese dish : KINPIRA
44 Made harmonious : ATTUNED
45 Simply divine : SAINTLY
46 Pay : SALARY
48 Hit podcast beginning in 2014 : SERIAL
51 Gather some intel : RECON
53 Passed in a flash : RANBY
56 Half of a noted arcade pair : DAVE
58 Go a few rounds : SPAR
62 Geographical feature sometimes named for a color : SEA
63 Stray : ERR
64 Chalcocyanite, for example : ORE

