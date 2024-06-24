NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, November 29

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 “Never mind” : SCRATCHTHAT 12 Hosp. care providers : RNS 15 Question that can’t possibly be answered “No” : AREYOUAWAKE 16 Solid :: glace : liquid :: ___ : EAU 17 Bond theme song that won an Academy Award in 2022 : NOTIMETODIE 18 Fender product : AMP 19 Water bottle confiscator, for short : TSA 20 Merely : BUT 21 Chemistry research centers? : NUCLEI 23 Unchanged : ASIS 25 Light lager variety, casually : PILS 28 Anti-apartheid activist Alan : PATON 29 Makes into a soft fabric, as wool : FELTS 31 Mohawk culture : PUNK 33 Number of U.S. states starting with “B” : NONE 34 Mystic associated with the Dead Sea Scrolls : ESSENE 36 Ghastly : MACABRE 38 Certain lifelike sculpture … or what you might call 26-Down? : WAXFIGURE 40 Gather together : COMPILE 42 They might be down for a ski trip : PARKAS 46 Fill up : SATE 47 Sullies : TARS 49 Big name in water filters : BRITA 50 Where burnt offerings are placed : ALTAR 52 ___ review : PEER 54 War head? : ANTI 55 Ransacked : LOOTED 57 Ones receiving free room and board, for short : RAS 59 Bit of wit : PUN 60 “The ___ of the Starfish” (1965 sequel to “A Wrinkle in Time”) : ARM 61 Illustrative example : CASEINPOINT 65 Coastal waterway : RIA 66 Facing big trouble : OVERABARREL 67 Coin with cherry blossoms on its front : YEN 68 Juuuuuuust about done : NEARLYREADY

Down