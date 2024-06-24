 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, November 3

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Simple sugar : GLUCOSE
8 Relatives of narwhals : BELUGAS
15 Eid al-Fitr celebration : FEAST
20 Boozy holiday confection : RUMBALL
21 Like sports stadiums susceptible to rain delays : OPENAIR
22 Follower of Jah : RASTA
23 Land inhabited by the Alutiiq people : ALASKAPENINSULA
25 Cultural climate : ETHOS
26 Racial justice initialism : BLM
27 “Wheels” for a car, say : SLANG
28 Make “it” : TAG
29 Who has successfully juggled 15 balls simultaneously : NOONE
30 Member of the fam : SIB
32 ___ buco : OSSO
33 Attach, in a way : TIEON
36 Salted or smoked : CURED
37 Shells in Mario Kart, e.g. : AMMO
39 Zoë Kravitz, to Marisa Tomei : GODDAUGHTER
41 Word with the wave of a wand : ABRA
43 Terse confirmation : IAM
45 Protocol part : STEP
46 Doppler effect phenomenon : FREQUENCYSHIFT
52 Actress Krishnan of South Indian cinema : TRISHA
57 Nest egg option, in brief : IRA
58 Boasting words : IRULE
59 Q&A format : AMA
60 It might be on a lot, but not worth a lot : USEDCAR
61 Overs and unders, e.g. : BETS
63 Fracas : ADO
64 Milk source : UDDER
66 Does some organizing : SORTS
67 Sign of authenticity : SEAL
69 Inventor of the printing press : GUTENBERG
72 Coaster in the cold : SLED
73 Where a ham might be on display : STAGE
74 Order from on high : EDICT
75 Challenge for a tailor : RIP
77 Did laps, perhaps : SWAM
79 Holds a grudge against : RESENTS
81 Word following a comma in an alphabetized list : THE
82 Wild-water craft : CANOE
84 ___ rush : INA
85 Texas city that inspired “Friday Night Lights” : ODESSA
86 Psychological effect whereby memories are recalled more easily when they match one’s current emotional state : MOODCONGRUENCE
89 White sight in an expanse of blue : FLOE
91 Physique, informally : BOD
92 Blow a gasket : RAGE
93 Conscientious of one’s community : CIVICMINDED
99 Composter’s concern : ODOR
101 Comic strip segment : PANEL
102 Silo fill : GRAIN
103 Name that sounds like its first two letters reversed : ELLY
105 Break down : SOB
108 Puerto Rico, on some maps : INSET
109 Popular video game franchise since 1997, for short : GTA
110 “Oh no you ___!” : DIDNT
112 Vigor : PEP
114 Put away : STORE
115 Moved across the aisle : SWITCHEDPARTIES
119 More up to the task : ABLER
120 Unit of explosive force : KILOTON
121 Checks and balances include them : AMOUNTS
122 Absolute musts : NEEDS
123 Gathers together : AMASSES
124 Like the flight from New York to Singapore, among all actively operating passenger flights : LONGEST

Down

1 Partner of go : GRAB
2 Dips : LULLS
3 Taste imparted by MSG : UMAMI
4 Network with livestreams on Paramount+ : CBS
5 Sturdy hardwoods : OAKS
6 Race from gate to gate? : SLALOM
7 Texas city at the foot of the Franklin Mountains : ELPASO
8 Drum used in son cubano music : BONGO
9 Delivery room injection, informally : EPI
10 Let borrow : LENTTO
11 Not spelled out : UNSAID
12 Sized up : GAUGED
13 Not feel 100% : AIL
14 Equivalent of Mrs. or Mme. : SRA
15 Device with a plunger : FRENCHPRESS
16 Go for a bite : EATOUT
17 On solid ground : ASHORE
18 One willing to take the hit? : STONER
19 Like Thor, shortly after arriving on Earth in 2011’s “Thor” : TASED
24 Tennis center? : ENS
31 Eponym of a popular root beer brand : BARQ
34 Kiln for hops : OAST
35 Trail mix morsel : NUT
38 Island northwest of the Big Island : MAUI
39 M.L.B. execs : GMS
40 Sees the point of : GETS
41 Totally fascinated : ARRESTED
42 Experience serenity : BEATEASE
43 Backup storage service for Apple devices : ICLOUD
44 Word from a pirate : AYE
46 Taradiddle : FIB
47 Internet ___ : ERA
48 Gentle reminders : NUDGES
49 Spirit-filled? : HAUNTED
50 Online reference with credits : IMDB
51 Become lighter : FADE
53 Installations in a Hindu temple : IDOLS
54 Turning some heads? : SCREWING
55 Performance with a sombrero : HATDANCE
56 ___ Technica (website with gadget reviews) : ARS
60 Strong encouragement : URGING
62 Some yoga poses are named for them : SAGES
65 Item on a to-do list : ERRAND
68 They might be used to change the tone of a film : LENSFILTERS
70 Puente of Latin jazz : TITO
71 Returned call? : ECHO
73 Sign of a packed house : SRO
76 ___ qué : POR
78 Jemison in the International Space Hall of Fame : MAE
80 Soft rock : TALC
82 Call from a dove : COO
83 Currency used in Vatican City : EURO
86 1960s-’70s world leader portrayed in film by Helen Mirren : MEIR
87 Calming oil compound, for short : CBD
88 Sites of conch piercings : EARS
90 Text often followed by multiple exclamation points : OMG
93 “Impossible!” : CANTBE
94 Cushion upon which a ball rests : INSOLE
95 Changed course abruptly : VEERED
96 “Hava ___” (hora song) : NAGILA
97 “Same as above” marks : DITTOS
98 Passes : ENACTS
99 Longtime buddy : OLDPAL
100 Firecracker : DYNAMO
101 Certain Tuscan : PISAN
103 Idyllic places : EDENS
104 What’s seemingly impossible to find when storing leftovers : LID
106 Make one’s thoughts known : OPINE
107 Natural sources of pink dye : BEETS
111 1982 film that spawned a sci-fi franchise : TRON
113 [Check it out!] : PSST
115 Music genre often played at a brisk 4/4 time : SKA
116 Director Wenders : WIM
117 Tilling tool : HOE
118 Tower in a port : TUG

