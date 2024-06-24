NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, November 3

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Simple sugar : GLUCOSE 8 Relatives of narwhals : BELUGAS 15 Eid al-Fitr celebration : FEAST 20 Boozy holiday confection : RUMBALL 21 Like sports stadiums susceptible to rain delays : OPENAIR 22 Follower of Jah : RASTA 23 Land inhabited by the Alutiiq people : ALASKAPENINSULA 25 Cultural climate : ETHOS 26 Racial justice initialism : BLM 27 “Wheels” for a car, say : SLANG 28 Make “it” : TAG 29 Who has successfully juggled 15 balls simultaneously : NOONE 30 Member of the fam : SIB 32 ___ buco : OSSO 33 Attach, in a way : TIEON 36 Salted or smoked : CURED 37 Shells in Mario Kart, e.g. : AMMO 39 Zoë Kravitz, to Marisa Tomei : GODDAUGHTER 41 Word with the wave of a wand : ABRA 43 Terse confirmation : IAM 45 Protocol part : STEP 46 Doppler effect phenomenon : FREQUENCYSHIFT 52 Actress Krishnan of South Indian cinema : TRISHA 57 Nest egg option, in brief : IRA 58 Boasting words : IRULE 59 Q&A format : AMA 60 It might be on a lot, but not worth a lot : USEDCAR 61 Overs and unders, e.g. : BETS 63 Fracas : ADO 64 Milk source : UDDER 66 Does some organizing : SORTS 67 Sign of authenticity : SEAL 69 Inventor of the printing press : GUTENBERG 72 Coaster in the cold : SLED 73 Where a ham might be on display : STAGE 74 Order from on high : EDICT 75 Challenge for a tailor : RIP 77 Did laps, perhaps : SWAM 79 Holds a grudge against : RESENTS 81 Word following a comma in an alphabetized list : THE 82 Wild-water craft : CANOE 84 ___ rush : INA 85 Texas city that inspired “Friday Night Lights” : ODESSA 86 Psychological effect whereby memories are recalled more easily when they match one’s current emotional state : MOODCONGRUENCE 89 White sight in an expanse of blue : FLOE 91 Physique, informally : BOD 92 Blow a gasket : RAGE 93 Conscientious of one’s community : CIVICMINDED 99 Composter’s concern : ODOR 101 Comic strip segment : PANEL 102 Silo fill : GRAIN 103 Name that sounds like its first two letters reversed : ELLY 105 Break down : SOB 108 Puerto Rico, on some maps : INSET 109 Popular video game franchise since 1997, for short : GTA 110 “Oh no you ___!” : DIDNT 112 Vigor : PEP 114 Put away : STORE 115 Moved across the aisle : SWITCHEDPARTIES 119 More up to the task : ABLER 120 Unit of explosive force : KILOTON 121 Checks and balances include them : AMOUNTS 122 Absolute musts : NEEDS 123 Gathers together : AMASSES 124 Like the flight from New York to Singapore, among all actively operating passenger flights : LONGEST

Down