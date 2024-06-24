NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, November 3

1 Partner of go : GRAB
2 Dips : LULLS
3 Taste imparted by MSG : UMAMI
4 Network with livestreams on Paramount+ : CBS
5 Sturdy hardwoods : OAKS
6 Race from gate to gate? : SLALOM
7 Texas city at the foot of the Franklin Mountains : ELPASO
8 Drum used in son cubano music : BONGO
9 Delivery room injection, informally : EPI
10 Let borrow : LENTTO
11 Not spelled out : UNSAID
12 Sized up : GAUGED
13 Not feel 100% : AIL
14 Equivalent of Mrs. or Mme. : SRA
15 Device with a plunger : FRENCHPRESS
16 Go for a bite : EATOUT
17 On solid ground : ASHORE
18 One willing to take the hit? : STONER
19 Like Thor, shortly after arriving on Earth in 2011’s “Thor” : TASED
24 Tennis center? : ENS
31 Eponym of a popular root beer brand : BARQ
34 Kiln for hops : OAST
35 Trail mix morsel : NUT
38 Island northwest of the Big Island : MAUI
39 M.L.B. execs : GMS
40 Sees the point of : GETS
41 Totally fascinated : ARRESTED
42 Experience serenity : BEATEASE
43 Backup storage service for Apple devices : ICLOUD
44 Word from a pirate : AYE
46 Taradiddle : FIB
47 Internet ___ : ERA
48 Gentle reminders : NUDGES
49 Spirit-filled? : HAUNTED
50 Online reference with credits : IMDB
51 Become lighter : FADE
53 Installations in a Hindu temple : IDOLS
54 Turning some heads? : SCREWING
55 Performance with a sombrero : HATDANCE
56 ___ Technica (website with gadget reviews) : ARS
60 Strong encouragement : URGING
62 Some yoga poses are named for them : SAGES
65 Item on a to-do list : ERRAND
68 They might be used to change the tone of a film : LENSFILTERS
70 Puente of Latin jazz : TITO
71 Returned call? : ECHO
73 Sign of a packed house : SRO
76 ___ qué : POR
78 Jemison in the International Space Hall of Fame : MAE
80 Soft rock : TALC
82 Call from a dove : COO
83 Currency used in Vatican City : EURO
86 1960s-’70s world leader portrayed in film by Helen Mirren : MEIR
87 Calming oil compound, for short : CBD
88 Sites of conch piercings : EARS
90 Text often followed by multiple exclamation points : OMG
93 “Impossible!” : CANTBE
94 Cushion upon which a ball rests : INSOLE
95 Changed course abruptly : VEERED
96 “Hava ___” (hora song) : NAGILA
97 “Same as above” marks : DITTOS
98 Passes : ENACTS
99 Longtime buddy : OLDPAL
100 Firecracker : DYNAMO
101 Certain Tuscan : PISAN
103 Idyllic places : EDENS
104 What’s seemingly impossible to find when storing leftovers : LID
106 Make one’s thoughts known : OPINE
107 Natural sources of pink dye : BEETS
111 1982 film that spawned a sci-fi franchise : TRON
113 [Check it out!] : PSST
115 Music genre often played at a brisk 4/4 time : SKA
116 Director Wenders : WIM
117 Tilling tool : HOE
118 Tower in a port : TUG