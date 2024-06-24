NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, November 30

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Handle of a knife : HAFT 5 “And …?” : SOWHAT 11 “Say …” : HERESATHOUGHT 14 Haughty self-important question : DOYOUKNOWWHOIAM 16 Boast in a 1987 Michael Jackson hit : IMBAD 17 Airport transports, perhaps : TRAMS 18 Export from Jamaica : SKA 19 “Nature always ___ the colors of the spirit”: Ralph Waldo Emerson : WEARS 20 Petite ___ : AMIE 21 Number of fingers on dos manos : DIEZ 22 Recipe fig. : AMT 23 Be all in a tizzy : FRET 24 Complicated : MESSY 25 Ready to rinse, say : LATHERED 28 Shared : JOINT 29 Cooks up, so to speak : IDEATES 30 Horse race measures : LENGTHS 32 Went wrong : ERRED 33 Painting technique in which the artist applies new paint atop a just-painted layer : WETONWET 34 Etc., etc. : ABBRS 35 Longtime candy company based in San Francisco : SEES 36 Color akin to amarillo : ORO 37 Cart for the Budweiser Clydesdales, e.g. : DRAY 38 Speck : WHIT 39 Termite, e.g. : BORER 41 Fired (up), in old slang : HET 42 Japanese game using pentagonal pieces : SHOGI 43 Jack ___, Best Supporting Actor nominee for 1940’s “The Great Dictator” : OAKIE 44 Fateful encounter : DATEWITHDESTINY 47 Where cold cases are frequently opened : DELICATESSENS 48 Nearly every third baseman and shortstop in M.L.B. history : RIGHTY 49 Sign of hunger : PANG

Down