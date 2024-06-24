 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, November 30

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Handle of a knife : HAFT
5 “And …?” : SOWHAT
11 “Say …” : HERESATHOUGHT
14 Haughty self-important question : DOYOUKNOWWHOIAM
16 Boast in a 1987 Michael Jackson hit : IMBAD
17 Airport transports, perhaps : TRAMS
18 Export from Jamaica : SKA
19 “Nature always ___ the colors of the spirit”: Ralph Waldo Emerson : WEARS
20 Petite ___ : AMIE
21 Number of fingers on dos manos : DIEZ
22 Recipe fig. : AMT
23 Be all in a tizzy : FRET
24 Complicated : MESSY
25 Ready to rinse, say : LATHERED
28 Shared : JOINT
29 Cooks up, so to speak : IDEATES
30 Horse race measures : LENGTHS
32 Went wrong : ERRED
33 Painting technique in which the artist applies new paint atop a just-painted layer : WETONWET
34 Etc., etc. : ABBRS
35 Longtime candy company based in San Francisco : SEES
36 Color akin to amarillo : ORO
37 Cart for the Budweiser Clydesdales, e.g. : DRAY
38 Speck : WHIT
39 Termite, e.g. : BORER
41 Fired (up), in old slang : HET
42 Japanese game using pentagonal pieces : SHOGI
43 Jack ___, Best Supporting Actor nominee for 1940’s “The Great Dictator” : OAKIE
44 Fateful encounter : DATEWITHDESTINY
47 Where cold cases are frequently opened : DELICATESSENS
48 Nearly every third baseman and shortstop in M.L.B. history : RIGHTY
49 Sign of hunger : PANG

Down

1 At-home distraction? : HEYBATTERBATTER
2 Like the crowd after a buzzer beater, say : AROAR
3 Quarrels : FEUDS
4 Sound accompanying a shake of the head : TSK
5 Attacked, as a castle : STORMED
6 “Hang on a second …” : OHWAIT
7 Request to be impressed : WOWME
8 Expressions of befuddlement : HUHS
9 Since : AGO
10 Breakup line : THISISNTWORKING
11 End result of a starter : HOMEMADEBREAD
12 The so-called “heart of the scorpion” in the night sky : ANTARES
13 Assumes control : TAKESTHEREINS
14 Holiday honoring Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of fortune : DIWALI
15 Hard to navigate : MAZY
21 Stoop (to) : DEIGN
23 Mr. Rogers, to his neighbors : FRED
24 Prefix from the Greek for “alone” : MONO
26 Styles of singing : HARRY
27 Hot times in la cité : ETES
28 Leaves in a hurry, informally : JETS
30 It flows where the wind blows : LEETIDE
31 One of 11 for Big Ben : STOREY
33 Like an important decision : WEIGHTY
34 Reason one might get extended time on the PSAT : ADHD
35 Tried to hit : SHOTAT
38 “___ is it?” : WHICH
39 Nova preceder : BOSSA
40 Like some horse feed : OATEN
42 Gulp : SWIG
45 “___ and the Thirteenth Confession” (Laura Nyro album) : ELI
46 Subject of a ganzfeld experiment, in brief : ESP

