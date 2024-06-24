 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, November 4

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 [Hey, over here!] : PSST
5 Vehicle taken back by the bank, for short : REPO
9 Grub : CHOW
13 Birthstone for a Halloween baby : OPAL
14 Kind of exam where “Picture everyone naked” may be given as advice : ORAL
15 ___ Bunny, Bugs’s love interest in “Space Jam” : LOLA
16 Keep a close eye on : WATCHCAREFULLY
19 Unit of biological inheritance : GENE
20 Gives the go-ahead for : OKS
21 Form of nonviolent protest : LIEIN
22 www.wikipedia.___ : ORG
23 Anger : IRE
24 “No need to point it out, thank you very much” : ICANSEE
26 Perform karaoke with passion, say : BELTOUTASONG
29 Extremely off-putting : ODIOUS
30 Ferret-like mammal with prized fur : MINK
31 Still up in the air, for short : TBD
34 Remove from political office : OUST
35 Fraction of a byte : BIT
36 Cheese that might go unsliced on a charcuterie board : BRIE
37 Speedometer stat : MPH
38 Freestyle like Ella Fitzgerald : SCAT
40 Long, thin bone of the lower leg : FIBULA
42 “Fine, ignore my advice!” : SUITYOURSELF
44 Rainy-day reserves : SAVINGS
47 Stethoscope users: Abbr. : DRS
48 Dec. 31, in brief : NYE
49 What the stars do in a perfect situation : ALIGN
50 Shakespeare’s “Much ___ About Nothing” : ADO
51 Nickel or dime : COIN
52 Following the latest style trends … or a hint to the starts of 16-, 26- and 42-Across : FASHIONFORWARD
56 Give off : EMIT
57 Feature of a unicorn or rhino : HORN
58 Regarding : ASTO
59 Deteriorates, like old wood : ROTS
60 Double-reed woodwind : OBOE
61 Roald who wrote “Fantastic Mr. Fox” : DAHL

Down

1 Turned on, as a laptop : POWEREDUP
2 “Dónde está la library?,” for example : SPANGLISH
3 Completely fill, as a hungry person : SATE
4 Special attention, for short : TLC
5 Houston N.B.A. player : ROCKET
6 Historical stretches : ERAS
7 ___ for the course : PAR
8 Cry at a bullring : OLE
9 Writing hints, as a crossword constructor does : CLUING
10 18 on a golf course : HOLES
11 Basic skateboarding trick : OLLIE
12 Bruce ___, alter ego in Gotham City : WAYNE
17 Egyptian god with the head of a falcon : HORUS
18 Stand at the side of : FLANK
19 Make a loud exploding noise : GOBOOM
23 Promise to pay : IOU
24 “___ just me, or …?” : ISIT
25 Scam : CON
27 Little kid : TOT
28 Friendship : AMITY
31 Direction pointing straight up from the Equator : TRUENORTH
32 British punk rocker with the hit “Rebel Yell” : BILLYIDOL
33 Overwhelm with noise : DEAFEN
35 Hangers from cave ceilings : BATS
36 Toy pellets, for short : BBS
38 Largest branch of Islam : SUNNI
39 Marlboro offering, informally : CIG
40 Hullabaloo : FUROR
41 Tax-collecting agcy. : IRS
42 Tourist guide listings : SIGHTS
43 Strange case : ODDONE
44 Less dangerous : SAFER
45 Landmark that Texans are urged to “remember” : ALAMO
46 Pop in on : VISIT
50 Iconic hairstyle for Diana Ross or Bob Ross : AFRO
51 House, in Havana : CASA
53 “Well, lookie there!” : OHO
54 Noggin, in slang : NOB
55 Roll of cash : WAD

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
All Faded Plaque puzzle solutions in Diablo 4
how long is diablo 4 diablo4 isometric barbarian

With the transition to a more open-world format for Diablo 4, there are far more things to discover as you travel across Sanctuary. In addition to the normal monsters, quests, and World Events, there are plenty of more mysterious locations to discover. Perhaps the most perplexing thing you will stumble upon is the collection of Faded Plaques. These shrines are small puzzles, but aside from a slight clue, they are very tricky to solve. If you want to know how to solve all the Faded Plaque puzzles in Diablo 4 for some easy rewards, here's how to do it.
All Faded Plaque puzzle solutions

Each Faded Plaque has a small line to clue you in on what you need to do to solve them. Depending on which clue you get, solving it will give you a different reward. Each one requires you to perform a specific emote in front of the shrine, so you can complete all of them as soon as you find them. To perform an emote, you need to press up on the D-pad if you're playing on console, or press the E key on PC to bring up the emote wheel -- just remember that not all emotes are visible at once so you may need to tab over to the other wheels to find the one you need. You can also customize which emotes are available on your primary wheel to put the ones you like or use most front and center.

Read more
How to solve the Castle Sword puzzle in Resident Evil 4 remake
Leon looking at murals of a knight.

The castle section of the Resident Evil 4 remake is one of the most diabolical. Aside from being visually distinct from the previous village area, this location is full of tougher enemies and deadlier traps. Once you've managed to escape from the dungeons and up into the castle proper, you will be blocked by a gate beside some images of a knight in different situations. Something is off about all of them, and one part missing entirely. This is the sword puzzle, but it isn't as straightforward as you might assume looking at it. Here's how to solve the Sword Puzzle and make your way into the Audience Chamber in Resident Evil 4.
How to solve the Castle Sword puzzle

The first thing you'll notice about this puzzle is that there are four murals of the knight, but only three swords to pick up in this room. The last sword is behind another locked gate, but this one you can open. The gate has three animals on it, an eagle, deer, and snake, which correspond to three different plates. As each one is activated, the symbols on the gate will light up to show you're on the right track. The deer can be activated by pulling the chain beside the gate, while the second two are on the other side of the gate to the right and need to be shot.

Read more
Resident Evil 4 lock codes: how to solve the Village Chief’s Manor combination lock puzzles
Leon Kennedy walking in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

In the world of Resident Evil 4, it isn't just the existence of viruses and parasites that turn normal people into crazed zombies that differentiates it from our own reality. In this ream, most homes and buildings don't just simply lock their doors, but secure them using obscure puzzles, such as the one you will find early on when you reach the Village Chief's Manor. This small home has two major roadblocks preventing you from moving on and pursuing your goal of finding the president's daughter. While there is a clue to the first puzzle, it is still somewhat cryptic and easy to miss, while the second is much less clear on what you're even being asked to do. Don't let these early puzzles stump you for too long -- use our help in solving the Village Chief's Manor puzzles in Resident Evil 4.
How to solve the cabinet lock puzzle

After entering the manor and dealing with a lone enemy in the bathroom, the first puzzle you need to solve is on the ground floor. Around the back of the house, down the hall with a Red Herb, is a large cabinet. The lock has three symbols you need to correctly align to open, and those symbols include things such as wheat, animals, babies, and birds. You won't be able to guess this one, so instead, you need to go up to the second floor and examine a book on a table in the hallway. This document, called "Illuminados 4:3, spells out the solution. The important part is the middle paragraph with the highlighted text that reads: "The old farmer, his finest crop./ The Slight swineherd, his stoutest pig./ The beggarly grandam, her own beloved babe."

Read more