1 [Hey, over here!] : PSST
5 Vehicle taken back by the bank, for short : REPO
9 Grub : CHOW
13 Birthstone for a Halloween baby : OPAL
14 Kind of exam where “Picture everyone naked” may be given as advice : ORAL
15 ___ Bunny, Bugs’s love interest in “Space Jam” : LOLA
16 Keep a close eye on : WATCHCAREFULLY
19 Unit of biological inheritance : GENE
20 Gives the go-ahead for : OKS
21 Form of nonviolent protest : LIEIN
22 www.wikipedia.___ : ORG
23 Anger : IRE
24 “No need to point it out, thank you very much” : ICANSEE
26 Perform karaoke with passion, say : BELTOUTASONG
29 Extremely off-putting : ODIOUS
30 Ferret-like mammal with prized fur : MINK
31 Still up in the air, for short : TBD
34 Remove from political office : OUST
35 Fraction of a byte : BIT
36 Cheese that might go unsliced on a charcuterie board : BRIE
37 Speedometer stat : MPH
38 Freestyle like Ella Fitzgerald : SCAT
40 Long, thin bone of the lower leg : FIBULA
42 “Fine, ignore my advice!” : SUITYOURSELF
44 Rainy-day reserves : SAVINGS
47 Stethoscope users: Abbr. : DRS
48 Dec. 31, in brief : NYE
49 What the stars do in a perfect situation : ALIGN
50 Shakespeare’s “Much ___ About Nothing” : ADO
51 Nickel or dime : COIN
52 Following the latest style trends … or a hint to the starts of 16-, 26- and 42-Across : FASHIONFORWARD
56 Give off : EMIT
57 Feature of a unicorn or rhino : HORN
58 Regarding : ASTO
59 Deteriorates, like old wood : ROTS
60 Double-reed woodwind : OBOE
61 Roald who wrote “Fantastic Mr. Fox” : DAHL