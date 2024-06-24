NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, November 5

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Quoth : SAID 5 Rae of “Barbie” : ISSA 9 Precipitation unit : INCH 13 “Therefore …” : ANDSO 14 Parental punishment that might be circumvented with an iPad : NOTV 15 What a host might offer a first-time visitor : TOUR 16 Tarnishes : SOILS 17 Professional pitchers? : SALESREPS 19 Pulitzer-winning author James : AGEE 20 Nada : ZIP 21 Claws badly : MAULS 22 Hindu aphorisms : SUTRAS 24 They have issues, in brief : MAGS 25 Unsubscribe, with “out” : OPT 26 Franklin of Motown : ARETHA 29 Creative spark, for short : INSPO 33 Cotton gin inventor Whitney : ELI 34 What was founded as the Collegiate School in Killingworth, Connecticut : YALE 36 Popular sushi options depicted four times in this puzzle : CALIFORNIAROLLS 40 Genre for BTS : KPOP 41 Like Triple Word Score squares in Scrabble : RED 42 Marina markers : BUOYS 43 Milky Way shape : SPIRAL 45 Nail polish brand : OPI 47 ___ contendere : NOLO 48 Prez #41 : BUSHSR 52 Impressive note for a soprano : HIGHC 54 Fallopian tube traveler : EGG 55 Orangutans, e.g. : APES 57 Oscar nominee for “Network” : NEDBEATTY 59 Pose performed on a mat : ASANA 60 (base x height)/2, for a triangle : AREA 61 Singer Chappell ___ : ROAN 62 Crossed a kiddie pool, perhaps : WADED 63 Forgo humility : BRAG 64 Nocturnal reef hunters : EELS 65 Ruminate in frustration : STEW

Down