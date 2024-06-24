 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, November 5

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there's something for everyone — but the newspaper's standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Quoth : SAID
5 Rae of “Barbie” : ISSA
9 Precipitation unit : INCH
13 “Therefore …” : ANDSO
14 Parental punishment that might be circumvented with an iPad : NOTV
15 What a host might offer a first-time visitor : TOUR
16 Tarnishes : SOILS
17 Professional pitchers? : SALESREPS
19 Pulitzer-winning author James : AGEE
20 Nada : ZIP
21 Claws badly : MAULS
22 Hindu aphorisms : SUTRAS
24 They have issues, in brief : MAGS
25 Unsubscribe, with “out” : OPT
26 Franklin of Motown : ARETHA
29 Creative spark, for short : INSPO
33 Cotton gin inventor Whitney : ELI
34 What was founded as the Collegiate School in Killingworth, Connecticut : YALE
36 Popular sushi options depicted four times in this puzzle : CALIFORNIAROLLS
40 Genre for BTS : KPOP
41 Like Triple Word Score squares in Scrabble : RED
42 Marina markers : BUOYS
43 Milky Way shape : SPIRAL
45 Nail polish brand : OPI
47 ___ contendere : NOLO
48 Prez #41 : BUSHSR
52 Impressive note for a soprano : HIGHC
54 Fallopian tube traveler : EGG
55 Orangutans, e.g. : APES
57 Oscar nominee for “Network” : NEDBEATTY
59 Pose performed on a mat : ASANA
60 (base x height)/2, for a triangle : AREA
61 Singer Chappell ___ : ROAN
62 Crossed a kiddie pool, perhaps : WADED
63 Forgo humility : BRAG
64 Nocturnal reef hunters : EELS
65 Ruminate in frustration : STEW

Down

1 Makes out, to a Brit : SNOGS
2 “Farewell!” : ADIEU
3 Speck in the sea : ISLET
4 Opposites of no-nos : DOS
5 Demand : INSIST
6 Hand sanitizer alternative : SOAP
7 City with the Mississippi River-spanning Eads Bridge: Abbr. : STL
8 Rosary prayer : AVEMARIA
9 “That sounds fine, go ahead” : ITRUSTYOU
10 Number of carolers? : NOEL
11 Four in a quart : CUPS
12 Billing increments: Abbr. : HRS
13 Pretty ___ picture : ASA
18 Herb used in stuffing : SAGE
20 What a shock! : ZAP
23 Part of the mouth known as the palate : ROOF
24 Neighbor of Niger and Senegal : MALI
27 Ring light? : HALO
28 One sharing a common cause : ALLY
29 “Gross!” : ICK
30 Lies down for a bit : NAPS
31 Pig food : SLOP
32 It puts the icing on the cake : PIPINGBAG
33 Terminus : END
35 Part of a dollar sign : ESS
37 Brushing, flossing, etc. : ORALCARE
38 Move, informally : RELO
39 Trio collected by a bases-clearing hit, for short : RBIS
44 Ludwig Mies van der ___ (noted midcentury architect) : ROHE
45 Pregnancy docs : OBGYNS
46 Wrinkle-faced pooch : PUG
49 Lays into : HASAT
50 Fashion designer Kate : SPADE
51 Extend, as a membership : RENEW
52 German Mr. : HERR
53 “Here’s a better ___ …” : IDEA
54 Citation shortener : ETAL
56 Downcast : SAD
57 Apprehend : NAB
58 Croc’s tip : TOE
59 “How adorable!” reactions : AWS

