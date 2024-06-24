NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, November 7

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Not quite burnt, say : TAN 4 “The Joy of ___” (“The Simpsons” episode about a cult) : SECT 8 Not genuine : ERSATZ 14 Subject of many a grainy video : UFO 15 Dungeons & Dragons beast : OGRE 16 Made do? : TOUPEE 17 Developer’s purchase : LOT 18 Fills in with the latest : BRINGSUPTOSPEED 20 “Fannn-tastic!” : SUHWEET 22 Yesterday, in Spanish : AYER 23 Et ___ : ALII 24 Lilliputian : TINY 26 They might clash on a star-studded team : EGOS 30 Petty complaint : NIT 32 Gochujang paste or hoisin sauce : CONDIMENT 35 Genius Bar staffer, perhaps : ITGURU 38 Mario Kart character with a pink outfit and a mushroom cap : TOADETTE 39 Encyclopedia division: Abbr. : VOL 40 Given name of baseball’s Ozzie Smith : OSBORNE 42 Body shop offering : TOW 43 Greek language? : BROSPEAK 45 Deep cuts : GASHES 47 Home to the Van Gogh Museum : AMSTERDAM 49 Meet up with : SEE 50 Will of “The Waltons” : GEER 51 Thornfield Hall governess : EYRE 53 Place for a Lady chapel : APSE 56 No challenge : EASY 59 “Hold your head high!” : BEPROUD 61 Result in a photo finish : COMEDOWNTOTHEWIRE 65 Banking giant based in 47-Across : ING 66 “Likewise” : IDOTOO 67 Touched down : ALIT 68 San Antonio-to-Dallas dir. : NNE 69 Shaky start? : SEISMO 70 ___ deal : PLEA 71 Carol contraction : TIS

Down