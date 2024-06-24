 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, November 7

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Not quite burnt, say : TAN
4 “The Joy of ___” (“The Simpsons” episode about a cult) : SECT
8 Not genuine : ERSATZ
14 Subject of many a grainy video : UFO
15 Dungeons & Dragons beast : OGRE
16 Made do? : TOUPEE
17 Developer’s purchase : LOT
18 Fills in with the latest : BRINGSUPTOSPEED
20 “Fannn-tastic!” : SUHWEET
22 Yesterday, in Spanish : AYER
23 Et ___ : ALII
24 Lilliputian : TINY
26 They might clash on a star-studded team : EGOS
30 Petty complaint : NIT
32 Gochujang paste or hoisin sauce : CONDIMENT
35 Genius Bar staffer, perhaps : ITGURU
38 Mario Kart character with a pink outfit and a mushroom cap : TOADETTE
39 Encyclopedia division: Abbr. : VOL
40 Given name of baseball’s Ozzie Smith : OSBORNE
42 Body shop offering : TOW
43 Greek language? : BROSPEAK
45 Deep cuts : GASHES
47 Home to the Van Gogh Museum : AMSTERDAM
49 Meet up with : SEE
50 Will of “The Waltons” : GEER
51 Thornfield Hall governess : EYRE
53 Place for a Lady chapel : APSE
56 No challenge : EASY
59 “Hold your head high!” : BEPROUD
61 Result in a photo finish : COMEDOWNTOTHEWIRE
65 Banking giant based in 47-Across : ING
66 “Likewise” : IDOTOO
67 Touched down : ALIT
68 San Antonio-to-Dallas dir. : NNE
69 Shaky start? : SEISMO
70 ___ deal : PLEA
71 Carol contraction : TIS

Down

1 Midwest city known as the “Capital of Route 66” : TULSA
2 On the bad side (of) : AFOUL
3 Freedom, per Janis Joplin : NOTHINGLEFTTOLOSE
4 Stylish Miami neighborhood, in brief : SOBE
5 Everglades hunter : EGRET
6 Rave party? : CRITIC
7 Pink-colored euro banknote : TEN
8 Online shop for some vintage items : ETSY
9 Got up : ROSE
10 Topping-laden pizza variety : SUPREME
11 Sight in Congo’s Virunga National Park : APE
12 ___ shot : TEE
13 Debut character for Zadie Smith? : ZED
19 “I Will Survive” Grammy winner : GAYNOR
21 Gaming console that preceded the Switch : WIIU
25 Totally unacceptable : NOTOKAY
27 Not beat around the bush : GETRIGHTTOTHEPOINT
28 How ballerinas often dance : ONTOE
29 Cooks, as tomatoes : STEWS
31 Frequently recurring theme : TROPE
33 “Rats!” : DANG
34 Noodle nuggets : IDEAS
35 Drip source in an E.R. : IVBAG
36 Crooner Mel : TORME
37 Beta tester, e.g. : USER
41 One might require a higher prescription : BADEYE
44 Grid components : STREETS
46 Prepare, as scallops : SEAR
48 Claymation character of old “S.N.L.” : MRBILL
52 Chilling : EERIE
54 Like the majority of Egyptians : SUNNI
55 Crimped parts of ravioli : EDGES
57 Subject of the obsolete “plum pudding model” : ATOM
58 “Beat it!” : SHOO
60 Org. with a white rabbit in its logo : PETA
61 Not trans : CIS
62 Written homage : ODE
63 L’état, à Louis XIV : MOI
64 2020 #1 hit for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion : WAP

