The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Lab evidence, perhaps : PAWPRINTS 10 Illustrations in many fantasy novels : MAPS 14 Some tabloid fodder : UFOREPORTS 16 Kinda : ABIT 17 Comes to terms : MAKESADEAL 18 Source of a South American herbal tea : COCA 19 “Anything goes” period in early Hollywood history : PRECODEERA 20 View of the moon? : BUTT 21 Beyoncé’s 2009-10 ___ Tour : IAM 22 Pumpkin substitute : SWEETIE 24 Block for “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” : PBSKIDS 28 Was painted by, say : SATFOR 29 Carpet fiber or human hair, maybe : CLUE 30 Greenland’s capital : NUUK 32 Title for 10-Down : THANE 33 Half of LV : LAS 34 Roomy Toyotas : SIENNAS 36 Put a restriction on : CAP 37 Actress Day of “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” : ANDRA 39 Made a case against? : SUED 40 Half of a matching pair : HERS 41 Six-time U.S. Open champion, familiarly : SERENA 43 Annual media award : PEABODY 45 Grip improver : STICKUM 47 C.V. listing: Abbr. : TEL 48 Dialect in the Black community, in brief : AAVE 49 Vehicle for criminal activity : GETAWAYCAR 55 Indie ___ : CRED 56 Plant matter? : URANIUMORE 57 Rim attachment : TIRE 58 “Travel as a Political Act” author, 2009 : RICKSTEVES 59 Freshness : SASS 60 “Cool trick” : THATSNEAT

Down