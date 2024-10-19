 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, October 19

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Related

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Lab evidence, perhaps : PAWPRINTS
10 Illustrations in many fantasy novels : MAPS
14 Some tabloid fodder : UFOREPORTS
16 Kinda : ABIT
17 Comes to terms : MAKESADEAL
18 Source of a South American herbal tea : COCA
19 “Anything goes” period in early Hollywood history : PRECODEERA
20 View of the moon? : BUTT
21 Beyoncé’s 2009-10 ___ Tour : IAM
22 Pumpkin substitute : SWEETIE
24 Block for “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” : PBSKIDS
28 Was painted by, say : SATFOR
29 Carpet fiber or human hair, maybe : CLUE
30 Greenland’s capital : NUUK
32 Title for 10-Down : THANE
33 Half of LV : LAS
34 Roomy Toyotas : SIENNAS
36 Put a restriction on : CAP
37 Actress Day of “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” : ANDRA
39 Made a case against? : SUED
40 Half of a matching pair : HERS
41 Six-time U.S. Open champion, familiarly : SERENA
43 Annual media award : PEABODY
45 Grip improver : STICKUM
47 C.V. listing: Abbr. : TEL
48 Dialect in the Black community, in brief : AAVE
49 Vehicle for criminal activity : GETAWAYCAR
55 Indie ___ : CRED
56 Plant matter? : URANIUMORE
57 Rim attachment : TIRE
58 “Travel as a Political Act” author, 2009 : RICKSTEVES
59 Freshness : SASS
60 “Cool trick” : THATSNEAT

Down

1 Premium outlet? : PUMP
2 Really out there : AFAR
3 “Stay ___” : WOKE
4 Meticulous : PRECISE
5 Hit with another water balloon : RESOAK
6 Apple debut of 2012 : IPADMINI
7 Branching point : NODE
8 Branching point? : TREE
9 Plays a big role : STARS
10 Speaker of the line “Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow / Creeps in this petty pace from day to day” : MACBETH
11 Did a 180 : ABOUTFACED
12 Game that involves drawing lots? : PICTIONARY
13 Local legislation passers : STATEREPS
15Sides of a summer cookout : SLAWS
23 Sustenance, slangily : EATS
24 Parts of many science museums : PLANETARIA
25 They may open doors for you : BUSDRIVERS
26 Some yearly payments : DUES
27 Vampire’s bedtime : SUNUP
29 Impressively respectful types : CLASSACTS
31 Support for a proposal : KNEE
34 Hit bottom, maybe : SANK
35 Titular scientist in a 2016 children’s book by Andrea Beaty : ADATWIST
38 Moves away : RECEDES
40 Priors, e.g. : HOLYMEN
42 Portend : AUGUR
44 Real wowers : BEAUTS
46 “Charms strike the sight, but ___ wins the soul”: Alexander Pope : MERIT
50 Dash device : TACH
51 “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” singer, 1959 : ANKA
52 Quiet place to lay anchor : COVE
53 See 54-Down : AREA
54 With 53-Down, spot for picnic tables : REST

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more
3 new Xbox Game Pass games to try this weekend (October 18-20)
South Park The Fractured But Whole

While the first half of October was fairly light on new Xbox Game Pass additions, the back half of the month is a lot more exciting. Of course, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is the month's biggest release, but that's still a week away. Meanwhile, this week saw two great RPGs and an excellent indie game hit Microsoft's subscription service. If you're wondering what you should be playing this weekend, all three of these new Xbox Game Pass additions are worthy of your time.
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gameplay Trailer - Gamescom 2016

While this year's South Park: Snow Day was a disappointment, the two Ubisoft-published games that preceded it narratively are stellar. One of those, the superhero-themed South Park: The Fractured But Whole, just came to Xbox Game Pass. This game perfectly captures the handcrafted look of the show with its art and the franchise's crass humor through its increasingly ridiculous story about Cartman, a new kid, and their other friends pretending to be superheroes. It's a surprisingly well-made grid-based tactical RPG, making it a significantly better game than it may seem on the surface.

Read more
Sega reveals the reason why it pushed Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii up a week
Goro Majima with no shirt on and an eye patch on a beach.

Like a Dragon fans got a bit of a surprise during the October 2024 Xbox Partner Preview on Thursday, as a new trailer for the next game in the series, Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, revealed a new release date, albeit a good one. It will now be releasing on February 21, 2025, one week earlier than previously planned.

In a follow-up video released after the presentation, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio head Masayoshi Yokoyama said that they convinced publisher Sega to push the release date up so players could "play the game that comes after it, with peace of mind." While he didn't outright say what this other game is, it's most likely Monster Hunter Wilds based on a later comment.

Read more