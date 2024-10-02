 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, October 2

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Best of the best : FINEST
7 Show advertiser : BARKER
13 Loan shark : USURER
14 U.C. Irvine athlete : ANTEATER
16 Anno ___ : DOMINI
17 Worm found in every ecosystem on Earth, even the deepest oceans : NEMATODE
18 Experiment subject : GUINEAPIG
20 Natty dresser : DANDY
21 Some foreigners who have yet to make contact, for short : ETS
22 Dollar, informally : CLAM
23 ID created in 1936 : SSN
24 Wharton deg. : MBA
26 Complain (about) : CARP
28 Fivers : ABES
32 Smoothie berry : ACAI
34 Literary ___ : LION
36 Body spray brand : AXE
37 Image-cultivating group, informally : PRTEAM
40 Religious figure in red : CARDINAL
42 Cupid, e.g. : REINDEER
44 Deal with, as a problem : TACKLE
45 Special ___ : OPS
4 Airhead : DODO
47 Section of The New York Times : ARTS
48 Brooklyn ballers : NETS
50 Member of a historically privileged U.S. group : WASP
52 “So, is that ___?” : ANO
53 A public speaking coach might tell you to avoid these : UHS
55 Close tightly : SEAL
57 Sudden loud noise : BAM
60 Kind of acid that forms proteins : AMINO
63World’s largest venomous snake : KINGCOBRA
65 State fossil of Indiana : MASTODON
67 Chinese noodle dish : LOMEIN
68 Jungle peeper : TREEFROG
69 Very, very : EVERSO
70 Spiny plant : TEASEL
71 More on edge : TENSER

Down

1 “Phooey!” : FUDGE
2 Has no more : ISOUT
3 Nickel-and-dimer? : NUMISMATIST
4 News anchor Burnett : ERIN
5 Iroquois nation : SENECA
6 Word with lawyer or balloon : TRIAL
7 Rare blood type, for short : BNEG
8 It often has “Card” and “Receipt” slots : ATM
9 Interprets, as a defense does a quarterback : READS
10 Samurai sword : KATANA
11 George Orwell’s alma mater : ETON
12 Comic actor Chris : REDD
14 Nintendo video game series suggested by every answer running through this one? : ANIMALCROSSING
15 Aspiring Jedi from the planet Jakku : REY
19 Tax-exempt campaign org. : PAC
23 Bucko : SPORT
25 “Très ___!” : BIEN
27 Narrow inlet : RIA
29 Bonnie and Clyde, e.g. : BANKROBBERS
30 Glorify : EXALT
31 Tennis star Monica : SELES
32 Protector against stains : APRON
33 Thin, crimped fabric : CREPE
35 Confidentiality contract, familiarly : NDA
38 Sum thing to do? : ADD
39 Feline lines : MEOWS
41 Words from a volunteer : ICAN
43 LeShan who wrote “When Your Child Drives You Crazy” : EDA
49 Beverage brewed outdoors : SUNTEA
51 It might need to be recapped : PEN
52 Niche : ALCOVE
54 Goes on foot, with “it” : HOOFS
56 Small shoelace sheath : AGLET
58 Come up : ARISE
59 Ferndean ___, Mr. Rochester’s residence at the end of “Jane Eyre” : MANOR
60 Qty. : AMT
61 Shopper’s stop : MART
62 “Ah, OK” : ISEE
63 ___-Aid : KOOL
64 Portent : OMEN
66 “Dr.” from Compton : DRE

