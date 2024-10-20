 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, October 20

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 “Yikes!” : EGAD
5 Italian sauce whose name sounds like a French stew : RAGU
9 Last word : FINIS
14 It can bust one’s bracket : UPSET
19 Island west of Komodo National Park : BALI
20 Privy to : INON
21 Call to mind : EVOKE
22 10th of 24 : KAPPA
23 Marquee at the Tri-Plex mistaken as a promo for … “Godzilla”? : BIGGIANTMONSTER
26 ___ Island, designated historic site for both New York and New Jersey : ELLIS
27 Fantasy football fodder : STATS
28 Something seen framed in a Zoom background, perhaps : AWARD
29 Honors for David Beckham and Leona Lewis: Abbr. : OBES
31 Bandmate of Keith for 60+ years : MICK
32 Hasten, old-style : HIE
34 Rival of Forbes : INC
35 Futuristic microscopic machine : NANOBOT
37 … “E.T., the Extra-Terrestrial”? : WITNESSALIENARRIVAL
43 Essen exclamations : ACHS
45 Bile : IRE
46 Band whose name is sometimes rendered with a backward B : ABBA
47 Grave words? : EULOGY
48 “While I nodded nearly napping, suddenly there came a tapping” poet : POE
49 ___ alai : JAI
50 Sam who directed “Spider-Man” : RAIMI
52 D-Day craft: Abbr. : LST
53 With 112-Down, a small laugh : TEE
54 … “Independence Day”? : HANCOCKSIGNSTHEPAPER
59 Having had a few bites, say : ITCHY
60 What this is : CLUE
61 Mediterranean condiment : AIOLI
62 “Mon ___!” : DIEU
63 Liturgical vestment : STOLE
65 Center : MIDST
67 At sea : LOST
71 Suitor of Christine in “The Phantom of the Opera” : RAOUL
73 Kind of shell that’s easily broken : TACO
74 Novelist whose name is synonymous with nightmarish absurdity : KAFKA
75 … “Rush Hour”? : TANGLEDFROZENTRAFFIC
81 “Devilish” cartoon character : TAZ
82 Publishing V.I.P.s : EDS
83 Like golden eagles vis-à-vis bald eagles, in the United States : RARER
84 Unsafe? : OUT
85 Modern H.R. initiative : DEI
86 Bryn Mawr grad, e.g. : ALUMNA
88 Nag : PEST
89 Connections : INS
90 One in a line at a grocery store : CART
91 … “Insomnia”? : WIREDSLEEPERSMISERY
96 Person with attachment issues, perhaps : EMAILER
97  “The Strife is ___, the Battle Done” (hymn) : OER
98 Detergent brand : ERA
99  Baja resort town, familiarly : CABO
101 ___ Sidle, longtime role on “C.S.I.” : SARA
102Moving day leftovers : BOXES
104 Overseas refusals : NYETS
108 Holding nothing back : ALLIN
110 … “Sex and the City”? : MANHATTANHOOKUP
113 “Welcome” introduction? : YOURE
114 Texas A&M athlete : AGGIE
115  Girl’s name that sounds like two adjacent letters : EDIE
116 Singer Horne : LENA
117 Mount : STEED
118 Detritus at the bottom of a bag of bagels : SEEDS
119 Variety : TYPE
120 Novelist Johnson who won the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for fiction : ADAM

Down

1 Subsides : EBBS
2 Walk way? : GAIT
3 Aquarium growth : ALGA
4 “Check it out, man!” : DIGTHIS
5 Narrow inlet : RIA
6 Antonio López de Santa ___, three-time president of Mexico : ANNA
7 Finally saw through a deception : GOTWISE
8 Emasculates : UNMANS
9 Ward (off) : FEND
10 E.R. lines : IVS
11 0% : NOTONEBIT
12 Japanese art of flower arrangement : IKEBANA
13 Star in Venus’s orbit? : SERENA
14 Island strings : UKE
15 Ingredient in some lipsticks, pizza dough and biodiesel : PALMOIL
16 Cause of a hung jury : SPLITVOTE
17 Larger-than-life : EPIC
18 Assignment : TASK
24 “Really?” : ISIT
25 Marine menace : ORCA
30 Sensitive subject : SORESPOT
33 Pioneering computer : ENIAC
36 Harsh : BRUTAL
37 From what place : WHENCE
38 Actor-turned-policeman Estrada : ERIK
39 Jazz singer Cleo : LAINE
40 Some old PCs : IBMS
41 Ending with teen : AGER
42 “That’s a ___!” (chemist’s punny observation) : LYE
43 Garden invader : APHID
44 Raccoon relative : COATI
49 Partner of pride : JOY
50 Small brook : RILL
51 Illness with chills : AGUE
52 Island rings : LEIS
55 Roil : CHURN
56 Give a lecture, say : SCOLD
57 Sported : HADON
58 Seasoned rice dish : PILAF
63 Listing agent’s condition : SOLDASIS
64 Voting day: Abbr. : TUES
65 Feature of some English gardens : MAZE
66 “Happy Birthday” writer, sometimes : ICER
68 Athlete’s out-of-character performance, say : OFFDAY
69 Lift ticket purchaser : SKIER
70 Unspoken : TACIT
72 Word after hidden or political : AGENDA
73 Calorie-rich cake : TORTE
74 Apt name for a veterinarian : KAT
75 Ankle bones : TALI
76 Sky shade : AZUREBLUE
77 Claim on an egg carton : FREERANGE
78 Woodworking tool : RASP
79 Tennille of Captain & Tennille : TONI
80 Charlotte ___ (dessert) : RUSSE
81 Shooting marble : TAW
87 Aide-___ (mnemonic device) : MEMOIRE
88 Nobility : PEERAGE
89 “Let’s do this thing!” : IMREADY
90 Creator of colorful crafts : CRAYOLA
92 Woolly pack animals : LLAMAS
93 Origin : ROOT
94 Hexad : SEXTET
95 Rubik of puzzle cube fame : ERNO
99 Coral islets : CAYS
100 Quite often : ALOT
102 Sweeties, informally : BAES
103 Barbershop sound : SNIP
105 Barely made, with “out” : EKED
106 Poke bowl ingredient : TUNA
107 Overcommunicate, say : SPAM
109 ___ Low, famed English pirate : NED
111 Secreted : HID
112 See 53-Across : HEE

