NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, October 20

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 “Yikes!” : EGAD 5 Italian sauce whose name sounds like a French stew : RAGU 9 Last word : FINIS 14 It can bust one’s bracket : UPSET 19 Island west of Komodo National Park : BALI 20 Privy to : INON 21 Call to mind : EVOKE 22 10th of 24 : KAPPA 23 Marquee at the Tri-Plex mistaken as a promo for … “Godzilla”? : BIGGIANTMONSTER 26 ___ Island, designated historic site for both New York and New Jersey : ELLIS 27 Fantasy football fodder : STATS 28 Something seen framed in a Zoom background, perhaps : AWARD 29 Honors for David Beckham and Leona Lewis: Abbr. : OBES 31 Bandmate of Keith for 60+ years : MICK 32 Hasten, old-style : HIE 34 Rival of Forbes : INC 35 Futuristic microscopic machine : NANOBOT 37 … “E.T., the Extra-Terrestrial”? : WITNESSALIENARRIVAL 43 Essen exclamations : ACHS 45 Bile : IRE 46 Band whose name is sometimes rendered with a backward B : ABBA 47 Grave words? : EULOGY 48 “While I nodded nearly napping, suddenly there came a tapping” poet : POE 49 ___ alai : JAI 50 Sam who directed “Spider-Man” : RAIMI 52 D-Day craft: Abbr. : LST 53 With 112-Down, a small laugh : TEE 54 … “Independence Day”? : HANCOCKSIGNSTHEPAPER 59 Having had a few bites, say : ITCHY 60 What this is : CLUE 61 Mediterranean condiment : AIOLI 62 “Mon ___!” : DIEU 63 Liturgical vestment : STOLE 65 Center : MIDST 67 At sea : LOST 71 Suitor of Christine in “The Phantom of the Opera” : RAOUL 73 Kind of shell that’s easily broken : TACO 74 Novelist whose name is synonymous with nightmarish absurdity : KAFKA 75 … “Rush Hour”? : TANGLEDFROZENTRAFFIC 81 “Devilish” cartoon character : TAZ 82 Publishing V.I.P.s : EDS 83 Like golden eagles vis-à-vis bald eagles, in the United States : RARER 84 Unsafe? : OUT 85 Modern H.R. initiative : DEI 86 Bryn Mawr grad, e.g. : ALUMNA 88 Nag : PEST 89 Connections : INS 90 One in a line at a grocery store : CART 91 … “Insomnia”? : WIREDSLEEPERSMISERY 96 Person with attachment issues, perhaps : EMAILER 97 “The Strife is ___, the Battle Done” (hymn) : OER 98 Detergent brand : ERA 99 Baja resort town, familiarly : CABO 101 ___ Sidle, longtime role on “C.S.I.” : SARA 102Moving day leftovers : BOXES 104 Overseas refusals : NYETS 108 Holding nothing back : ALLIN 110 … “Sex and the City”? : MANHATTANHOOKUP 113 “Welcome” introduction? : YOURE 114 Texas A&M athlete : AGGIE 115 Girl’s name that sounds like two adjacent letters : EDIE 116 Singer Horne : LENA 117 Mount : STEED 118 Detritus at the bottom of a bag of bagels : SEEDS 119 Variety : TYPE 120 Novelist Johnson who won the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for fiction : ADAM

Down