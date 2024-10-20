NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, October 20

1 “Yikes!” : EGAD
5 Italian sauce whose name sounds like a French stew : RAGU
9 Last word : FINIS
14 It can bust one’s bracket : UPSET
19 Island west of Komodo National Park : BALI
20 Privy to : INON
21 Call to mind : EVOKE
22 10th of 24 : KAPPA
23 Marquee at the Tri-Plex mistaken as a promo for … “Godzilla”? : BIGGIANTMONSTER
26 ___ Island, designated historic site for both New York and New Jersey : ELLIS
27 Fantasy football fodder : STATS
28 Something seen framed in a Zoom background, perhaps : AWARD
29 Honors for David Beckham and Leona Lewis: Abbr. : OBES
31 Bandmate of Keith for 60+ years : MICK
32 Hasten, old-style : HIE
34 Rival of Forbes : INC
35 Futuristic microscopic machine : NANOBOT
37 … “E.T., the Extra-Terrestrial”? : WITNESSALIENARRIVAL
43 Essen exclamations : ACHS
45 Bile : IRE
46 Band whose name is sometimes rendered with a backward B : ABBA
47 Grave words? : EULOGY
48 “While I nodded nearly napping, suddenly there came a tapping” poet : POE
49 ___ alai : JAI
50 Sam who directed “Spider-Man” : RAIMI
52 D-Day craft: Abbr. : LST
53 With 112-Down, a small laugh : TEE
54 … “Independence Day”? : HANCOCKSIGNSTHEPAPER
59 Having had a few bites, say : ITCHY
60 What this is : CLUE
61 Mediterranean condiment : AIOLI
62 “Mon ___!” : DIEU
63 Liturgical vestment : STOLE
65 Center : MIDST
67 At sea : LOST
71 Suitor of Christine in “The Phantom of the Opera” : RAOUL
73 Kind of shell that’s easily broken : TACO
74 Novelist whose name is synonymous with nightmarish absurdity : KAFKA
75 … “Rush Hour”? : TANGLEDFROZENTRAFFIC
81 “Devilish” cartoon character : TAZ
82 Publishing V.I.P.s : EDS
83 Like golden eagles vis-à-vis bald eagles, in the United States : RARER
84 Unsafe? : OUT
85 Modern H.R. initiative : DEI
86 Bryn Mawr grad, e.g. : ALUMNA
88 Nag : PEST
89 Connections : INS
90 One in a line at a grocery store : CART
91 … “Insomnia”? : WIREDSLEEPERSMISERY
96 Person with attachment issues, perhaps : EMAILER
97 “The Strife is ___, the Battle Done” (hymn) : OER
98 Detergent brand : ERA
99 Baja resort town, familiarly : CABO
101 ___ Sidle, longtime role on “C.S.I.” : SARA
102Moving day leftovers : BOXES
104 Overseas refusals : NYETS
108 Holding nothing back : ALLIN
110 … “Sex and the City”? : MANHATTANHOOKUP
113 “Welcome” introduction? : YOURE
114 Texas A&M athlete : AGGIE
115 Girl’s name that sounds like two adjacent letters : EDIE
116 Singer Horne : LENA
117 Mount : STEED
118 Detritus at the bottom of a bag of bagels : SEEDS
119 Variety : TYPE
120 Novelist Johnson who won the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for fiction : ADAM