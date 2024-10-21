 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, October 21

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Make extremely thirsty : PARCH
6 Carvey who portrays Biden on “S.N.L.” : DANA
10 A multitasker might keep several open on a browser : TABS
14 Love to pieces : ADORE
15 Apple product discontinued in 2022 : IPOD
16 Mouth-related : ORAL
17 Disposable BBQ dish : PAPERPLATE
19 Log cabin wood, often : PINE
20 Like many fine wines : AGED
21 Rowboat movers : OARS
22 In the future : AHEAD
23 Drenched : WET
24 Doctor’s office jarful : COTTONBALLS
26 Russian currency : RUBLE
28 Ending with slug or snooze : FEST
29 Direction to a newly knighted knight : ARISE
31 “Sooo tasty!” : YUM
32 Family member who usually goes by one name : PET
35 Elbows in a grocery store : MACARONINOODLES
40 “No clue,” in text shorthand : IDK
41 Mushy food for babies : PAP
42 String quartet instrument : VIOLA
43 Hit maximum popularity : PEAK
45 Bumbling : INEPT
47 Makeshift twist-tie : PIPECLEANER
51 Green eggs go-with : HAM
54 Spanish friend : AMIGO
55 Performer prone to theatrics : DIVA
56 Move like sap from a tree : OOZE
57 Legit : REAL
58 What a kid might use to hold 17-, 24-, 35- and 47-Across together : ELMERSGLUE
60 “Citizen” played by Orson Welles : KANE
61 “Très ___!” (French for “Very well!”) : BIEN
62 Breaking news notification : ALERT
63 Kiss, in Cambridge : SNOG
64 Root vegetable often paired with goat cheese : BEET
65 Affirmatives : YESES

Down

1 Oblong yellowish fruit : PAPAW
2 “A rolling stone gathers no moss,” e.g. : ADAGE
3 Cowboy’s feat with a lasso : ROPETRICK
4 Street ___ (respect) : CRED
5 That lady : HER
6 Widen, as pupils : DILATE
7 In separate places : APART
8 Unenjoyable, to put it mildly : NOTSOFUN
9 Lemon drink suffix : ADE
10 Prop for a magician’s costume : TOPHAT
11 “The Little Mermaid” mermaid : ARIEL
12 Tired and predictable : BANAL
13 Toys used on snow days : SLEDS
18 Game with solid and striped balls : POOL
22 “Crunched” muscles, informally : ABS
24 Truck radio user : CBER
25 Captain in Jules Verne novels : NEMO
27 Leading medal winner at the 2024 Olympics : USA
29 “___ the only one seeing this?” : AMI
30 Totally wicked : RAD
31 Pup’s bark : YIP
32 Narrative details that don’t withstand scrutiny : PLOTHOLES
33 European ___ (Anguilla anguilla) : EEL
34 Org. that might have you remove your shoes : TSA
36 Iridescent gem : OPAL
37 Obvious untruth : NAKEDLIE
38 On top of : OVER
39 Cautionary sign indicating a low point in the road : DIP
43 Prop for a pirate’s costume : PEGLEG
44 “Green” prefix : ECO
45 Dream up : INVENT
46 In the neighborhood : NEAR
47 Manages to find a spot, say : PARKS
48 “Let me clarify …” : IMEAN
49 p, on sheet music : PIANO
50 Pop singer Mann : AIMEE
52 Sky blue : AZURE
53 Makes, as a deadline : MEETS
56 Undress with one’s eyes : OGLE
58 Flow back : EBB
59 Remark : SAY

