NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, October 21

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Make extremely thirsty : PARCH 6 Carvey who portrays Biden on “S.N.L.” : DANA 10 A multitasker might keep several open on a browser : TABS 14 Love to pieces : ADORE 15 Apple product discontinued in 2022 : IPOD 16 Mouth-related : ORAL 17 Disposable BBQ dish : PAPERPLATE 19 Log cabin wood, often : PINE 20 Like many fine wines : AGED 21 Rowboat movers : OARS 22 In the future : AHEAD 23 Drenched : WET 24 Doctor’s office jarful : COTTONBALLS 26 Russian currency : RUBLE 28 Ending with slug or snooze : FEST 29 Direction to a newly knighted knight : ARISE 31 “Sooo tasty!” : YUM 32 Family member who usually goes by one name : PET 35 Elbows in a grocery store : MACARONINOODLES 40 “No clue,” in text shorthand : IDK 41 Mushy food for babies : PAP 42 String quartet instrument : VIOLA 43 Hit maximum popularity : PEAK 45 Bumbling : INEPT 47 Makeshift twist-tie : PIPECLEANER 51 Green eggs go-with : HAM 54 Spanish friend : AMIGO 55 Performer prone to theatrics : DIVA 56 Move like sap from a tree : OOZE 57 Legit : REAL 58 What a kid might use to hold 17-, 24-, 35- and 47-Across together : ELMERSGLUE 60 “Citizen” played by Orson Welles : KANE 61 “Très ___!” (French for “Very well!”) : BIEN 62 Breaking news notification : ALERT 63 Kiss, in Cambridge : SNOG 64 Root vegetable often paired with goat cheese : BEET 65 Affirmatives : YESES

Down