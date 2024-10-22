NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, October 22

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Swedish company that makes submarines (but no longer cars) : SAAB 5 Vegetarian’s protein source : TOFU 9 So-called “Las Vegas of the East” : MACAO 14 Lead-in to present or science : OMNI 15 *Cough, cough* : AHEM 16 Hard core exercise? : PLANK 17 Bottoms decorated with characters from the “Odyssey”? : LONGSTORYSHORTS 20 Prophet : ORACLE 21 Originally named : NEE 22 “Everything ___ Changed” (Taylor Swift song) : HAS 23 Instrument played by Sheila Bromberg on the Beatles’ “She’s Leaving Home” : HARP 25 Guitarist, informally : AXMAN 27 Close-fitting pajamas? : SLEEPTIGHTS 31 Shaming sound : TSK 34 Something a window shopper might purchase? : PANE 35 “___ the fields we go …” : OER 36 Extract, as information : GLEAN 38 Lends a hand to : AIDS 39 Jogs : TROTS 42 Not deceived by : ONTO 43 Oil container : CRUET 45 “OMG!” : WOW 46 One who only goes to the *best* restaurants, maybe : SNOB 47 “Ability” for Johnny Carson’s Carnac the Magnificent : ESP 48 Offering in Eilish’s clothing brand? : BILLIEJEANS 52 Earth tone : OCHRE 54 Country that gained its independence from France in 1953 : LAOS 55 Messenger molecule : RNA 56 Texter’s qualifier : IMO 58 Turn down : REFUSE 62 Request to a custom tailor? : CUTMESOMESLACKS 65 Smaller cousins of English horns : OBOES 66 Place for grape nuts? : NAPA 67 Prepare to use, as a coupon : CLIP 68 End of the line, maybe : DEPOT 69 Hissy fit : SNIT 70 Like taking candy from a baby, it’s said : EASY

Down