NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, October 22

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Swedish company that makes submarines (but no longer cars) : SAAB
5 Vegetarian’s protein source : TOFU
9 So-called “Las Vegas of the East” : MACAO
14 Lead-in to present or science : OMNI
15 *Cough, cough* : AHEM
16 Hard core exercise? : PLANK
17 Bottoms decorated with characters from the “Odyssey”? : LONGSTORYSHORTS
20 Prophet : ORACLE
21 Originally named : NEE
22 “Everything ___ Changed” (Taylor Swift song) : HAS
23 Instrument played by Sheila Bromberg on the Beatles’ “She’s Leaving Home” : HARP
25 Guitarist, informally : AXMAN
27 Close-fitting pajamas? : SLEEPTIGHTS
31 Shaming sound : TSK
34 Something a window shopper might purchase? : PANE
35 “___ the fields we go …” : OER
36 Extract, as information : GLEAN
38 Lends a hand to : AIDS
39 Jogs : TROTS
42 Not deceived by : ONTO
43 Oil container : CRUET
45 “OMG!” : WOW
46 One who only goes to the *best* restaurants, maybe : SNOB
47 “Ability” for Johnny Carson’s Carnac the Magnificent : ESP
48 Offering in Eilish’s clothing brand? : BILLIEJEANS
52 Earth tone : OCHRE
54 Country that gained its independence from France in 1953 : LAOS
55 Messenger molecule : RNA
56 Texter’s qualifier : IMO
58 Turn down : REFUSE
62 Request to a custom tailor? : CUTMESOMESLACKS
65 Smaller cousins of English horns : OBOES
66 Place for grape nuts? : NAPA
67 Prepare to use, as a coupon : CLIP
68 End of the line, maybe : DEPOT
69 Hissy fit : SNIT
70 Like taking candy from a baby, it’s said : EASY

Down

1 All by oneself : SOLO
2 Love, for Rafael Nadal : AMOR
3 Pulitzer-winning journalist and novelist Quindlen : ANNA
4 Head honcho : BIGCHEESE
5 Cylindrical alternative to a French fry : TATERTOT
6 “Would you look at that!” : OHO
7 Plant in a stegosaurus’s diet : FERN
8 “Well, duh!” : UMYEAH
9 Going rate? : MPH
10 Island greeting : ALOHA
11 Rod on the road : CARANTENNA
12 Animals that use pheromones to communicate : ANTS
13 Gives a thumbs-up : OKS
18 Smack : SLAP
19 NSFW message : SEXT
24 Place to dock : PIER
26 Flavor enhancer in Doritos, for short : MSG
27 “The final frontier” : SPACE
28 Dens : LAIRS
29 Ultimately triumph : ENDUPONTOP
30 Warning sound : GROWL
32 Used, as a chair : SATON
33 Line adjusters on an Etch A Sketch : KNOBS
37 Suffers embarrassment : LOSESFACE
40 Labor : TOIL
41 Curses out : SWEARSAT
44 Frankly, in a text : TBH
49 Body part that may be green : IRIS
50 They can cause sour experiences for car owners : LEMONS
51 Director Coen : JOEL
53 Small part : CAMEO
55 Cartoonist Goldberg who never actually built the machines he drew : RUBE
57 Neighbor of the United Arab Emirates : OMAN
59 Sch. west of Beverly Hills : UCLA
60 Rentals that come with poles : SKIS
61 Athletic award : ESPY
62 Fish-and-chips fish, typically : COD
63 Ballpark guess: Abbr. : EST
64 ___Pen : EPI

