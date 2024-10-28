 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, October 29

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Alternatives to Ubers : CABS
5 Game also called “hoops” : BBALL
10 “I’ll drink to ___!” : THAT
14 Eleven, in Évian : ONZE
15 Stan’s partner in old comedy : OLLIE
16 ___ cava (blood line to the heart) : VENA
17 Whole bunch at a family reunion? : DOZENSOFCOUSINS
20 Give for safekeeping : ENTRUST
21 Titular film character who lives in a swamp : SHREK
22 Parent company of Instagram : META
24 Kerfuffle : ADO
25 Large array for a desk? : SCORESOFDRAWERS
33 Author Horatio : ALGER
34 “___ the season!” : TIS
35 Customizable Nintendo avatar : MII
36 Kind of salad with celery, apples, walnuts and grapes : WALDORF
39 Performing group at a homecoming game : PEPBAND
42 Uno + due : TRE
43 The sun or the moon : ORB
45 You might ask for one at an annual review : RAISE
46 Big group in a dog show? : OODLESOFPOODLES
51 Word before cream or crystals : ICE
52 Mattress specification : FIRM
53 Lead-in to soprano : MEZZO
56 Suddenly started speaking : PIPEDUP
61 Massive collection for an alchemist? : OCEANSOFPOTIONS
65 Blacken on the grill : CHAR
66 Be behind : TRAIL
67 Boring routines : RUTS
68 Word after “Going once, going twice!” : SOLD
69 Tube-shaped pasta : PENNE
70 Achievement for Elton John and John Legend, in brief : EGOT

Down

1 With 28-Down, emergency status : CODE
2 Unknown writer, for short : ANON
3 [Wrong answer!] : BZZT
4 Oracle : SEER
5 Office heads : BOSSES
6 Drunk as a skunk : BLOTTO
7 Sitcom extraterrestrial : ALF
8 D.M.V. document: Abbr. : LIC
9 Virgo preceder : LEO
10 “Nashville” or “Atlanta,” e.g. : TVSHOW
11 ___ apparent : HEIR
12 Name shared by two of King Henry VIII’s wives : ANNE
13 Job : TASK
18 Uno or due : NUMERO
19 Org. that grades meat : USDA
23 Fore’s counterpart : AFT
24 Rear end, in London’s West End : ARSE
25 Took care of : SAWTO
26 “Of course!,” in Spanish : CLARO
27 Looked at rudely : OGLED
28 See 1-Down : RED
29 Guacamole or hummus : DIP
30 It might be spam : EMAIL
31 Lather, ___, repeat : RINSE
32 Diner add-ons : SIDES
37 Warm pink hue : ROSE
38 To and ___ : FRO
40 Not tardy : PROMPT
41 Misbehaving : BAD
44 Very good pal, informally : BFF
47 ___ brain (source of our primal instincts, it’s said) : LIZARD
48 Supply-and-demand subj. : ECON
49 Broadway musical about the son of Charlemagne : PIPPIN
50 Baltimore ballplayer : ORIOLE
53 Slipperlike shoes, for short : MOCS
54 Repeat word for word : ECHO
55 Ardent enthusiasm : ZEAL
57 Ireland, to the Irish : EIRE
58 ___ Emhoff, husband of Kamala Harris : DOUG
59 “For ___ us a child is born” : UNTO
60 Vowelless attention-getter : PSST
62 Pit stop brand : STP
63 Something crushed during a gold rush : ORE
64 Devotee : FAN

