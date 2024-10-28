NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, October 29

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Alternatives to Ubers : CABS 5 Game also called “hoops” : BBALL 10 “I’ll drink to ___!” : THAT 14 Eleven, in Évian : ONZE 15 Stan’s partner in old comedy : OLLIE 16 ___ cava (blood line to the heart) : VENA 17 Whole bunch at a family reunion? : DOZENSOFCOUSINS 20 Give for safekeeping : ENTRUST 21 Titular film character who lives in a swamp : SHREK 22 Parent company of Instagram : META 24 Kerfuffle : ADO 25 Large array for a desk? : SCORESOFDRAWERS 33 Author Horatio : ALGER 34 “___ the season!” : TIS 35 Customizable Nintendo avatar : MII 36 Kind of salad with celery, apples, walnuts and grapes : WALDORF 39 Performing group at a homecoming game : PEPBAND 42 Uno + due : TRE 43 The sun or the moon : ORB 45 You might ask for one at an annual review : RAISE 46 Big group in a dog show? : OODLESOFPOODLES 51 Word before cream or crystals : ICE 52 Mattress specification : FIRM 53 Lead-in to soprano : MEZZO 56 Suddenly started speaking : PIPEDUP 61 Massive collection for an alchemist? : OCEANSOFPOTIONS 65 Blacken on the grill : CHAR 66 Be behind : TRAIL 67 Boring routines : RUTS 68 Word after “Going once, going twice!” : SOLD 69 Tube-shaped pasta : PENNE 70 Achievement for Elton John and John Legend, in brief : EGOT

Down