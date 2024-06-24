NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, October 30

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Wrap on a roll : SARAN 6 Like flushed cheeks : ROSY 10 Actor Stonestreet of “Modern Family” : ERIC 14 “Throw me ___!” : ABONE 15 Foxtrot preceder : ECHO 16 Prefix with space : AERO 17 With 59-Across, instructions for the sets of circled letters : PUTTHEMTOGETHER 20 Head liner? : HAIR 21 The “lava” in a lava lamp : WAX 22 Member of Tarzan’s tribe : APE 23 Kristen of “Palm Royale” : WIIG 25 Calculator symbol on a MacBook, e.g. : ICON 28 Li’l ___ : ABNER 30 Popular music genre from Nigeria : AFROBEAT 32 Symbols of electrical resistance : OMEGAS 33 “The People’s Princess” : DIANA 34 Connect : JOIN 36 Contractor’s assessment: Abbr. : EST 37 Overly lenient : INDULGENT 40 ___ in Charlie : CAS 42 Carbon compound : ENOL 43 Certain Disney princess-inspired Halloween costumes : ELSAS 47 Oft-repeated saying : MANTRA 49 Naught, nil, nada : GOOSEEGG 51 Belittle : ABASE 52 City at the confluence of the Rhône and Saône : LYON 53 Crack jokes : JEST 54 “Any given Sunday” org. : NFL 55 Start of some art movement names : NEO 57 Bud : CHUM 59 See 17-Across : SAYITTHREETIMES 65 Thereabouts : ORSO 66 What lives in a hole in the wall? : NAIL 67 Hurdles for some bio majors : MCATS 68 Takes home : NETS 69 Common connections : ANDS 70 Gave false romantic hope : LEDON

Down