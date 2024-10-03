NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, October 3

1 Strikes, perhaps : SLAPS
6 Animal cry that sounds like a Greek letter : MEW
9 Girls, ___ (nonprofit since 1864) : INC
12 Find on the radio : TUNETO
14 Move, in real estate lingo : RELO
15 Woman on un árbol genealógico : TIA
16 Value : ESTEEM
17 More slippery : EELIER
18 TV channel showing lots of pitches : HSN
19 Disclaimer on a sale poster : WHILESUPPLIESLAST
23 Contradict : BELIE
24 Save money on one’s commute home, perhaps : SPLITACAB
26 Actor who played a character with the same first name on “Two and a Half Men” : CHARLIESHEEN
29 You can see right through it : PANE
30 Up to ___ : PAR
31 Like nearly everybody on a Reply All thread : CCED
32 Genre influenced by Jamaica’s independence : SKA
34 Puts on a Christmas list, say : ASKSFOR
36 Some young studs : BOYTOYS
40 Lisbon’s land: Abbr. : POR
41 First name in student loans : SALLIE
42 Louvre Pyramid architect : PEI
43 ___ facto : IPSO
46 Skeptics : NONBELIEVERS
49 Half of a sprinter’s pair : TRACKSHOE
51 One of the four classical elements, along with ignis, aqua and terra : AER
52 53-Across feature, as seen three times in this puzzle : SPIKE
53 Test required for all C.I.A. applicants … or a hint to this puzzle’s theme : POLYGRAPH
57 Major British tabloid, with “The” : SUN
58 When sudden death can occur, for short : INOT
60 “Understood” : IGOTIT
61 Caribbean clock setting: Abbr. : AST
62 New Mexico county or its seat : TAOS
63 Early bird’s bedtime, maybe : NINEPM
64 Baseball players who only bat, for short : DHS
65 Snide chuckle : HEH
66 Boardroom support : EASEL