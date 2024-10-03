 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, October 3

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Strikes, perhaps : SLAPS
6 Animal cry that sounds like a Greek letter : MEW
9 Girls, ___ (nonprofit since 1864) : INC
12 Find on the radio : TUNETO
14 Move, in real estate lingo : RELO
15 Woman on un árbol genealógico : TIA
16 Value : ESTEEM
17 More slippery : EELIER
18 TV channel showing lots of pitches : HSN
19 Disclaimer on a sale poster : WHILESUPPLIESLAST
23 Contradict : BELIE
24 Save money on one’s commute home, perhaps : SPLITACAB
26 Actor who played a character with the same first name on “Two and a Half Men” : CHARLIESHEEN
29 You can see right through it : PANE
30 Up to ___ : PAR
31 Like nearly everybody on a Reply All thread : CCED
32 Genre influenced by Jamaica’s independence : SKA
34 Puts on a Christmas list, say : ASKSFOR
36 Some young studs : BOYTOYS
40 Lisbon’s land: Abbr. : POR
41 First name in student loans : SALLIE
42 Louvre Pyramid architect : PEI
43 ___ facto : IPSO
46 Skeptics : NONBELIEVERS
49 Half of a sprinter’s pair : TRACKSHOE
51 One of the four classical elements, along with ignis, aqua and terra : AER
52 53-Across feature, as seen three times in this puzzle : SPIKE
53 Test required for all C.I.A. applicants … or a hint to this puzzle’s theme : POLYGRAPH
57 Major British tabloid, with “The” : SUN
58 When sudden death can occur, for short : INOT
60 “Understood” : IGOTIT
61 Caribbean clock setting: Abbr. : AST
62 New Mexico county or its seat : TAOS
63 Early bird’s bedtime, maybe : NINEPM
64 Baseball players who only bat, for short : DHS
65 Snide chuckle : HEH
66 Boardroom support : EASEL

Down

1 Cocido or callaloo : STEW
2 Luxuriant : LUSH
3 Like some dog collars : ANTIBARK
4 Tool used in making applesauce and mashed potatoes : PEELER
5 Metal marble : STEELIE
6 Human-shaped board game piece : MEEPLE
7 Singer/songwriter Goulding : ELLIE
8 Truly awful, with “the” : WORST
9 City that’s absolutely “gorges” : ITHACA
10 Leaf maker : NISSAN
11 “There’s no way!” : CANTBE
13 Mantra chants : OMS
14 Went door to door for : REPPED
20 Performer at 2024’s Super Bowl halftime show : USHER
22 Wash against, as waves on the shore : LAPAT
25 It fits under a tongue : INSOLE
26 Busy Apr. professional : CPA
27 Contracts : HAS
28 Derides : SCORNS
31 Budget planner, for short : CFO
33 Half sister of Kim, Khloé and Kourtney : KYLIE
35 TV character who said “Computers make excellent and efficient servants, but I have no wish to serve under them” : SPOCK
36 City name in Genesis : BABEL
37 Runs : OPERATES
38 “___ outta here!” : YER
39 Female friend, casually : SIS
41 Elitists : SNOOTS
43 “What a shame!” : ITSSAD
44 Major media campaign, say : PRPUSH
45 N.F.L. franchise that went its first 20 seasons without a single winning record : SAINTS
47 “Darn it!” : OHPOOH
48 Home to “star-cross’d lovers” : VERONA
50 Urban artist? : KEITH
51 Longhorn’s college rival : AGGIE
54 Philosophical darkness : YIN
55 Decorate, as a baker might : PIPE
56 Web code : HTML
59 When doubled, dance move accompanying the Whip : NAE

