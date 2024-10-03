NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, October 3

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Strikes, perhaps : SLAPS 6 Animal cry that sounds like a Greek letter : MEW 9 Girls, ___ (nonprofit since 1864) : INC 12 Find on the radio : TUNETO 14 Move, in real estate lingo : RELO 15 Woman on un árbol genealógico : TIA 16 Value : ESTEEM 17 More slippery : EELIER 18 TV channel showing lots of pitches : HSN 19 Disclaimer on a sale poster : WHILESUPPLIESLAST 23 Contradict : BELIE 24 Save money on one’s commute home, perhaps : SPLITACAB 26 Actor who played a character with the same first name on “Two and a Half Men” : CHARLIESHEEN 29 You can see right through it : PANE 30 Up to ___ : PAR 31 Like nearly everybody on a Reply All thread : CCED 32 Genre influenced by Jamaica’s independence : SKA 34 Puts on a Christmas list, say : ASKSFOR 36 Some young studs : BOYTOYS 40 Lisbon’s land: Abbr. : POR 41 First name in student loans : SALLIE 42 Louvre Pyramid architect : PEI 43 ___ facto : IPSO 46 Skeptics : NONBELIEVERS 49 Half of a sprinter’s pair : TRACKSHOE 51 One of the four classical elements, along with ignis, aqua and terra : AER 52 53-Across feature, as seen three times in this puzzle : SPIKE 53 Test required for all C.I.A. applicants … or a hint to this puzzle’s theme : POLYGRAPH 57 Major British tabloid, with “The” : SUN 58 When sudden death can occur, for short : INOT 60 “Understood” : IGOTIT 61 Caribbean clock setting: Abbr. : AST 62 New Mexico county or its seat : TAOS 63 Early bird’s bedtime, maybe : NINEPM 64 Baseball players who only bat, for short : DHS 65 Snide chuckle : HEH 66 Boardroom support : EASEL

Down