NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, October 30

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Wrap on a roll : SARAN
6 Like flushed cheeks : ROSY
10 Actor Stonestreet of “Modern Family” : ERIC
14 “Throw me ___!” : ABONE
15 Foxtrot preceder : ECHO
16 Prefix with space : AERO
17 With 59-Across, instructions for the sets of circled letters : PUTTHEMTOGETHER
20 Head liner? : HAIR
21 The “lava” in a lava lamp : WAX
22 Member of Tarzan’s tribe : APE
23 Kristen of “Palm Royale” : WIIG
25 Calculator symbol on a MacBook, e.g. : ICON
28 Li’l ___ : ABNER
30 Popular music genre from Nigeria : AFROBEAT
32 Symbols of electrical resistance : OMEGAS
33 “The People’s Princess” : DIANA
34 Connect : JOIN
36 Contractor’s assessment: Abbr. : EST
37 Overly lenient : INDULGENT
40 ___ in Charlie : CAS
42 Carbon compound : ENOL
43 Certain Disney princess-inspired Halloween costumes : ELSAS
47 Oft-repeated saying : MANTRA
49 Naught, nil, nada : GOOSEEGG
51 Belittle : ABASE
52 City at the confluence of the Rhône and Saône : LYON
53 Crack jokes : JEST
54 “Any given Sunday” org. : NFL
55 Start of some art movement names : NEO
57 Bud : CHUM
59 See 17-Across : SAYITTHREETIMES
65 Thereabouts : ORSO
66 What lives in a hole in the wall? : NAIL
67 Hurdles for some bio majors : MCATS
68 Takes home : NETS
69 Common connections : ANDS
70 Gave false romantic hope : LEDON

Down

1 Sentimental sort : SAP
2 Father of, in Arabic : ABU
3 401(k) alternative : ROTHIRA
4 29-Down and others : ANTAGONISTS
5 Classic soda brand : NEHI
6 Dream stage : REM
7 Spooky mo. : OCT
8 Presented : SHOWN
9 Mat class? : YOGA
10 Dig in : EAT
11 Puts back on a wall : REHANGS
12 Words that might follow “This is not a drill” : IREPEAT
13 Tubes used in sediment sample collecting : CORERS
18 Lake with a spooky-sounding name : ERIE
19 Checkup : EXAM
23 Hunk of gum : WAD
24 “___ were a rich man …” : IFI
26 Louisiana Acadian : CAJUN
27 Study of the ear : OTOLOGY
29 Ghoulish character who appears after someone follows the instructions at 17- and 59-Across : BEETLEJUICE
31 Moratorium : BAN
32 Lone index finger, symbolically : ONE
35 Home with a dome : IGLOO
38 Agcy. that carries out the Controlled Substances Act : DEA
39 Original console for the Super Mario games, for short : NES
40 Cost of a ride, say : CABFARE
41 Data cruncher : ANALYST
44 Appear angry : SEEMMAD
45 Garland, Barr, Sessions, etc., for short : AGS
46 Army rank: Abbr. : SGT
47 Rock singer Shirley : MANSON
48 Pay to stay : RENT
50 Fairy tale opener : ONCE
52 Lindsay with a cameo in 2024’s “Mean Girls” : LOHAN
56 11,000+-foot peak in southern Italy : ETNA
58 Web programmer’s code : HTML
60 Apple devices run on it : IOS
61 Cleanse (of) : RID
62 Chicago trains : ELS
63 W.W. II arena : ETO
64 “Last four digits” fig. : SSN

