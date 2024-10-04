 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, October 4

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Related

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 [Chef’s kiss] : MWAH
5 Tablet that’s impossible to swallow? : IPAD
9 Some ballpark figures : RBIS
13 Burgundy specialty : PINOTNOIR
15 Fair sight : BOOTH
16 Place to conceal oneself : HIDEYHOLE
17 Onetime home of the world’s largest pineapple plantation : LANAI
18 Lock horns (with) : SPAR
19 Customarily : ASARULE
21 Part of a speaker’s introduction : BIO
24 Inscrutable sorts : ENIGMAS
26 Word said with a salute : SIR
27 Email status : UNREAD
29 Initialism that precedes “+” : LGBTQIA
31 Pluses and minuses, e.g. : SIGNS
32 Common suspect in a murder mystery : HEIR
3 It has an alumni magazine called Shipmate, in brief : USNA
35 Pennsylvanie, e.g. : ETAT
36 Frequent Missy Elliott collaborator : CIARA
37 “Citizen ___” (2021 documentary about a tennis icon) : ASHE
3 Take in a spread : DINE
39 Code inits. : HTML
40 Down state? : BLUES
41 Landing site for Raptors and Eagles : AIRBASE
43 Once, for one : NUMERO
44 Business name abbr. : LLC
45 Many : LOADSOF
47 Make soaking wet : SOP
48 “This is heaven!” : AHBLISS
50 Acrobat displays : PDFS
52 Prepare to swing, say : TEEUP
53 Things that might get broken at a raucous party : NOISELAWS
58 Bitter green : CRESS
59 In the buff : AUNATUREL
60 Weight : HEFT
61 Heart of the matter : GIST
62 Demo for many parents of Alphas : GENY

Down

1 Speed reading, for short : MPH
2 ___ Sports (hit video game) : WII
3 It can lead to a longer sentence : AND
4 Landscapers’ tools : HOES
5 Under control : INHAND
6 Indian fried bread : POORI
7 Suffer : AIL
8 Certain romantic ideal : DREAMGIRL
9 Sound from a jubilant crowd : ROAR
10 Periodical supplements : BONUSISSUES
11 Long lunch? : ITALIANHERO
12 Less forward : SHIER
14 Go-getters, often : TYPEAS
15 So-called “explosion shot” from a sand trap : BLAST
20 Big name in hummus : SABRA
21 Cleared up after waiting, perhaps : BUSED
22 Form instruction : INITIALHERE
23 What often carries a U.S.D.A. seal : ORGANICBEEF
25 Shone brightly : GLEAMED
28 Step into : ENTER
30 Pang of conscience : QUALM
32 Runs into some difficulties : HITSASNAG
34 High-end skin-care brand : AESOP
36 Total disarray : CHAOS
40 Self-serving arrangement? : BUFFET
42 Momentary disruptions : BLIPS
43 Acknowledges tacitly : NODSAT
44 Shut securely : LATCH
46 Classic ice-skating moves : SPINS
49 Intense craving : LUST
51 Metaphor for idleness : SLUG
54 Cannes “confirm”? : OUI
55 “___ not!” : ARE
56 Liu regarded as China’s first supermodel : WEN
57 Apt letters missing from _ _ ipper _ : SLY

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
LinkedIn adding word games so you can procrastinate at work
A LinkedIn mobile app store page displayed on a mobile device.

LinkedIn may exist to help professionals look for new job opportunities and network with others in the same field, but it could soon become the place for a bit of downtime, too.

Why? Because it's planning to introduce games to its platform.

Read more
All Faded Plaque puzzle solutions in Diablo 4
how long is diablo 4 diablo4 isometric barbarian

With the transition to a more open-world format for Diablo 4, there are far more things to discover as you travel across Sanctuary. In addition to the normal monsters, quests, and World Events, there are plenty of more mysterious locations to discover. Perhaps the most perplexing thing you will stumble upon is the collection of Faded Plaques. These shrines are small puzzles, but aside from a slight clue, they are very tricky to solve. If you want to know how to solve all the Faded Plaque puzzles in Diablo 4 for some easy rewards, here's how to do it.
All Faded Plaque puzzle solutions

Each Faded Plaque has a small line to clue you in on what you need to do to solve them. Depending on which clue you get, solving it will give you a different reward. Each one requires you to perform a specific emote in front of the shrine, so you can complete all of them as soon as you find them. To perform an emote, you need to press up on the D-pad if you're playing on console, or press the E key on PC to bring up the emote wheel -- just remember that not all emotes are visible at once so you may need to tab over to the other wheels to find the one you need. You can also customize which emotes are available on your primary wheel to put the ones you like or use most front and center.

Read more
How to solve the Castle Sword puzzle in Resident Evil 4 remake
Leon looking at murals of a knight.

The castle section of the Resident Evil 4 remake is one of the most diabolical. Aside from being visually distinct from the previous village area, this location is full of tougher enemies and deadlier traps. Once you've managed to escape from the dungeons and up into the castle proper, you will be blocked by a gate beside some images of a knight in different situations. Something is off about all of them, and one part missing entirely. This is the sword puzzle, but it isn't as straightforward as you might assume looking at it. Here's how to solve the Sword Puzzle and make your way into the Audience Chamber in Resident Evil 4.
How to solve the Castle Sword puzzle

The first thing you'll notice about this puzzle is that there are four murals of the knight, but only three swords to pick up in this room. The last sword is behind another locked gate, but this one you can open. The gate has three animals on it, an eagle, deer, and snake, which correspond to three different plates. As each one is activated, the symbols on the gate will light up to show you're on the right track. The deer can be activated by pulling the chain beside the gate, while the second two are on the other side of the gate to the right and need to be shot.

Read more