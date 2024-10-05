NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, October 5

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Newcastle-under-___, Staffordshire, England : LYME 5 Wail : BAWL 9 Zealous sects : CULTS 14 “Reward” for altruism, maybe : GOODKARMA 16 Beer whose name means “morning sun” : ASAHI 17 Pitches low and inside? : SUBWAYADS 18 Feature of Garamond or Perpetua : SERIF 19 Forensic site in Quantico, Va. : FBILAB 20 Like Russia before 1917 : TSARIST 22 Midday assignation : NOONER 23 Org. that discourages traveling : NBA 24 Gets : NABS 25 Mercedes ___, icon of Argentine folk music : SOSA 26 Unforgettable night, perhaps : DREAMDATE 29 Affliction for Morrie in “Tuesdays With Morrie,” in brief : ALS 30 What shells can be filled with : CREWTEAMS 31 Rotary successor : TOUCHTONE 32 Oldest city in France : MARSEILLE 33 Bodyweight exercise : DIP 36 Ready to drop : BONETIRED 37 W.H. Auden’s “The Fall of ___” : ROME 38 Rat : FINK 39 Buddy Guy’s “Damn Right, ___ Got the Blues” : IVE 40 Unchanging : STATIC 42 There are layers to this : LASAGNA 44 Double duty? : STUNTS 45 Plus ___ (national motto of Spain) : ULTRA 46 Part of a doping investigation : BLOODTEST 49 Kites, e.g. : BIRDS 50 One who sees what you mean? : LIPREADER 51 Tad : SKOSH 52 Site for artisans : ETSY 53 Like some narratives and rooms : TIDY

Down