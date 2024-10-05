 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, October 5

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times

Across

1 Newcastle-under-___, Staffordshire, England : LYME
5 Wail : BAWL
9 Zealous sects : CULTS
14 “Reward” for altruism, maybe : GOODKARMA
16 Beer whose name means “morning sun” : ASAHI
17 Pitches low and inside? : SUBWAYADS
18 Feature of Garamond or Perpetua : SERIF
19 Forensic site in Quantico, Va. : FBILAB
20 Like Russia before 1917 : TSARIST
22 Midday assignation : NOONER
23 Org. that discourages traveling : NBA
24 Gets : NABS
25 Mercedes ___, icon of Argentine folk music : SOSA
26 Unforgettable night, perhaps : DREAMDATE
29 Affliction for Morrie in “Tuesdays With Morrie,” in brief : ALS
30 What shells can be filled with : CREWTEAMS
31 Rotary successor : TOUCHTONE
32 Oldest city in France : MARSEILLE
33 Bodyweight exercise : DIP
36 Ready to drop : BONETIRED
37 W.H. Auden’s “The Fall of ___” : ROME
38 Rat : FINK
39 Buddy Guy’s “Damn Right, ___ Got the Blues” : IVE
40 Unchanging : STATIC
42 There are layers to this : LASAGNA
44 Double duty? : STUNTS
45 Plus ___ (national motto of Spain) : ULTRA
46 Part of a doping investigation : BLOODTEST
49 Kites, e.g. : BIRDS
50 One who sees what you mean? : LIPREADER
51 Tad : SKOSH
52 Site for artisans : ETSY
53 Like some narratives and rooms : TIDY

Down

1 Some appliances : LGS
2 “Imbecile!” : YOUFOOL
3 Don : MOBBOSS
4 Given name of the first Countess Mountbatten : EDWINA
5 Political activist who organized 1963’s March on Washington : BAYARDRUSTIN
6 ___ studies (field for Rashid Khalidi and Edward Said) : ARAB
7 Erroneous justification for a 2003 invasion, for short : WMD
8 Seventh and final “Chronicles of Narnia” book, with “The” : LASTBATTLE
9 First word in some Spanish restaurant names : CASA
10 Handle online : USERNAME
11 Things to wrangle with : LARIATS
12 Lover of Pyramus, in Ovid : THISBE
13 Sorts : SIFTS
15 Plant of the mustard family : KALE
21 It’s nothing new : SAMEOLDSTORY
22 Edward Snowden’s former employer : NSA
23 One being onboarded : NEWHIRE
27 Accounts ___ (ledger phrase) : RECEIVABLE
28 Gertrude, for one : DANE
30 Key : CORE
31 Drinkers’ vessels : TANKARDS
32 Name of the whale in “Pinocchio” : MONSTRO
33 Epitome of completeness : DOTTEDI
34 Penalty taker’s lament : IMISSED
35 Chest bump? : PEC
36 Post-Trebek “Jeopardy!” host : BIALIK
37 Go off on : RANTAT
38 Bungles : FLUBS
41 Cheek : TUDE
43 Big cut : GASH
44 Concessions : SOPS
47 Wasted : LIT
48 Whirl, so to speak : TRY

