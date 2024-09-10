NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, September 10

1 Cause of a Richter scale blip : SEISM
6 Fixed look : GAZE
10 Curved sword : SABER
15 One referring to “Jehovah” as “Jah” : RASTA
16 Place for a pizza : OVEN
17 “Make You Feel My Love” singer, 2008 : ADELE
18 Around 70% of the earth’s surface : OCEAN
19 Rule for kids before homework is done, perhaps : NOTV
20 What makes ryes rise : YEAST
21 Straightforward and unadorned, as literary prose : HEMINGWAYESQUE
24 Close the tab : PAY
25 Baton Rouge sch. : LSU
26 Corporate management group : EXECUTIVEBOARD
34 Celebrant in May or June : GRAD
35 First name in 2024 political headlines : KAMALA
36 Overflow (with) : TEEM
38 Shot down, as an idea : NIXED
40 San ___ Obispo, Calif. : LUIS
41 “Get your paws off me!” : LETGO
42 Highest kicker in Texas hold’em : ACE
43 Philadelphia landmark named for the 35th president, in brief : JFKPLAZA
46 Lamb’s dad : RAM
47 Green sushi condiment : WASABI
49 Spanish wife : ESPOSA
51 Group whose members are represented completely (with no repeats) in 21-, 26- and 43-Across : CONSONANTS
56 “Fake it ’til you make it” or “No pain, no gain” : MOTTO
59 Candy bar with caramel and shortbread : TWIX
60 Gunslinger Earp : WYATT
64 Give or take : ABOUT
65 Pro’s counterpart : ANTI
66 Blood of the gods, in Greek mythology : ICHOR
67 Holy scroll : TORAH
68 Plant with fronds : FERN
69 “Have you no ___?!” : SHAME
70 Pumps and wedges : HEELS
71 Animal that absorbs water directly through its skin : FROG
72 Beekeeping or baking, e.g. : HOBBY