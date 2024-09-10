 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, September 10

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Cause of a Richter scale blip : SEISM
6 Fixed look : GAZE
10 Curved sword : SABER
15 One referring to “Jehovah” as “Jah” : RASTA
16 Place for a pizza : OVEN
17 “Make You Feel My Love” singer, 2008 : ADELE
18 Around 70% of the earth’s surface : OCEAN
19 Rule for kids before homework is done, perhaps : NOTV
20 What makes ryes rise : YEAST
21 Straightforward and unadorned, as literary prose : HEMINGWAYESQUE
24 Close the tab : PAY
25 Baton Rouge sch. : LSU
26 Corporate management group : EXECUTIVEBOARD
34 Celebrant in May or June : GRAD
35 First name in 2024 political headlines : KAMALA
36 Overflow (with) : TEEM
38 Shot down, as an idea : NIXED
40 San ___ Obispo, Calif. : LUIS
41 “Get your paws off me!” : LETGO
42 Highest kicker in Texas hold’em : ACE
43 Philadelphia landmark named for the 35th president, in brief : JFKPLAZA
46 Lamb’s dad : RAM
47 Green sushi condiment : WASABI
49 Spanish wife : ESPOSA
51 Group whose members are represented completely (with no repeats) in 21-, 26- and 43-Across : CONSONANTS
56 “Fake it ’til you make it” or “No pain, no gain” : MOTTO
59 Candy bar with caramel and shortbread : TWIX
60 Gunslinger Earp : WYATT
64 Give or take : ABOUT
65 Pro’s counterpart : ANTI
66 Blood of the gods, in Greek mythology : ICHOR
67 Holy scroll : TORAH
68 Plant with fronds : FERN
69 “Have you no ___?!” : SHAME
70 Pumps and wedges : HEELS
71 Animal that absorbs water directly through its skin : FROG
72 Beekeeping or baking, e.g. : HOBBY

Down

1 “Sold out” sign : SRO
2 Apiece : EACH
3 “That makes sense now” : ISEE
4 What a rush! : STAMPEDE
5 Total madman : MANIAC
6 Instrument with a mallet : GONG
7 Assert : AVOW
8 Z, as in Zeus : ZETA
9 Emotion that sounds like its middle two letters : ENVY
10 States as fact : SAYSSO
11 Good enough : ADEQUATE
12Male suitor : BEAU
13 If’s partner in computer logic : ELSE
14 No longer working: Abbr. : RET
22 Three Stooges laugh sound : NYUK
23 Island on which Napoleon was exiled : ELBA
26 Novelist Jong : ERICA
27 Basic plot lines? : XAXES
28 Speaker’s event : TALK
29 “That’s my cue!” : IMUP
3 Ski resort in the Colorado Rockies : VAIL
31 Creator of the giant snowman Marshmallow in “Frozen” : ELSA
32 Cool in a throwback sort of way : RETRO
33 Impressionist Edgar : DEGAS
34 Emulate a beaver : GNAW
37 Cultural attraction in midtown Manhattan, for short : MOMA
39 Workspaces for some nightclub performers : DJBOOTHS
41 Deathbed request : LASTWISH
44 Dolphin’s fluke, e.g. : FIN
45 Meditative state : ZEN
48 Genuine : ACTUAL
50 Hitchcock’s highest-grossing film at the box office : PSYCHO
52 Collection of employees : STAFF
53 Pet’s person : OWNER
54 The “N” of TNT : NITRO
55 Hewing : AXING
56 Subject that a young Einstein never failed, despite the common misconception : MATH
5 Orchestra woodwind : OBOE
58 Raced (through) : TORE
61 Whale pursuer of fiction : AHAB
62 Pyramid, for a pharaoh : TOMB
63 Three-pointer, in hoops lingo : TREY

