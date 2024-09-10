NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, September 10

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Cause of a Richter scale blip : SEISM 6 Fixed look : GAZE 10 Curved sword : SABER 15 One referring to “Jehovah” as “Jah” : RASTA 16 Place for a pizza : OVEN 17 “Make You Feel My Love” singer, 2008 : ADELE 18 Around 70% of the earth’s surface : OCEAN 19 Rule for kids before homework is done, perhaps : NOTV 20 What makes ryes rise : YEAST 21 Straightforward and unadorned, as literary prose : HEMINGWAYESQUE 24 Close the tab : PAY 25 Baton Rouge sch. : LSU 26 Corporate management group : EXECUTIVEBOARD 34 Celebrant in May or June : GRAD 35 First name in 2024 political headlines : KAMALA 36 Overflow (with) : TEEM 38 Shot down, as an idea : NIXED 40 San ___ Obispo, Calif. : LUIS 41 “Get your paws off me!” : LETGO 42 Highest kicker in Texas hold’em : ACE 43 Philadelphia landmark named for the 35th president, in brief : JFKPLAZA 46 Lamb’s dad : RAM 47 Green sushi condiment : WASABI 49 Spanish wife : ESPOSA 51 Group whose members are represented completely (with no repeats) in 21-, 26- and 43-Across : CONSONANTS 56 “Fake it ’til you make it” or “No pain, no gain” : MOTTO 59 Candy bar with caramel and shortbread : TWIX 60 Gunslinger Earp : WYATT 64 Give or take : ABOUT 65 Pro’s counterpart : ANTI 66 Blood of the gods, in Greek mythology : ICHOR 67 Holy scroll : TORAH 68 Plant with fronds : FERN 69 “Have you no ___?!” : SHAME 70 Pumps and wedges : HEELS 71 Animal that absorbs water directly through its skin : FROG 72 Beekeeping or baking, e.g. : HOBBY

Down