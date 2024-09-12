NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, September 12

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.
While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.
If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.
NYT Crossword answers today
Across
1 Like some bad breakups : MESSY
6 Item of clothing in a Prince hit : BERET
11 Fender Bassman, e.g. : AMP
14 What Romeo and Juliet planned to do in Mantua : ELOPE
15 Obsessive fan of anime or video games, from the Japanese : OTAKU
16 “I can’t ___ …” : LIE
17 Limb? : LIFEPARTNER
19 Key not found on a Mac : ALT
20 Head of France : TETE
21 Put at a table, say : SEAT
22 Gets ready for the national anthem, maybe : RISES
24 “Obviously!” : DUH
26 Bills : BEAKS
27 Neuters : SPAYS
30 Foremost? : FIRSTMATE
34 This guy! : HIM
35 Sultanate on the island of Borneo : BRUNEI
37 Fratty stereotypes : BROS
38 Petrichor is the aroma produced by this : RAIN
40 Insert, as a video in a post : EMBED
41 Folk rock’s Mumford & ___ : SONS
42 Golden rule word : UNTO
43 Muffle : DEADEN
45 Bit of décor at a tiki bar : LEI
46 Ready? : GOODBUDDY
48 “Not so!” : FALSE
50 It might cause some unsurprised looks : BOTOX
51 Stately tree : ELM
52 “Fathoms ___” (opening song of “The Little Mermaid”) : BELOW
53 Each : APOP
56 River through Louisville : OHIO
60 Genetic messenger : RNA
61 Dine? : WINEPAIRING
64 See 67-Across : ACT
65 Large wedding band, say : OCTET
66 Former title for Pete Buttigieg : MAYOR
67 With 64-Across, bad thing to be caught in : THE
68 Pregnancy increments : WEEKS
69 Nose-in-the-air type? : PLANE
Down
1 Hot deli order : MELT
2 Legal writer Mystal : ELIE
3 Tender : SOFT
4 Alacritous : SPEEDY
5 “You betcha” : YEP
6 Tunnel (through) : BORE
7 Singer James : ETTA
8 Railing post? : RANT
9 Scrape (out) : EKE
10 One of 27 on Disney World’s Cinderella Castle : TURRET
11 Sushi order topped with salmon : ALASKAROLL
12 Progress markers : MILESTONES
13 Rewards for a “good boy” : PETS
18 It can come before Wednesday : ASH
23 Feet in a meter : IAMBS
25 Charger option, for short : USB
26 Track that fans flip for? : BSIDE
27 [Meh] : SHRUG
28 Spot to store sheet music : PIANOBENCH
29 “Did it happen already?!” : AMITOOLATE
30 Stewed : FUMED
31 Not on good terms (with) : INBAD
32 Like much marshland : REEDY
33 Nail polish brand with a “Get It Girl” pink : ESSIE
36 Brought back : REDUX
3 Acknowledge wordlessly : NODTO
44 Bills might pass in this, for short : NFL
47 Lab report? : BOWWOW
49 Unmoved by ethical arguments : AMORAL
51 Org. that tests the waters : EPA
52 2024 Charli XCX album with a lime green cover : BRAT
53 Chip in : ANTE
54 Give in on Christmas Eve, perhaps : PEEK
55 Goes (for) : OPTS
57 “Howdy!” : HIYA
58 Aware of : INON
59 Creature popularized in Charles Perrault’s “Tales of Mother Goose” : OGRE
