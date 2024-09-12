NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, September 12

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Like some bad breakups : MESSY 6 Item of clothing in a Prince hit : BERET 11 Fender Bassman, e.g. : AMP 14 What Romeo and Juliet planned to do in Mantua : ELOPE 15 Obsessive fan of anime or video games, from the Japanese : OTAKU 16 “I can’t ___ …” : LIE 17 Limb? : LIFEPARTNER 19 Key not found on a Mac : ALT 20 Head of France : TETE 21 Put at a table, say : SEAT 22 Gets ready for the national anthem, maybe : RISES 24 “Obviously!” : DUH 26 Bills : BEAKS 27 Neuters : SPAYS 30 Foremost? : FIRSTMATE 34 This guy! : HIM 35 Sultanate on the island of Borneo : BRUNEI 37 Fratty stereotypes : BROS 38 Petrichor is the aroma produced by this : RAIN 40 Insert, as a video in a post : EMBED 41 Folk rock’s Mumford & ___ : SONS 42 Golden rule word : UNTO 43 Muffle : DEADEN 45 Bit of décor at a tiki bar : LEI 46 Ready? : GOODBUDDY 48 “Not so!” : FALSE 50 It might cause some unsurprised looks : BOTOX 51 Stately tree : ELM 52 “Fathoms ___” (opening song of “The Little Mermaid”) : BELOW 53 Each : APOP 56 River through Louisville : OHIO 60 Genetic messenger : RNA 61 Dine? : WINEPAIRING 64 See 67-Across : ACT 65 Large wedding band, say : OCTET 66 Former title for Pete Buttigieg : MAYOR 67 With 64-Across, bad thing to be caught in : THE 68 Pregnancy increments : WEEKS 69 Nose-in-the-air type? : PLANE

Down