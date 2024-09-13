 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, September 13

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 What jackknives can help to carve : ABS
4 “That’s fair” : VALID
9 Account of a wild night out? : TAB
12 Fail, with “out” : CRAP
14 Site sieged by Santa Anna : ALAMO
15 Cross : SORE
16 Cob, e.g. : MALE
17 What’s often made by doctors : SIXFIGURES
19 Together : ENMASSE
21 Vacuous : INANE
22 “Actually, forget I asked” : DONTANSWERTHAT
26 Like meetings of the U.N. General Assembly : ANNUAL
27 Group of zombies : HORDE
28 Blowout : PARTY
29 Gets high on a kite : PARASAILS
33 Sch. in Ypsilanti whose mascot is an eagle, not another large bird : EMU
34 Bad thing to be out of : SORTS
35 Zip : NIL
36 Extraterrestrial menace in 5-Down : XENOMORPH
39 Comic Gillis : SHANE
41 Murphy’s co-star in “48 Hrs.” : NOLTE
42 Went after : CHASED
43 Response to not getting the reference? : CITATIONNEEDED
47 Put into effect : ENACT
48 Sources of high-quality wool : ALPACAS
50 Dynamic stance : ACTIONPOSE
54 No more : GONE
55 Went after, in a way : SUED
56 At this point : SOFAR
57 At some point : ONCE
58 Make a gaffe : ERR
59 How Vin Diesel was cast in “The Fast and the Furious,” you might say : APTLY
60 Ottoman setting : DEN

Down

1 Summit : ACME
2 Dumpster or zipper, originally : BRANDNAME
3 Boon for grizzly bears : SALMONRUN
4 One doing the lord’s work : VASSAL
5 Sci-fi franchise since 1979 : ALIEN
6 Laissez-faire : LAX
7 Global lending org. : IMF
8 Enthusiastic assent : DOI
9 Numbers 1 through 36 are found in it : TORAH
10 Where some banners are hung : ARENA
11 Under siege : BESET
13 Bit of foam, perhaps : PEANUT
15 Beverage steeped in bright daylight : SUNTEA
18 Encircles : GIRDS
20 Not take off : STAY
23 Improve, as an argument : SHARPEN
24 Concern for an antiquer : WORTH
25 They increase with blown saves, for short : ERAS
26 Summit : APEX
29 ___-Novo, capital of Benin : PORTO
30 “Be right with you” : INASECOND
31 Cotton-Eyed Joe, e.g. : LINEDANCE
32 ___ dog : SLED
34 Most arias : SOLI
37 Tripping : ONACID
38 Minnesota’s is French and California’s is Greek : MOTTO
39 “Old ___,” country standard performed by Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley : SHEP
40 Attempted, with “at” : HADAGO
42 Food that’s roughly 95% water : CELERY
43 Halt : CEASE
44 Rack up : INCUR
45 Eyed food, informally : TATER
46 Nosy? : NASAL
49 A good way to feel : SEEN
51 Org. whose official number of employees is unknown to the public : NSA
52 Word with rock or Rocks : POP
53 O’er and o’er : OFT

