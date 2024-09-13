NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, September 13

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 What jackknives can help to carve : ABS 4 “That’s fair” : VALID 9 Account of a wild night out? : TAB 12 Fail, with “out” : CRAP 14 Site sieged by Santa Anna : ALAMO 15 Cross : SORE 16 Cob, e.g. : MALE 17 What’s often made by doctors : SIXFIGURES 19 Together : ENMASSE 21 Vacuous : INANE 22 “Actually, forget I asked” : DONTANSWERTHAT 26 Like meetings of the U.N. General Assembly : ANNUAL 27 Group of zombies : HORDE 28 Blowout : PARTY 29 Gets high on a kite : PARASAILS 33 Sch. in Ypsilanti whose mascot is an eagle, not another large bird : EMU 34 Bad thing to be out of : SORTS 35 Zip : NIL 36 Extraterrestrial menace in 5-Down : XENOMORPH 39 Comic Gillis : SHANE 41 Murphy’s co-star in “48 Hrs.” : NOLTE 42 Went after : CHASED 43 Response to not getting the reference? : CITATIONNEEDED 47 Put into effect : ENACT 48 Sources of high-quality wool : ALPACAS 50 Dynamic stance : ACTIONPOSE 54 No more : GONE 55 Went after, in a way : SUED 56 At this point : SOFAR 57 At some point : ONCE 58 Make a gaffe : ERR 59 How Vin Diesel was cast in “The Fast and the Furious,” you might say : APTLY 60 Ottoman setting : DEN

Down